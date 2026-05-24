US President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Saturday) that he had phone conversations with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as several Gulf and regional leaders, during which they discussed the memorandum of understanding with Iran, committing to open the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": I am now in the Oval Office at the White House, where we just had a very good call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani, Qatari Minister Ali Al-Dhawadi, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Bahraini King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, regarding Iran and everything related to the memorandum of understanding concerning peace.



He added: An agreement has largely been negotiated, pending final touches between the United States, Iran, and the various mentioned countries.



Trump clarified that he also had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that the call went very well as well.



He pointed out that the final aspects and details of the agreement are currently being discussed and will be announced soon, noting that among the many provisions of the agreement is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump had previously announced that the agreement would be announced today, explaining that he would hold a meeting with his administration to discuss the memorandum of understanding with Iran.



Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir had earlier left Tehran after holding meetings with several Iranian leaders to discuss the memorandum of understanding, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed that the memorandum includes 14 provisions and is in the final touches phase.