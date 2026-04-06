In an unusual turn of events, the international Portuguese star and midfielder for Al Hilal, Ruben Neves, breaks his silence and speaks out with great anger regarding the referees' performance in the match. It seems that the positive result of the draw with Al Taawoun, with both teams scoring two goals the day before yesterday in the 27th round, prompted Ruben to express his feelings passionately and with significant anger. Portuguese newspapers circulated his statements made after the end of the match, detailing what transpired between him and the Portuguese referee Luis Godinho.



Very Upset



According to the Portuguese newspaper "O Jogo," Neves did not hide his displeasure with the incident that preceded Al Taawoun's second goal, as he went directly to the referee after the match, inquiring about his decision not to call a foul.



The newspaper explained: The surprise was in the referee's response, who confirmed to the player that the situation "was not a foul," but asked him to watch the replay himself. This response led Ruben Neves to review the incident on his mobile phone after the match, resulting in a clear and decisive statement: "There is a clear foul," indicating his belief that the goal came after a foul that was not called.



More Accurate



In the same context, the Portuguese site "SAPO" confirmed that Neves expressed his astonishment at the referee's confidence in his decision, even though the replay – from his perspective – showed the exact opposite, noting that the player was expecting a more precise explanation of the situation, especially since it directly affected the outcome of the match.



Explicit Criticism



Meanwhile, the Portuguese platform "Bola na Rede" went even further, considering that Ruben Neves's statements represent an explicit criticism of the refereeing performance, as the player emphasized that the incident preceding Al Taawoun's second goal involved a "clear foul," reflecting a state of dissatisfaction within the Al Hilal camp regarding some refereeing decisions.