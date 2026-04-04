هل سبق أن مرّ عليك يوم لم تُنجز فيه شيئاً يُذكر، ومع ذلك شعرت بإرهاق شديد؟ هذه الحالة لم تعد غريبة، بل باتت تُعرف بمصطلح «تعفن الدماغ» (Brain Rot)، الذي اختير كلمة العام 2024 من قبل قاموس أكسفورد، ويشير إلى تراجع القدرات الذهنية نتيجة التعرض المستمر لمحتوى سهل وسريع، مثل الفيديوهات القصيرة ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
"تعفّن الدماغ" ليس مرضاً رسمياً، لكنه واقع متزايد في العصر الرقمي، ومع ذلك، يمكن مواجهته عبر مزيج من التحدي الذهني، والنشاط البدني، وتقليل الاعتماد على الشاشات، والاهتمام بالنوم والصحة العامة.
لماذا نشعر بالتعب رغم عدم بذل جهد؟
تقول الدكتورة ويندي روس، المحاضرة الرئيسية في علم النفس بجامعة لندن متروبوليتان: «عندما نتفاعل مع هذا النوع من الوسائط، يصبح الدماغ في الوقت نفسه غير مُجهَد بما فيه الكفاية (لأن المعلومات سهلة الفهم)، ومُجهَد بشكل مفرط في الوقت ذاته (بسبب الكم الهائل من المعلومات التي يجب استيعابها)، ولهذا السبب تشعر بالتعب رغم أنك مجرد جالس على الأريكة تتصفح هاتفك».
كيف تستعيد تركيزك وتقاوم «تعفّن الدماغ»؟
بحسب صحيفة الغارديان حدد الخبراء طرقاً وخطوات عدة يمكن عبر الالتزام بها استعادة التركيز والقدرة الإدراكية، وهي:
تحدَّ نفسك ذهنياً
حلّ الألغاز المعقدة مثل الكلمات المتقاطعة الصعبة يعيد التوازن بين الجهد والمكافأة، ويمنح شعوراً بالإنجاز مع الوقت، وتؤكد الدكتورة روس أن الأنشطة التي تتطلب جهداً ذهنياً كبيراً، مثل الكلمات المتقاطعة المشفرة، تعيد توازن الجهد والمكافأة في الدماغ، وتشير الدراسات إلى أن الشعور بالعجز المؤقت ثم التغلب عليه يولد إحساساً بالإتقان يدوم ويتعزز مع الوقت.
لا تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في كل شيء
تحذّر عالمة الأعصاب بجامعة تسمانيا الدكتورة ليلى لاندوسكي، من الاعتماد المفرط على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مؤكدة أن التفكير الذاتي لو كان خاطئاً هو ما يبني قدرات الدماغ.
وتنصح بإنشاء مسودة أفكار مع السماح بالخطأ، ثم التحقق من الإجابة، مؤكدة أن هذا يعزز بناء المسارات العصبية ويبني «احتياطياً إدراكياً» يؤخر التدهور المعرفي.
مارس الرياضة بكثافات متفاوتة
تُحسن أي رياضة تقريباً المزاج والتعلم والذاكرة، لكن الفائدة الأكبر تأتي من التنويع، والتمارين الهوائية تزيد من إنتاج بروتين BDNF الذي يساعد على نمو خلايا جديدة في الحُصين (مركز الذاكرة)، بينما تمارين المقاومة ترفع هرمون الأوستيوكالسين الذي يدعم وظائف الدماغ.
وينصح بالجمع بين المشي السريع أو الركض البطيء أو ركوب الدراجة مع تمارين الأثقال أو الضغط والقرفصاء، أما الأكثر فعالية ضد «تعفن الدماغ» فهو تمرين HIIT (التدريب المتقطع عالي الكثافة) 3 مرات أسبوعياً، إذ أثبتت الدراسات أنه لا يؤخر التدهور المعرفي فحسب، بل يُحسّن الإدراك فعلياً، وتستمر فوائده حتى بعد التوقف لسنوات.
