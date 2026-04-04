أعلنت شركة ميتا عزمها إغلاق موقع Messenger. comرسميًا في 16 أبريل 2026، مع تحويل المستخدمين تلقائيًا إلى صفحة الرسائل داخل «فيسبوك»، في خطوة تعكس توجهها نحو دمج الخدمات والتخلي عن المنصات المستقلة على أجهزة الكمبيوتر.

وبدأ بعض المستخدمين، خاصة في فيتنام، في تلقي إشعارات تُفيد بأن الموقع سينتقل إلى fb. com/messages، حيث سيتم إعادة توجيه الزوار تلقائيًا بعد الموعد المحدد.

تأثير مباشر على المستخدمين

ورغم أن «ماسنجر» و«فيسبوك» يعتمدان على نفس البنية والتصميم، إلا أن القرار سيؤثر بشكل خاص على المستخدمين الذين يعتمدون على «ماسنجر» فقط دون استخدام حساباتهم على «فيسبوك»، إذ سيُطلب منهم إعادة تفعيل حساباتهم أو الاعتماد على تطبيق الهاتف المحمول.

وأوضحت الشركة أن المستخدمين الذين لا يمتلكون حسابًا على «فيسبوك» يمكنهم الاستمرار في استخدام تطبيق «ماسنجر» على الهاتف، مع إمكانية استعادة سجل المحادثات عبر رمز PIN بعد إجراء نسخة احتياطية.

إلغاء تدريجي للخدمات المستقلة

ويأتي هذا القرار ضمن إستراتيجية أوسع تتبعها الشركة للتخلي عن الخدمات المستقلة على أجهزة الكمبيوتر، حيث سبق أن أوقفت تطبيقات «ماسنجر» لأنظمة ماك وويندوز في أواخر العام الماضي.

وتهدف هذه الخطوة إلى تقليل التكاليف التشغيلية عبر دمج المنصات المختلفة، إلا أنها أثارت ردود فعل متباينة بين المستخدمين.

غضب المستخدمين

وعلى منصات مثل X وReddit، عبّر عدد من المستخدمين عن استيائهم من القرار، مؤكدين أنهم يفضلون استخدام «ماسنجر» عبر المتصفح لأغراض العمل أو التواصل اليومي، دون الحاجة إلى فتح «فيسبوك» أو الاعتماد المستمر على الهاتف.

يُذكر أن «ماسنجر» بدأ كخدمة دردشة ضمن «فيسبوك» عام 2008، قبل أن يتحول إلى تطبيق مستقل في 2011. وفي 2014، قامت الشركة بفصل خدمة الرسائل عن التطبيق الرئيسي، لكنها عادت ودمجتها مجددًا داخل «فيسبوك» في 2023، ضمن خطة تدريجية لإعادة توحيد خدماتها.

وتعكس هذه الخطوة تحولًا واضحًا في إستراتيجية «ميتا» نحو تقليص عدد منصاتها والتركيز على تجربة موحدة، لكنها في المقابل تضع المستخدمين أمام خيارات محدودة، ما قد يؤثر على طريقة استخدامهم اليومية لخدمات التواصل.