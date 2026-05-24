American media confirmed that the agreement between the U.S. and Iran is nearly complete, but there are gaps related to the wording of several points.



Axios reported that a source said all the leaders who participated in the call with President Donald Trump urged him to move forward with the agreement, explaining that the message from all the leaders was that stopping the war is in the region's interest.



The source indicated that the negotiations are progressing well, and that the mediators hope to finalize a one-page framework agreement today and announce it, noting that the mediators intend to launch negotiations for a detailed agreement a few days after the framework agreement is announced.



For its part, the Wall Street Journal quoted officials saying that Trump informed his aides that he reserves the right to resume bombing Iran if it does not comply with the framework agreement.



Meanwhile, an Israeli source told CNN that the United States continued to reassure them regarding the uranium file, adding: "Our concern is about reaching a limited phased agreement that does not address the nuclear program and enriched uranium."



The source pointed out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu communicated with American officials throughout last night (Saturday), and it is expected that he will speak with President Donald Trump soon.



Two informed Pakistani sources said that Iran and Pakistan have submitted a revised proposal to the United States to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, expecting that the United States will respond to the offer today (Sunday), according to Reuters.