«اغسل» دماغك بالنوم الجيد
أثناء مراحل النوم العميق، ينشط نظام الـ«غليفماتيك» الذي يعمل كمنظف طبيعي للدماغ، فيزيل الفضلات الاستقلابية المتراكمة خلال اليوم، ويُضاعف النوم هذه العملية، لذاجرب النوم على الجانب، حيث أظهرت الدراسات أنه يعزز التنظيف أكثر. والأهم: التزم بجدول نوم منتظم.
خصص فترات راحة خالية من الشاشات
عامل فترات «الديتوكس الرقمي» كالتزام غير قابل للتفاوض، مثل اجتماع عمل أو التزام عائلي، ضع هاتفك في غرفة أخرى، وابحث عن 30 دقيقة يومياً على الأقل، اجعل الوقت بعيداً عن الشاشة متعة لا واجباً: اقرأ كتاباً ورقياً، اعتنِ بنباتات المنزل، اكتب في مذكراتك، أو مارس الرسم.
اقرأ بسرعة أكبر قليلاً
إذا شعرت بالملل أثناء القراءة، فقد يكون السبب أن النص ليس صعباً بما يكفي، ويُقدر علماء أن الدماغ يعالج المعلومات بسرعة تصل إلى 1,400 كلمة في الدقيقة، بينما يقرأ معظمنا بـ250 كلمة فقط. جرب تحريك عينيك بسرعة أكبر عندما يبدأ ذهنك في التشتت؛ ستصبح المهمة أكثر تحدياً وستستغرقك القصة أكثر.
توقف عن التنقل بين المهمات
كل تبديل بين المهمات يترك «بقايا انتباه» في الدماغ، مما يبطئك ويزيد من الأخطاء. أغلق كل الإشعارات غير الضرورية، ورتب أهم مهماتك في بداية اليوم.
درّب وعيك ومارس التأمل الحسي
ركز لثوانٍ على صوت معين حولك (تغريد طائر، ساعة تدق، حركة مرور بعيدة)، هذه التمارين تبني «عضلة الانتباه»، كرر التجربة مع الحواس الأخرى: شعور الملابس على الجلد، أو نقاط تماس جسمك مع الكرسي.
قم بـ«مسح التوتر»
خذ 10 دقائق لتسمية الأمور التي تقلقك أو تشعرك بالثقل. تسمية الضغوط تعيد وظائف التنفيذ الإدراكي وتقلل شدة الاستجابة العاطفية.
امشِ بوعي كامل وأعد إحياء هواية قديمة
ركز على كل حركة في المشي: الضغط على الأرض، نقل الوزن، عمل العضلات، كما أن العودة إلى هوايات قديمة مثل تعلم لغة، أو عزف آلة موسيقية، أو الرقص أو التصوير، تحفز مناطق متعددة في الدماغ وتبني دوائر عصبية جديدة.
أخيراً، إذا كنت في منتصف العمر أو أكبر، لا تهمل فحوصات الضغط الدموي والكوليسترول، فهما من أقوى عوامل خطر الإصابة بالخرف. النظام الغذائي الصحي والرياضة والتواصل الاجتماعي كلها عوامل وقائية مهمة.
بهذه الخطوات البسيطة والمدعومة علمياً، يمكنك حماية دماغك من «تعفن العصر الرقمي» واستعادة قوته وتركيزه.
Have you ever experienced a day where you accomplished nothing noteworthy, yet felt extremely fatigued? This condition is no longer strange; it has come to be known as "Brain Rot," a term chosen as the word of the year 2024 by the Oxford Dictionary. It refers to the decline in cognitive abilities due to continuous exposure to easy and quick content, such as short videos and social media.
"Brain Rot" is not an official disease, but it is an increasing reality in the digital age. However, it can be confronted through a combination of mental challenges, physical activity, reducing screen reliance, and paying attention to sleep and overall health.
Why do we feel tired despite not exerting effort?
