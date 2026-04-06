حقق الزمالك فوزاً عريضاً على نظيره المصري البورسعيدي بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «برج العرب» في الجولة الأولى من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري.
«ريمونتادا» في الشوط الأول
افتتح اللاعب أسامة الزمراوي التسجيل لصالح المصري في الدقيقة 13، لكن الزمالك رد بهدفين قبل نهاية الشوط الأول عن طريق عدي الدباغ وناصر منسي في الدقيقتين 30 و44.
هيمنة بيضاء في الشوط الثاني
وواصل ناصر منسي تألقه بإضافة الهدف الثالث للفارس الأبيض في الدقيقة 75، قبل أن يوقع المدافع حسام عبدالمجيد على الهدف الرابع قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للقاء.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 46 نقطة في صدارة الدوري المصري، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن بيراميدز صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد المصري عند 32 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
Zamalek achieved a wide victory over their counterpart Al-Masry with a score of four goals to one in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Borg El Arab" stadium in the first round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian league title.
“Comeback” in the first half
Player Osama Al-Zamrawi opened the scoring for Al-Masry in the 13th minute, but Zamalek responded with two goals before the end of the first half through Adi Al-Dabbagh and Nasser Mansi in the 30th and 44th minutes.
White dominance in the second half
Nasser Mansi continued his brilliance by adding the third goal for the White Knight in the 75th minute, before defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid scored the fourth goal three minutes before the end of regular time.
Team standings
With this result, Zamalek raised their tally to 46 points at the top of the Egyptian league, three points ahead of Pyramids in second place, while Al-Masry's tally remained at 32 points in fifth place.