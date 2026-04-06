تُوج فريق آيندهوفن بطلاً للدوري الهولندي لكرة القدم، أمس (الأحد)، للمرة الثالثة على التوالي والـ27 في تاريخه، عقب تعثر أقرب منافسيه فينورد بالتعادل السلبي مع فولندام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29.

صدارة بفارق مريح

ويتصدر آيندهوفن جدول ترتيب الدوري الهولندي برصيد 71 نقطة، بفارق 17 نقطة عن فينورد صاحب المركز الثاني، قبل خمس جولات من نهاية الشوط الثاني.

مقعد في دوري الأبطال

وحجز آيندهوفن مقعده في مرحلة الدوري بدوري أبطال أوروبا في الموسم القادم (2026-2027) للمرة الرابعة توالياً، وسيتأهل الوصيف مباشرة إلى المرحلة ذاتها، بينما سيبدأ صاحب المركز الثالث مشواره من المرحلة الثالثة من الدور التمهيدي.

احتفالية مرتقبة في «فيليبس»

وسيُقدم لقب الدوري الهولندي للفريق البطل يوم الثلاثاء القادمفي احتفالية على ملعب «فيليبس»، لكن ما يعكر فرحة النادي وجماهيره هو إصابة قائد الفريق جيردي شوتن بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، وغيابه عن بطولة كأس العالم 2026، التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو.