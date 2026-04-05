استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the current situation in the region and issues of mutual interest were discussed.