أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الاتفاق مع إيران، إما أن يكون اتفاقاً عظيماً وذا معنى حقيقي، أو لن يكون على الإطلاق.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سيشال»: «الاتفاق مع إيران، فإما أن يكون اتفاقاً عظيماً وذا معنى حقيقي، أو لن يكون هناك أي اتفاق على الإطلاق»، مضيفاً: «وسيكون نقيضاً كاملاً لكارثة الاتفاق النووي JCPOA الذي تفاوضت عليه إدارة أوباما الفاشلة، والذي شكّل طريقاً مباشراً وواضحاً أمام إيران لامتلاك سلاح نووي».


وأشار إلى أنه لن يبرم اتفاق شبيه باتفاق أوباما مع إيران قائلا: «أنا لا أبرم مثل تلك الاتفاقات!».


وهاجم ترمب منتقدي مفاوضاته مع إيران وصفهم بالسيئين قائلاً: «أسخر من جميع الديمقراطيين المتطرفين والجمهوريين المتخاذلين والحمقى الذين لا يعرفون شيئاً عن الاتفاق المحتمل الذي أعمل عليه مع إيران، بل يتحدثون عن أمور لم تُطرح حتى على طاولة التفاوض بعد»، ووصف منتقديه بـ«الأشخاص الضعفاء وغير المؤثرين مثل السيناتور الفاشل توم تيليس (الذي سيغادر منصبه قريباً!)، وبيل كاسيدي الذي تلقى هزيمة قاسية في الانتخابات التمهيدية، وعضو الكونغرس السيئ للغاية توماس ماسي، وهو شخص مخادع خسر بفارق كبير أمام وطني أمريكي (بدعم من «ترمب») بعد أن أظهر قدراً هائلاً من عدم الولاء لحزبه وبلاده، إضافة إلى معظم الديمقراطيين الذين فقدوا بوصلتهم بالكامل، ويدعمون باستمرار سياسات سيئة ومرشحين أسوأ، بينما يواصلون انتقاد كل نجاح عظيم أحققه».


وأضاف ترمب: هؤلاء يجب أن يعودوا إلى منازلهم وينالوا قسطاً من الراحة، فهم لا يفعلون شيئاً سوى خلق الانقسام والهزائم، واصفاً إياهم بـ«الخاسرون».