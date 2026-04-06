على غير العادة يخرج النجم الدولي البرتغالي لاعب خط وسط نادي الهلال روبن نيفيز عن صمته ويتحدث بغضب كبير حول أداء الحكام في المباراة، ويبدو أن النتيجة الإيجابية بالتعادل مع التعاون بهدفين لكليهما أمس الأول ضمن الجولة الـ27 أخرجت روبن عن صمته وجعلته يتحدث بحرقة وبغضب كبير، وتناقلت الصحف البرتغالية تصريحاته التي أدلى بها عقب نهاية اللقاء، وتناقلت تلك الصحف تفاصيل ما دار بينه وبين الحكم البرتغالي لويس غودينيو.
مستاء جداً
ووفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «O Jogo» البرتغالية، فإن نيفيز لم يخفِ استياءه من اللقطة التي سبقت الهدف الثاني للتعاون، إذ توجه مباشرة إلى الحكم بعد نهاية المباراة، مستفسراً عن قراره بعدم احتساب مخالفة.
وأوضحت الصحيفة: المفاجأة كانت في رد الحكم، الذي أكد للاعب أن الحالة «ليست خطأ»، بل طلب منه مشاهدة الإعادة بنفسه. هذا الرد دفع روبن نيفيز إلى مراجعة اللقطة عبر هاتفه المحمول عقب المباراة، ليخرج بتصريح واضح وحاسم: «هناك خطأ واضح»، في إشارة إلى قناعته بأن الهدف جاء بعد مخالفة لم يتم احتسابها.
أكثر دقة
وفي السياق ذاته، أكد موقع «SAPO» البرتغالي أن نيفيز أبدى دهشته من ثقة الحكم بقراره، رغم أن الإعادة – من وجهة نظره – تُظهر عكس ذلك تماماً، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب كان ينتظر تفسيراً أكثر دقة للحالة، خصوصاً أنها أثرت بشكل مباشر على نتيجة اللقاء.
انتقادات صريحة
أما منصة «Bola na Rede» البرتغالية فقد ذهبت إلى أبعد من ذلك، معتبرة أن تصريحات روبن نيفيز تمثل انتقاداً صريحاً للأداء التحكيمي، إذ شدد اللاعب على أن اللقطة التي سبقت الهدف الثاني للتعاون تتضمن «مخالفة واضحة»، وهو ما يعكس حالة من عدم الرضى داخل معسكر الهلال تجاه بعض القرارات التحكيمية.
In an unusual turn of events, the international Portuguese star and midfielder for Al Hilal, Ruben Neves, breaks his silence and speaks out with great anger regarding the referees' performance in the match. It seems that the positive result of the draw with Al Taawoun, with both teams scoring two goals the day before yesterday in the 27th round, prompted Ruben to express his feelings passionately and with significant anger. Portuguese newspapers circulated his statements made after the end of the match, detailing what transpired between him and the Portuguese referee Luis Godinho.
Very Upset
According to the Portuguese newspaper "O Jogo," Neves did not hide his displeasure with the incident that preceded Al Taawoun's second goal, as he went directly to the referee after the match, inquiring about his decision not to call a foul.
The newspaper explained: The surprise was in the referee's response, who confirmed to the player that the situation "was not a foul," but asked him to watch the replay himself. This response led Ruben Neves to review the incident on his mobile phone after the match, resulting in a clear and decisive statement: "There is a clear foul," indicating his belief that the goal came after a foul that was not called.
More Accurate
In the same context, the Portuguese site "SAPO" confirmed that Neves expressed his astonishment at the referee's confidence in his decision, even though the replay – from his perspective – showed the exact opposite, noting that the player was expecting a more precise explanation of the situation, especially since it directly affected the outcome of the match.
Explicit Criticism
Meanwhile, the Portuguese platform "Bola na Rede" went even further, considering that Ruben Neves's statements represent an explicit criticism of the refereeing performance, as the player emphasized that the incident preceding Al Taawoun's second goal involved a "clear foul," reflecting a state of dissatisfaction within the Al Hilal camp regarding some refereeing decisions.