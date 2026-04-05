استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، القائم بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلورث.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy to the Kingdom, Allison Delworth.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the current situation in the region and issues of mutual interest were discussed.