أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (السبت) عن إجرائه اتصالات هاتفية بولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وعدد من قادة الخليج والمنطقة، بحث خلالها مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران، متعهداً بفتح مضيق هرمز.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: أنا الآن في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض، حيث أجرينا للتو اتصالاً جيداً للغاية مع ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان آل سعود، ورئيس دولة الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، وأمير قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الوزراء الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم بن جبر آل ثاني، والوزير القطري علي الذوادي، وقائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير أحمد شاه، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، والرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، والعاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني، وملك البحرين الشيخ حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، وذلك بشأن إيران وكل ما يتعلق بمذكرة تفاهم تخص السلام.


وأضاف: لقد جرى التفاوض إلى حد كبير على اتفاق، بانتظار وضع اللمسات النهائية بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران والدول المختلفة المذكورة.


وأوضح ترمب أنه أجرى أيضاً اتصالاً منفصلاً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مبيناً أن الاتصال سار بشكل جيد للغاية أيضاً.


ولفت إلى أنه يجري حالياً بحث الجوانب والتفاصيل النهائية للاتفاق، وسيتم الإعلان عنها قريباً، مبيناً أنه ومن بين العديد من بنود الاتفاق فتح مضيق هرمز.


وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أن الاتفاق سيتم الإعلان عنه اليوم، موضحاً أنه سيعقد اجتماعاً مع إدارته لمناقشة مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران.


وكان قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير قد غادر في وقت سابق أمس طهران بعد عقد لقاءات مع عدد من القيادات الإيرانية لبحث مذكرة التفاهم، فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أن المذكرة تتضمن 14 بنداً ويجري وضع اللمسات الأخيرة لها.