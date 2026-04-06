The mother of the sons of Major General Abdul Fattah Khayyat passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty the day before yesterday (Saturday). The prayer for the deceased was performed at dawn yesterday (Sunday) in the Grand Mosque, and she was buried in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.



The deceased is the mother of Nasser, Mansour, Adel, Yasser, Montaser, and Waseem Khayyat.



The condolences will be held on Sunday and Monday in the Al-Manar neighborhood in Jeddah.