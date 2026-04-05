Baabda today (Sunday) resolved the diplomatic debate lingering over its walls, stripping the title of "ambassador" from Mohammad Reza Sheibani with a decisive protocol blow.



The man is no longer regarded by the Lebanese state as anything more than an Iranian citizen impersonating a title that was not granted to him by his credentials, turning his presence from a political crisis into a legal violation that requires correction.



The decisive announcement came from President Joseph Aoun, who not only defended the decision to expel the "Iranian envoy" but also stripped him of the legitimacy of the title itself.



In a firm response during a chat with journalists following the holiday mass in "Bkirki," Aoun cut off Tehran's attempts to portray the issue as a passing dispute, clearly stating: "Sheibani is not an ambassador at all, as he did not submit his credentials according to the proper procedures, and they were not accepted by the Lebanese state; he is present at the embassy without any official capacity."



The Fall of the "Mask" of Immunity



This presidential statement was not merely a correction of a lost protocol, but rather an announcement of the restoration of "procedural sovereignty." According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, an envoy only acquires his official status at the moment his credentials are accepted. With the absence of this condition, all layers of immunity that Sheibani attempted to operate under fall away.



Beyond the political dispute, diplomatic sources revealed to "Okaz" a legal predicament surrounding Sheibani's presence in Beirut. With the presidency declaring his title void, he automatically loses the immunity granted by a diplomatic visa. Under the latest sovereign decision requiring Iranian nationals to obtain a prior entry visa, the man's continued presence within the embassy legally falls under the category of illegal residence, as he is on Lebanese soil without an official document justifying his stay after the deadline given by the Foreign Ministry to leave on March 29.

Politicizing the Legal Truth

On the other side, the negative echo within the Shiite duo's corridors did not take long to manifest, as the political machinery of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement rushed to attempt to "politicize" the legal truth. In a statement reflecting the extent of the confusion, the political aide to President Nabih Berri, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, claimed that resolving Sheibani's title through the media lacks proper procedures, in a clear attempt to sidestep the core of the crisis represented by the "nullification of representation."



In the same context, Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad stated that it is "foreign intimidation" and a settling of protocol scores with "friends."