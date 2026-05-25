حققت الطالبة السعودية ريحانة عبدالله الجعفر إنجازاً دولياً جديداً بعد فوزها بالميدالية الذهبية في المعرض العالمي العاشر للمخترعين الشباب WYIE 2026، الذي أقيم في ماليزيا، بمشاركة واسعة من مبتكرين شباب يمثلون دولاً عدة حول العالم.


وجاء تتويج الجعفر نظير ابتكارها «حقيبة التبريد الصديقة للبيئة لحفظ الأدوية»، الذي يجمع بين الحلول التقنية الحديثة ومفاهيم الاستدامة البيئية، عبر توفير وسيلة آمنة وعملية لحفظ الأدوية ونقلها بكفاءة عالية، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الصحية المتزايدة بأسلوب مبتكر وصديق للبيئة.


ولفت المشروع أنظار لجان التحكيم الدولية لما يحمله من أبعاد إنسانية وتنموية، وقدرة على تحويل الفكرة إلى نموذج تطبيقي يعكس مستوى الكفاءات السعودية الشابة وتميزها في المحافل العالمية.


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتداداً للدعم الذي توليه المملكة للمواهب الوطنية وتمكين الشباب في مجالات الابتكار والبحث والتطوير، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 نحو بناء اقتصاد معرفي قائم على الإبداع والكفاءات الوطنية.