Have you ever experienced a day where you accomplished nothing noteworthy, yet felt extremely fatigued? This condition is no longer strange; it has come to be known as "Brain Rot," a term chosen as the word of the year 2024 by the Oxford Dictionary. It refers to the decline in cognitive abilities due to continuous exposure to easy and quick content, such as short videos and social media.

"Brain Rot" is not an official disease, but it is an increasing reality in the digital age. However, it can be confronted through a combination of mental challenges, physical activity, reducing screen reliance, and paying attention to sleep and overall health.

Why do we feel tired despite not exerting effort?

Dr. Wendy Ross, a senior lecturer in psychology at London Metropolitan University, states, "When we interact with this type of media, the brain becomes simultaneously not stressed enough (because the information is easy to understand) and overly stressed at the same time (due to the vast amount of information that needs to be absorbed). That’s why you feel tired even though you’re just sitting on the couch scrolling through your phone."

How can you regain your focus and resist "Brain Rot"?

According to The Guardian, experts have identified several methods and steps that, if adhered to, can help restore focus and cognitive ability:

Challenge Yourself Mentally

Solving complex puzzles like difficult crosswords restores the balance between effort and reward, providing a sense of accomplishment over time. Dr. Ross emphasizes that activities requiring significant mental effort, such as cryptic crosswords, restore the balance of effort and reward in the brain. Studies indicate that the feeling of temporary helplessness followed by overcoming it generates a sense of mastery that lasts and strengthens over time.

Don’t Rely on Artificial Intelligence for Everything

Neuroscientist Dr. Leila Landowski from the University of Tasmania warns against excessive reliance on AI tools, asserting that even incorrect self-thinking builds brain capabilities.

She advises creating a draft of ideas while allowing for mistakes, then checking the answers, emphasizing that this enhances the building of neural pathways and creates a "cognitive reserve" that delays cognitive decline.

Engage in Exercise at Varying Intensities

Almost any sport improves mood, learning, and memory, but the greatest benefits come from variety. Aerobic exercises increase the production of BDNF protein, which helps grow new cells in the hippocampus (the memory center), while resistance training raises osteocalcin hormone, which supports brain functions.

It is recommended to combine brisk walking or slow jogging or cycling with weight training or push-ups and squats. The most effective against "Brain Rot" is HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) three times a week, as studies have shown it not only delays cognitive decline but also actually improves cognition, with benefits lasting even after stopping for years.

"Wash" Your Brain with Good Sleep

During deep sleep stages, the glymphatic system activates, acting as a natural cleaner for the brain, removing metabolic waste accumulated throughout the day. Sleep amplifies this process, so try sleeping on your side, as studies have shown it enhances cleaning further. Most importantly, stick to a regular sleep schedule.

Schedule Screen-Free Breaks

Treat periods of "digital detox" as a non-negotiable commitment, like a work meeting or family obligation. Put your phone in another room and find at least 30 minutes each day; make screen-free time enjoyable, not a chore: read a physical book, tend to houseplants, write in your journal, or practice drawing.

Read a Little Faster

If you feel bored while reading, it may be because the text isn't challenging enough. Scientists estimate that the brain processes information at speeds up to 1,400 words per minute, while most of us read at only 250 words. Try moving your eyes faster when your mind starts to wander; the task will become more challenging, and the story will engage you more.

Stop Switching Between Tasks

Every switch between tasks leaves "attention residue" in the brain, slowing you down and increasing errors. Turn off all unnecessary notifications and prioritize your most important tasks at the beginning of the day.

Train Your Awareness and Practice Mindful Meditation

Focus for a few seconds on a specific sound around you (a bird chirping, a clock ticking, distant traffic). These exercises build the "attention muscle." Repeat the experience with other senses: the feeling of clothes on your skin or the points of contact between your body and the chair.

Do a "stress scan"

Take 10 minutes to name the things that worry you or weigh you down. Naming stressors restores executive cognitive functions and reduces the intensity of emotional responses.

Walk with Full Awareness and Revive an Old Hobby

Focus on every movement while walking: pressing against the ground, shifting weight, muscle action. Additionally, returning to old hobbies like learning a language, playing a musical instrument, dancing, or photography stimulates multiple areas of the brain and builds new neural circuits.

Finally, if you are middle-aged or older, do not neglect blood pressure and cholesterol checks, as they are among the strongest risk factors for dementia. A healthy diet, exercise, and social interaction are all important preventive factors.

With these simple, scientifically supported steps, you can protect your brain from "Digital Age Rot" and restore its strength and focus.