المنتخب السعودي يفرض شخصيته أمام السنغال.. تعادل مطمئن وتألق لافت للعويس

The Saudi national team concluded its training camp in the United States with a goalless draw against its Senegalese counterpart in a friendly match held this morning (Wednesday) at Toyota Field in San Antonio, as part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Despite the absence of goals, the Green team delivered one of its best recent friendly matches, showcasing reassuring technical and organizational performance under the guidance of Dutch coach Donis, confirming its rising level after the victory over Puerto Rico with a clean three-goal win, following its initial loss to Ecuador by a score of 2-1.

Organized performance and dangerous chances

The Saudi team imposed its character for long periods of the match, successfully building attacks and reaching the Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's goal on several dangerous occasions, while the players displayed high tactical discipline against one of the strongest African teams.

The Green team nearly opened the scoring in the 30th minute after a quick counterattack led by Salem Al-Dawsari, who delivered an accurate cross that was met by Mohamed Abu Shamat with a powerful header that Mendy brilliantly saved.

Just a minute later, the Green team threatened the Senegalese goal again with a cross that reached Salem Al-Dawsari, who attempted a backheel shot, which deflected off the defense and almost deceived the Senegalese goalkeeper.

Al-Owais shines and confirms his readiness

On the other hand, goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais stood out significantly and was one of the stars of the match, saving several dangerous attempts, most notably a header from Kamara in the 14th minute, and a powerful shot in the 36th minute that saved his goal from a certain goal.

Al-Owais also endured continuous Senegalese pressure before the end of the first half, with repeated attempts from Sadio Mane and his teammates, successfully keeping his net clean until the final whistle, recording five crucial saves during the match.

Balanced starting lineup

The Green team entered the match with a lineup that included: Mohammed Al-Owais in goal, in front of him were Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Al-Omari, Hassan Tambakti, and Muteb Al-Harbi.

In midfield, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nasser Al-Dosari played, while Salem Al-Dawsari led the attacking side alongside Mohamed Abu Shamat and Musab Al-Juwair, behind striker Feras Al-Breikan.

Substitutions provided the Green team with additional energy

The coaching staff made several changes at the start of the second half, bringing in Mohammed Kanno, Ayman Yahya, Jihad Zakri, Ali Lajami, and Nawaf Boushal, before later introducing Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Sultan Mandash, Khaled Al-Ghanam, and Alaa Al-Hajji, followed by Hassan Kadash in the final minutes.

The substitutions gave the Saudi team greater vitality, especially in the attacking side, where Ayman Yahya missed a golden opportunity to score in the 61st minute with a powerful shot that went just past the right post of goalkeeper Mendy.

Jackson's red card and a goalless finish

In the 84th minute, a red card was issued to the Senegalese team after Nicholas Jackson was sent off for a violent tackle on Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Despite Senegal's numerical disadvantage in the final minutes, the score did not change, ending the match in a goalless draw that provided the Green team with positive indicators ahead of the upcoming global event.

Reassuring messages before the World Cup

The Saudi national team emerged from the match with several technical gains, most notably the improvement in collective performance, enhanced attack-building processes, and the good level displayed by the substitutes, alongside the great readiness shown by Mohammed Al-Owais and the defense against a team that includes a selection of global football stars.

Thus, the Green team continues to present positive indicators in the preparation phase for the World Cup, with the coaching staff looking to build on these gains before entering official competitions.