تعهد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، اليوم (الإثنين)، بالعمل على تحقيق انسحاب إسرائيل من جنوب لبنان عبر المفاوضات التي تستضيفها واشنطن أوائل الشهر القادم، موضحا أنه مطلب وطني لا تنازل عنه.


وقال عون بمناسبة الذكرى الـ26 لانسحاب إسرائيل من جنوب لبنان: إن التفاوض «لن يكون تنازلاً ولا استسلاماً، بل هو تأكيد على حصرية حق لبنان في حماية أرضه وسيادته وبسط سلطته من خلال جيشه وقواه الأمنية الشرعية»، مبيناً أن «تحرير الجنوب واجب تتحمله الدولة بدعم أبنائها لأنها في النتيجة خيار لا بديل عنه».


وأشار إلى أن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية لم تتوقف والقرى الجنوبية لا تزال تئن تحت وطأة احتلال متجدد في انتهاك فاضح لكل القرارات الدولية، مبينا أن لبنان لن يقبل بهذا الواقع ولن يسوي معه.


ولفت إلى أن الجيش اللبناني سيبقى الضامن الوحيد للأمن الوطني والسلامة الإقليمية.


بدوره، قال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام إن بلاده لن تستعيد عيد التحرير إلا يوم انسحاب إسرائيل الكامل من المناطق المحتلة وعودة أهلها بأمان، مضيفاً: «لنجعل هذه المناسبة يوم تضامن مع عائلات القتلى والجرحى والأسرى والنازحين».


في المقابل، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارا عاجلا بالإخلاء لسكان 10 بلدات في قضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنان، وبحسب إنذار الجيش الإسرائيلي فإن الإنذار شمل بلدات النبطية التحتا واللويزة وسجد وعين قانا وحاروف وکفر رمان وزبدين، كما يشمل أيضا بلدات الدوير وعدشيت الشقيف وميدون.


وتعرضت بلدات زبدين ويحمر الشقيف وزوطر الشرقية بقضاء النبطية وزبدين كفرا وياطر وحاريص في قضاء بنت جبيل اليوم لغارات إسرائيلية.