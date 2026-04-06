انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدة أبناء اللواء عبدالفتاح خياط، أمس الأول (السبت)، وقد أُديت الصلاة على الفقيدة فجر أمس (الأحد) في المسجد الحرام، ودفنت في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


والفقيدة والدة ناصر، ومنصور، وعادل، وياسر، ومنتصر، ووسيم خياط.


وسيكون العزاء يومي الأحد والإثنين في حي المنار بجدة.