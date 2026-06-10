أنهى المنتخب السعودي معسكره الإعدادي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بتعادل سلبي أمام نظيره السنغالي، في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما صباح اليوم (الأربعاء) على ملعب «تويوتا فيلد» بمدينة سان أنطونيو، ضمن تحضيرات المنتخبين للمشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.

ورغم غياب الأهداف، قدم الأخضر واحدة من أفضل مبارياته الودية الأخيرة، وظهر بصورة فنية وتنظيمية مطمئنة تحت قيادة مدربه الهولندي دونيس، مؤكداً تصاعد مستواه بعد الانتصار على بورتوريكو بثلاثية نظيفة، عقب خسارته الأولى أمام الإكوادور بنتيجة 2-1.

أداء منظم وفرص خطيرة

فرض المنتخب السعودي شخصيته على فترات طويلة من اللقاء، ونجح في بناء الهجمات والوصول إلى مرمى الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي في أكثر من مناسبة خطيرة، بينما أظهر اللاعبون انضباطاً تكتيكياً عالياً أمام أحد أقوى المنتخبات الأفريقية.

وكاد الأخضر أن يفتتح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 30 بعد هجمة مرتدة سريعة قادها سالم الدوسري، الذي أرسل عرضية متقنة تابعها محمد أبو الشامات برأسية قوية تصدى لها ميندي ببراعة.

وبعدها بدقيقة واحدة فقط، عاد الأخضر ليهدد المرمى السنغالي إثر كرة عرضية وصلت إلى سالم الدوسري الذي لعبها بالكعب، قبل أن ترتطم بالدفاع وتكاد تخدع الحارس السنغالي.

المنتخب السعودي يفرض شخصيته أمام السنغال.. تعادل مطمئن وتألق لافت للعويس

العويس يتصدى ويؤكد جاهزيته

في المقابل، تألق الحارس محمد العويس بشكل لافت وكان أحد أبرز نجوم المباراة، بعدما تصدى لعدد من المحاولات الخطيرة، أبرزها رأسية كامارا في الدقيقة 14، وتسديدة قوية في الدقيقة 36 أنقذ بها مرماه من هدف محقق.

كما تحمل العويس ضغطاً سنغالياً متواصلاً قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، مع محاولات متكررة من ساديو ماني ورفاقه، لينجح في الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه حتى صافرة النهاية، مسجلاً خمس تصديات مؤثرة خلال اللقاء.

تشكيلة أساسية متوازنة

دخل الأخضر المباراة بتشكيلة ضمت:محمد العويس في حراسة المرمى، وأمامه سعود عبدالحميد، عبدالله العمري، حسن تمبكتي، ومتعب الحربي.
وفي الوسط لعب عبدالله الخيبري وناصر الدوسري، بينما تولى سالم الدوسري قيادة الجانب الهجومي إلى جانب محمد أبو الشامات ومصعب الجوير، خلف رأس الحربة فراس البريكان.

المنتخب السعودي يفرض شخصيته أمام السنغال.. تعادل مطمئن وتألق لافت للعويس


تبديلات منحت الأخضر حيوية إضافية

أجرى الجهاز الفني عدة تغييرات مع انطلاق الشوط الثاني، إذ دفع بمحمد كنو وأيمن يحيى وجهاد ذكري وعلي لاجامي ونواف بوشل، قبل أن يشارك لاحقاً عبدالله الحمدان وسلطان مندش وخالد الغنام وعلاء آل حجي، ثم حسن كادش في الدقائق الأخيرة.

ومنحت التبديلات المنتخب السعودي حيوية أكبر، خصوصاً في الجانب الهجومي، حيث أضاع أيمن يحيى فرصة محققة للتسجيل عند الدقيقة 61 بعد تسديدة قوية مرت بجوار القائم الأيمن للحارس ميندي.

طرد جاكسون ونهاية بلا أهداف

شهدت الدقيقة 84 حالة طرد في صفوف المنتخب السنغالي بعد إشهار البطاقة الحمراء في وجه نيكولاس جاكسون إثر تدخله العنيف على عبدالله الحمدان.

ورغم النقص العددي في صفوف السنغال خلال الدقائق الأخيرة، لم تتغير النتيجة، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل السلبي الذي منح الأخضر مؤشرات إيجابية قبل الاستحقاق العالمي المرتقب.

المنتخب السعودي يفرض شخصيته أمام السنغال.. تعادل مطمئن وتألق لافت للعويس

رسائل مطمئنة قبل كأس العالم

خرج المنتخب السعودي من المواجهة بعدة مكاسب فنية، أبرزها تطور الأداء الجماعي، وتحسن عملية بناء الهجمات، وظهور البدلاء بمستوى جيد، إلى جانب الجاهزية الكبيرة التي أظهرها محمد العويس وخط الدفاع أمام منتخب يضم نخبة من نجوم الكرة العالمية.

وبهذا يواصل الأخضر تقديم مؤشرات إيجابية في مرحلة الإعداد للمونديال، وسط تطلع الجهاز الفني إلى البناء على هذه المكتسبات قبل دخول المنافسات الرسمية.