Dr. Wendy Ross, a senior lecturer in psychology at London Metropolitan University, states, "When we interact with this type of media, the brain becomes simultaneously not stressed enough (because the information is easy to understand) and overly stressed at the same time (due to the vast amount of information that needs to be absorbed). That’s why you feel tired even though you’re just sitting on the couch scrolling through your phone."
How can you regain your focus and resist "Brain Rot"?
According to The Guardian, experts have identified several methods and steps that, if adhered to, can help restore focus and cognitive ability:
Challenge Yourself Mentally
Solving complex puzzles like difficult crosswords restores the balance between effort and reward, providing a sense of accomplishment over time. Dr. Ross emphasizes that activities requiring significant mental effort, such as cryptic crosswords, restore the balance of effort and reward in the brain. Studies indicate that the feeling of temporary helplessness followed by overcoming it generates a sense of mastery that lasts and strengthens over time.
Don’t Rely on Artificial Intelligence for Everything
Neuroscientist Dr. Leila Landowski from the University of Tasmania warns against excessive reliance on AI tools, asserting that even incorrect self-thinking builds brain capabilities.
She advises creating a draft of ideas while allowing for mistakes, then checking the answers, emphasizing that this enhances the building of neural pathways and creates a "cognitive reserve" that delays cognitive decline.
Engage in Exercise at Varying Intensities
Almost any sport improves mood, learning, and memory, but the greatest benefits come from variety. Aerobic exercises increase the production of BDNF protein, which helps grow new cells in the hippocampus (the memory center), while resistance training raises osteocalcin hormone, which supports brain functions.
It is recommended to combine brisk walking or slow jogging or cycling with weight training or push-ups and squats. The most effective against "Brain Rot" is HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) three times a week, as studies have shown it not only delays cognitive decline but also actually improves cognition, with benefits lasting even after stopping for years.
"Wash" Your Brain with Good Sleep
During deep sleep stages, the glymphatic system activates, acting as a natural cleaner for the brain, removing metabolic waste accumulated throughout the day. Sleep amplifies this process, so try sleeping on your side, as studies have shown it enhances cleaning further. Most importantly, stick to a regular sleep schedule.
Schedule Screen-Free Breaks
Treat periods of "digital detox" as a non-negotiable commitment, like a work meeting or family obligation. Put your phone in another room and find at least 30 minutes each day; make screen-free time enjoyable, not a chore: read a physical book, tend to houseplants, write in your journal, or practice drawing.
Read a Little Faster
If you feel bored while reading, it may be because the text isn't challenging enough. Scientists estimate that the brain processes information at speeds up to 1,400 words per minute, while most of us read at only 250 words. Try moving your eyes faster when your mind starts to wander; the task will become more challenging, and the story will engage you more.
Stop Switching Between Tasks
Every switch between tasks leaves "attention residue" in the brain, slowing you down and increasing errors. Turn off all unnecessary notifications and prioritize your most important tasks at the beginning of the day.
Train Your Awareness and Practice Mindful Meditation
Focus for a few seconds on a specific sound around you (a bird chirping, a clock ticking, distant traffic). These exercises build the "attention muscle." Repeat the experience with other senses: the feeling of clothes on your skin or the points of contact between your body and the chair.
Do a "stress scan"
Take 10 minutes to name the things that worry you or weigh you down. Naming stressors restores executive cognitive functions and reduces the intensity of emotional responses.
Walk with Full Awareness and Revive an Old Hobby
Focus on every movement while walking: pressing against the ground, shifting weight, muscle action. Additionally, returning to old hobbies like learning a language, playing a musical instrument, dancing, or photography stimulates multiple areas of the brain and builds new neural circuits.
Finally, if you are middle-aged or older, do not neglect blood pressure and cholesterol checks, as they are among the strongest risk factors for dementia. A healthy diet, exercise, and social interaction are all important preventive factors.
With these simple, scientifically supported steps, you can protect your brain from "Digital Age Rot" and restore its strength and focus.