U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that the agreement with Iran must either be a great deal with real meaning or it will not happen at all.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "The agreement with Iran must either be a great deal with real meaning, or there will be no agreement at all," adding: "And it will be a complete opposite of the disaster that was the JCPOA nuclear deal negotiated by the failed Obama administration, which paved a direct and clear path for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."



He noted that he would not enter into an agreement similar to Obama's with Iran, stating: "I do not make such deals!"



Trump attacked critics of his negotiations with Iran, calling them bad, saying: "I mock all the radical Democrats and the feckless Republicans and fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am working on with Iran, yet they talk about things that haven't even been put on the negotiating table yet," describing his critics as "weak and ineffective people like the failed Senator Tom Tillis (who will soon leave office!), and Bill Cassidy who suffered a crushing defeat in the primaries, and the very bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a deceitful person who lost by a large margin to a patriotic American (with Trump's support) after showing a tremendous lack of loyalty to his party and country, in addition to most Democrats who have completely lost their compass and continuously support bad policies and worse candidates, while they keep criticizing every great success I achieve."



Trump added: These people should go home and take a break, as they do nothing but create division and defeat, calling them "losers."