حقق الزمالك فوزاً عريضاً على نظيره المصري البورسعيدي بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «برج العرب» في الجولة الأولى من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري.

«ريمونتادا» في الشوط الأول

افتتح اللاعب أسامة الزمراوي التسجيل لصالح المصري في الدقيقة 13، لكن الزمالك رد بهدفين قبل نهاية الشوط الأول عن طريق عدي الدباغ وناصر منسي في الدقيقتين 30 و44.

هيمنة بيضاء في الشوط الثاني

وواصل ناصر منسي تألقه بإضافة الهدف الثالث للفارس الأبيض في الدقيقة 75، قبل أن يوقع المدافع حسام عبدالمجيد على الهدف الرابع قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للقاء.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 46 نقطة في صدارة الدوري المصري، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن بيراميدز صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد المصري عند 32 نقطة في المركز الخامس.