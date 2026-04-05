U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) that negotiations with Tehran are going well, considering that reaching the finish line with the Iranians is not easy.



Trump stated: "The United States and Iran were, just days ago, on the verge of reaching an agreement for direct negotiations," adding, "They said at that time that they would meet with us after 5 days... Why 5 days?... I felt that they were not serious, so I ordered the bridge to be destroyed."



Targeting Bridges



He pointed out that the strike carried out on Wednesday targeted a bridge connecting Tehran to northern Iran.



Trump threatened to destroy the power stations, saying: "We will destroy all power stations in Iran if the country's leaders do not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening," adding, "They will lose every power station and facility they have in Iran completely."



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said today: "Following U.S. President Donald Trump's orders from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will burn the entire region."



Iran Describes Trump's Threats as Reckless



Qalibaf wrote on his account on "X": "Your reckless moves are pushing the United States into a catastrophic situation that will reflect on every family; the entire region will ignite because you insist on following Netanyahu's orders. Know this well: You will gain nothing from war crimes."



He added: "The only real solution is to respect the rights of the Iranian people and end this dangerous game."



Russian Support for De-escalation Efforts



On the other hand, Russia expressed hope that efforts to calm the Iran war would bear fruit, calling on the United States to abandon the language of ultimatums and return to the negotiation track, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following a conversation between Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.



The ministry noted that both sides "called for efforts to avoid any actions, including in the United Nations Security Council, that could undermine the remaining opportunities to advance political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis," clarifying that Russia supports efforts to de-escalate in order to restore the situation in the Middle East to normalcy in a sustainable and long-term manner.