Psv Eindhoven has been crowned the champion of the Dutch football league, yesterday (Sunday), for the third consecutive time and the 27th in its history, following the stumble of its closest competitor, Feyenoord, who drew 0-0 with Volendam in the 29th round of the competition.

Leading by a Comfortable Margin

Psv Eindhoven tops the Dutch league standings with 71 points, 17 points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord, with five rounds remaining in the second half of the season.

A Spot in the Champions League

Psv Eindhoven has secured its place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming season (2026-2027) for the fourth consecutive time, while the runner-up will qualify directly for the same stage, and the team in third place will begin its journey from the third round of the qualifying stage.

Anticipated Celebration at "Philips"

The Dutch league trophy will be presented to the champion team next Tuesday in a celebration at the "Philips" stadium, but what dampens the joy of the club and its fans is the injury of team captain Gerdy Schouten, who has suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.