أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن الاتفاق بين أمريكا وإيران بات شبه مكتمل، لكن هناك فجوات تتعلق بصياغة عدة نقاط.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصدر قوله إن جميع القادة الذين شاركوا في الاتصال مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حثوه على المضي قدماً في الاتفاق، موضحاً أن رسالة جميع القادة كانت أن إيقاف الحرب فيه مصلحة للمنطقة.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن المفاوضات تسير بشكل جيد، وأن الوسطاء يأملون استكمال اتفاق إطار من صفحة واحدة اليوم والإعلان عنه، مبيناً أن الوسطاء يعتزمون بعد إعلان اتفاق الإطار إطلاق مفاوضات بعد بضعة أيام للتوصل إلى اتفاق تفصيلي.


بدورها، نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين قولهما إن ترمب أبلغ مساعديه أنه يحتفظ بحق استئناف قصف إيران إن لم تلتزم باتفاق الإطار.


في حين قال مصدر إسرائيلي لشبكة «سي إن إن» إن الولايات المتحدة واصلت طمأنتها بشأن ملف اليورانيوم، مضيفاً: «قلقنا يتمثل في التوصل لاتفاق مرحلي محدود لا يعالج البرنامج النووي واليورانيوم المخصب».


وأشار إلى أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو تواصل مع مسؤولين أمريكيين طوال مساء أمس (السبت)، ويُتوقع أن يتحدث مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب قريباً.


وكان مصدران باكستانيان مطلعان قد قالا إن إيران وباكستان قدمتا مقترحاً معدلاً إلى الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، متوقعين أن ترد الولايات المتحدة على العرض اليوم (الأحد)، بحسب وكالة «رويترز».