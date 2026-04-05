استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.