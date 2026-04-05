أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، أن المفاوضات مع طهران تسير على ما يرام، معتبراً أنه ليس من السهل الوصول إلى خط النهاية مع الإيرانيين.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي: «الولايات المتحدة وإيران كانتا، قبل أيام، على وشك التوصل إلى اتفاق لإجراء مفاوضات مباشرة»، مضيفاً: «قالوا حينها إنهم سيلتقون بنا بعد 5 أيام.. لماذا 5 أيام؟.. شعرت بأنهم لا يتسمون بالجدية، لذلك أمرت بتدمير الجسر».


استهداف الجسور


ولفت إلى أن الضربة التي نُفذت الأربعاء استهدفت جسراً يربط بين طهران وشمال إيران.


وهدد ترمب بتدمير محطة الكهرباء قائلاً: «سندمر جميع محطات الكهرباء في إيران إذا لم يوافق قادة البلاد على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز مساء الثلاثاء»، مضيفاً: «سيخسرون كل محطة كهرباء ومنشأة لديهم في إيران كاملة».

وأشار إلى أن إيران تتعرض لضربات قاسية، مؤكداً أنه لا يرى ضرورة لنشر قوات برية في إيران لكنه أوضح بأنه لا يستبعد ذلك.

وشدد ترمب على ضرورة أنهاء العمليات في إيران خلال أيام لا اسابيع، مبيناً أن طهران لا يمكنها تحمل حجم الضربات التي ستنهال عليها.


بالمقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف اليوم: «اتباع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لأوامر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو سيحرق المنطقة بالكامل».


إيران تصف تهديدات ترمب بالمتهورة


وكتب قاليباف على حسابه في «إكس»: «تحركاتكم المتهورة تدفع الولايات المتحدة إلى وضع كارثي ينعكس على كل أسرة، المنطقة بأكملها ستشتعل لأنكم تصرّون على اتباع أوامر نتنياهو، لتعلموا جيداً: لن تجنوا شيئاً من جرائم الحرب».


وأضاف قاليباف: «الحل الحقيقي الوحيد هو احترام حقوق الشعب الإيراني وإنهاء هذه اللعبة الخطرة».


تأييد روسي لجهود التهدئة


من جهة أخرى، أعربت روسيا عن أملها في أن تؤتي الجهود الرامية إلى تهدئة حرب إيران ثمارها، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بالتخلي عن لغة الإنذارات النهائية وإعادة الوضع إلى مسار التفاوض، بحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية الروسية عقب محادثة بين الوزير سيرجي لافروف ونظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الجانبين «دعيا ​إلى ​بذل جهود لتجنب أي إجراءات، بما في ذلك ‌في مجلس الأمن الدولي، من ​شأنها أن تقوّض الفرص ⁠المتبقية لدفع الجهود السياسية ​والدبلوماسية لحل الأزمة»، موضحة أن روسيا تدعم الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد من أجل إعادة ‌الوضع في الشرق الأوسط إلى طبيعته على المدى الطويل وبشكل مستدام.