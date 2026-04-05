استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، القائم بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلورث.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.