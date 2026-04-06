على غير العادة يخرج النجم الدولي البرتغالي لاعب خط وسط نادي الهلال روبن نيفيز عن صمته ويتحدث بغضب كبير حول أداء الحكام في المباراة، ويبدو أن النتيجة الإيجابية بالتعادل مع التعاون بهدفين لكليهما أمس الأول ضمن الجولة الـ27 أخرجت روبن عن صمته وجعلته يتحدث بحرقة وبغضب كبير، وتناقلت الصحف البرتغالية تصريحاته التي أدلى بها عقب نهاية اللقاء، وتناقلت تلك الصحف تفاصيل ما دار بينه وبين الحكم البرتغالي لويس غودينيو.


مستاء جداً


ووفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «O Jogo» البرتغالية، فإن نيفيز لم يخفِ استياءه من اللقطة التي سبقت الهدف الثاني للتعاون، إذ توجه مباشرة إلى الحكم بعد نهاية المباراة، مستفسراً عن قراره بعدم احتساب مخالفة.


وأوضحت الصحيفة: المفاجأة كانت في رد الحكم، الذي أكد للاعب أن الحالة «ليست خطأ»، بل طلب منه مشاهدة الإعادة بنفسه. هذا الرد دفع روبن نيفيز إلى مراجعة اللقطة عبر هاتفه المحمول عقب المباراة، ليخرج بتصريح واضح وحاسم: «هناك خطأ واضح»، في إشارة إلى قناعته بأن الهدف جاء بعد مخالفة لم يتم احتسابها.


أكثر دقة


وفي السياق ذاته، أكد موقع «SAPO» البرتغالي أن نيفيز أبدى دهشته من ثقة الحكم بقراره، رغم أن الإعادة – من وجهة نظره – تُظهر عكس ذلك تماماً، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب كان ينتظر تفسيراً أكثر دقة للحالة، خصوصاً أنها أثرت بشكل مباشر على نتيجة اللقاء.


انتقادات صريحة


أما منصة «Bola na Rede» البرتغالية فقد ذهبت إلى أبعد من ذلك، معتبرة أن تصريحات روبن نيفيز تمثل انتقاداً صريحاً للأداء التحكيمي، إذ شدد اللاعب على أن اللقطة التي سبقت الهدف الثاني للتعاون تتضمن «مخالفة واضحة»، وهو ما يعكس حالة من عدم الرضى داخل معسكر الهلال تجاه بعض القرارات التحكيمية.