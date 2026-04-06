Zamalek achieved a wide victory over their counterpart Al-Masry with a score of four goals to one in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Borg El Arab" stadium in the first round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian league title.

“Comeback” in the first half

Player Osama Al-Zamrawi opened the scoring for Al-Masry in the 13th minute, but Zamalek responded with two goals before the end of the first half through Adi Al-Dabbagh and Nasser Mansi in the 30th and 44th minutes.

White dominance in the second half

Nasser Mansi continued his brilliance by adding the third goal for the White Knight in the 75th minute, before defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid scored the fourth goal three minutes before the end of regular time.

Team standings

With this result, Zamalek raised their tally to 46 points at the top of the Egyptian league, three points ahead of Pyramids in second place, while Al-Masry's tally remained at 32 points in fifth place.