The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pledged today (Monday) to work towards achieving Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon through negotiations hosted by Washington early next month, clarifying that this is a national demand that cannot be compromised.



Aoun stated on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon that negotiation "will not be a concession or surrender, but rather a confirmation of Lebanon's exclusive right to protect its land, sovereignty, and to assert its authority through its army and legitimate security forces," indicating that "liberating the south is a duty that the state must bear with the support of its citizens because, in the end, it is an option that has no alternative."



He pointed out that Israeli aggressions have not stopped and that the southern villages continue to suffer under the weight of renewed occupation in blatant violation of all international resolutions, emphasizing that Lebanon will not accept this reality and will not reconcile with it.



He noted that the Lebanese army will remain the sole guarantor of national security and regional safety.



For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that his country will not regain Liberation Day until Israel completely withdraws from the occupied areas and the return of their people safely, adding: "Let us make this occasion a day of solidarity with the families of the dead, wounded, prisoners, and displaced."



In contrast, the Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning for residents of 10 towns in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon. According to the Israeli army's warning, the alert included the towns of Nabatieh al-Tahta, Al-Louiza, Sijd, Ain Qana, Harouf, Kfar Rumman, and Zabdine, as well as the towns of Al-Dweir, Adchit Al-Shuqif, and Midoun.



The towns of Zabdine, Hirmar Al-Shuqif, and Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district, as well as Zabdine, Kafra, and Yater in the Bint Jbeil district, were subjected to Israeli airstrikes today.