حسمت بعبدا اليوم (الأحد) الجدل الدبلوماسي العالق فوق أسوارها، مقتلعة صفة «السفير» عن محمد رضا شيباني بضربة بروتوكولية قاضية.


لم يعد الرجل في عرف الدولة اللبنانية سوى مواطن إيراني ينتحل صفة لم تمنحها له أوراق الاعتماد، ما يحوّل وجوده من أزمة سياسية إلى خرق قانوني يستوجب التصويب.


وجاء الإعلان الحاسم على لسان الرئيس جوزيف عون، الذي لم يكتفِ بالدفاع عن قرار إبعاد «الموفد الإيراني»، بل جرده من شرعية الصفة ذاتها.


وفي رد حازم في دردشة مع الصحفيين عقب قداس العيد في «بكركي»، قطع عون الطريق على محاولات طهران لتصوير القضية كخلاف عابر، مؤكداً بوضوح: «إن شيباني ليس سفيراً أصلاً، كونه لم يقدم أوراق اعتماده وفق الأصول، ولم يتم قبولها من قبل الدولة اللبنانية، وهو موجود في السفارة من دون صفة وظيفية».


سقوط «قناع» الحصانة


هذا التصريح الرئاسي لم يكن مجرد تصحيح لبروتوكول تائه، بل كان بمثابة إعلان استعادة «السيادة الإجرائية»، ففي عرف اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية لا يكتسب المبعوث صفته الرسمية إلا بلحظة قبول أوراق اعتماده، وبانتفاء هذا الشرط، تسقط عن شيباني كل طبقات الحصانة التي حاول التحرك تحت ظلها.


أبعد من السجال السياسي، تكشف مصادر دبلوماسية لـ«عكاظ» عن مأزق قانوني يطوق وجود شيباني في بيروت، فبإعلان الرئاسة بطلان صفته، تسقط عنه تلقائياً الحصانة التي تمنحها تأشيرة الدبلوماسي. وبموجب القرار السيادي الأخير الذي يفرض على الرعايا الإيرانيين الحصول على تأشيرة دخول مسبقة، بات بقاء الرجل داخل مبنى السفارة يندرج قانوناً تحت بند الإقامة غير المشروعة، حيث يتواجد على الأراضي اللبنانية دون مستند رسمي يبرر بقاءه بعد انقضاء المهلة التي منحتها له وزارة الخارجية للرحيل في 29 مارس الماضي.

تسييس الحقيقة القانونية

وعلى الجانب الآخر، لم يتأخر الصدى السلبي داخل أروقة الثنائي الشيعي، حيث سارعت الماكينة السياسية لحزب الله وحركة أمل لمحاولة «تسييس» الحقيقة القانونية، ففي موقف يعكس حجم الإرباك، اعتبر المعاون السياسي للرئيس نبيه بري النائب علي حسن خليل أن حسم صفة شيباني عبر الإعلام يفتقر للأصول. في محاولة واضحة للالتفاف على صلب الأزمة المتمثل في «بطلان التمثيل».


وفي ذات السياق، قال نائب حزب الله محمد رعد إنه «استقواء بالخارج» وتصفية حسابات بروتوكولية مع «الأصدقاء».