Meta has announced its intention to officially shut down the Messenger.com site on April 16, 2026, with users being automatically redirected to the messaging page within "Facebook," in a move that reflects its trend towards integrating services and abandoning standalone platforms on computers.

Some users, especially in Vietnam, have begun receiving notifications indicating that the site will transition to fb.com/messages, where visitors will be automatically redirected after the specified date.



Direct Impact on Users

Although "Messenger" and "Facebook" rely on the same infrastructure and design, the decision will particularly affect users who depend solely on "Messenger" without using their "Facebook" accounts, as they will be required to reactivate their accounts or rely on the mobile app.

The company clarified that users who do not have a "Facebook" account can continue to use the "Messenger" app on their phones, with the possibility of recovering chat history via a PIN code after making a backup.



Gradual Cancellation of Standalone Services

This decision is part of a broader strategy the company is following to abandon standalone services on computers, as it had previously discontinued the "Messenger" apps for Mac and Windows late last year.

This step aims to reduce operational costs by integrating different platforms, but it has sparked mixed reactions among users.



User Anger

On platforms like X and Reddit, several users expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, emphasizing that they prefer using "Messenger" through the browser for work or daily communication, without the need to open "Facebook" or rely continuously on their phones.

It is worth noting that "Messenger" started as a chat service within "Facebook" in 2008, before becoming a standalone app in 2011. In 2014, the company separated the messaging service from the main app, but it re-integrated it back into "Facebook" in 2023, as part of a gradual plan to unify its services.

This move reflects a clear shift in "Meta's" strategy towards reducing the number of its platforms and focusing on a unified experience, but it simultaneously places users in front of limited options, which may affect their daily usage of communication services.