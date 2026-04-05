أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، أن المفاوضات مع طهران تسير على ما يرام، معتبراً أنه ليس من السهل الوصول إلى خط النهاية مع الإيرانيين.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي: «الولايات المتحدة وإيران كانتا، قبل أيام، على وشك التوصل إلى اتفاق لإجراء مفاوضات مباشرة»، مضيفاً: «قالوا حينها إنهم سيلتقون بنا بعد 5 أيام.. لماذا 5 أيام؟.. شعرت بأنهم لا يتسمون بالجدية، لذلك أمرت بتدمير الجسر».
استهداف الجسور
ولفت إلى أن الضربة التي نُفذت الأربعاء استهدفت جسراً يربط بين طهران وشمال إيران.
وهدد ترمب بتدمير محطة الكهرباء قائلاً: «سندمر جميع محطات الكهرباء في إيران إذا لم يوافق قادة البلاد على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز مساء الثلاثاء»، مضيفاً: «سيخسرون كل محطة كهرباء ومنشأة لديهم في إيران كاملة».
وأشار إلى أن إيران تتعرض لضربات قاسية، مؤكداً أنه لا يرى ضرورة لنشر قوات برية في إيران لكنه أوضح بأنه لا يستبعد ذلك.
وشدد ترمب على ضرورة أنهاء العمليات في إيران خلال أيام لا اسابيع، مبيناً أن طهران لا يمكنها تحمل حجم الضربات التي ستنهال عليها.
بالمقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف اليوم: «اتباع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لأوامر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو سيحرق المنطقة بالكامل».
إيران تصف تهديدات ترمب بالمتهورة
وكتب قاليباف على حسابه في «إكس»: «تحركاتكم المتهورة تدفع الولايات المتحدة إلى وضع كارثي ينعكس على كل أسرة، المنطقة بأكملها ستشتعل لأنكم تصرّون على اتباع أوامر نتنياهو، لتعلموا جيداً: لن تجنوا شيئاً من جرائم الحرب».
وأضاف قاليباف: «الحل الحقيقي الوحيد هو احترام حقوق الشعب الإيراني وإنهاء هذه اللعبة الخطرة».
تأييد روسي لجهود التهدئة
من جهة أخرى، أعربت روسيا عن أملها في أن تؤتي الجهود الرامية إلى تهدئة حرب إيران ثمارها، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بالتخلي عن لغة الإنذارات النهائية وإعادة الوضع إلى مسار التفاوض، بحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية الروسية عقب محادثة بين الوزير سيرجي لافروف ونظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الجانبين «دعيا إلى بذل جهود لتجنب أي إجراءات، بما في ذلك في مجلس الأمن الدولي، من شأنها أن تقوّض الفرص المتبقية لدفع الجهود السياسية والدبلوماسية لحل الأزمة»، موضحة أن روسيا تدعم الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد من أجل إعادة الوضع في الشرق الأوسط إلى طبيعته على المدى الطويل وبشكل مستدام.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) that negotiations with Tehran are going well, considering that reaching the finish line with the Iranians is not easy.
Trump stated: "The United States and Iran were, just days ago, on the verge of reaching an agreement for direct negotiations," adding, "They said at that time that they would meet with us after 5 days... Why 5 days?... I felt that they were not serious, so I ordered the bridge to be destroyed."
Targeting Bridges
He pointed out that the strike carried out on Wednesday targeted a bridge connecting Tehran to northern Iran.
Trump threatened to destroy the power stations, saying: "We will destroy all power stations in Iran if the country's leaders do not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening," adding, "They will lose every power station and facility they have in Iran completely."
In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said today: "Following U.S. President Donald Trump's orders from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will burn the entire region."
Iran Describes Trump's Threats as Reckless
Qalibaf wrote on his account on "X": "Your reckless moves are pushing the United States into a catastrophic situation that will reflect on every family; the entire region will ignite because you insist on following Netanyahu's orders. Know this well: You will gain nothing from war crimes."
He added: "The only real solution is to respect the rights of the Iranian people and end this dangerous game."
Russian Support for De-escalation Efforts
On the other hand, Russia expressed hope that efforts to calm the Iran war would bear fruit, calling on the United States to abandon the language of ultimatums and return to the negotiation track, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following a conversation between Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
The ministry noted that both sides "called for efforts to avoid any actions, including in the United Nations Security Council, that could undermine the remaining opportunities to advance political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis," clarifying that Russia supports efforts to de-escalate in order to restore the situation in the Middle East to normalcy in a sustainable and long-term manner.