The Saudi student Raihana Abdullah Al-Jaafar has achieved a new international accomplishment after winning the gold medal at the 10th World Youth Inventors Exhibition (WYIE 2026), which was held in Malaysia, with wide participation from young innovators representing several countries around the world.



Al-Jaafar's award was in recognition of her innovation, the "Eco-Friendly Cooling Bag for Medicine Storage," which combines modern technological solutions with concepts of environmental sustainability by providing a safe and practical means for storing and transporting medicines efficiently, meeting the increasing health needs in an innovative and environmentally friendly manner.



The project caught the attention of international judging panels due to its humanitarian and developmental dimensions, as well as its ability to transform an idea into an applied model that reflects the level of young Saudi competencies and their excellence on global platforms.



This achievement is a continuation of the support that the Kingdom provides to national talents and the empowerment of youth in the fields of innovation, research, and development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 towards building a knowledge-based economy founded on creativity and national competencies.