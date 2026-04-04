هل سبق أن مرّ عليك يوم لم تُنجز فيه شيئاً يُذكر، ومع ذلك شعرت بإرهاق شديد؟ هذه الحالة لم تعد غريبة، بل باتت تُعرف بمصطلح «تعفن الدماغ» (Brain Rot)، الذي اختير كلمة العام 2024 من قبل قاموس أكسفورد، ويشير إلى تراجع القدرات الذهنية نتيجة التعرض المستمر لمحتوى سهل وسريع، مثل الفيديوهات القصيرة ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

"تعفّن الدماغ" ليس مرضاً رسمياً، لكنه واقع متزايد في العصر الرقمي، ومع ذلك، يمكن مواجهته عبر مزيج من التحدي الذهني، والنشاط البدني، وتقليل الاعتماد على الشاشات، والاهتمام بالنوم والصحة العامة.

لماذا نشعر بالتعب رغم عدم بذل جهد؟

تقول الدكتورة ويندي روس، المحاضرة الرئيسية في علم النفس بجامعة لندن متروبوليتان: «عندما نتفاعل مع هذا النوع من الوسائط، يصبح الدماغ في الوقت نفسه غير مُجهَد بما فيه الكفاية (لأن المعلومات سهلة الفهم)، ومُجهَد بشكل مفرط في الوقت ذاته (بسبب الكم الهائل من المعلومات التي يجب استيعابها)، ولهذا السبب تشعر بالتعب رغم أنك مجرد جالس على الأريكة تتصفح هاتفك».

كيف تستعيد تركيزك وتقاوم «تعفّن الدماغ»؟

بحسب صحيفة الغارديان حدد الخبراء طرقاً وخطوات عدة يمكن عبر الالتزام بها استعادة التركيز والقدرة الإدراكية، وهي:

تحدَّ نفسك ذهنياً

حلّ الألغاز المعقدة مثل الكلمات المتقاطعة الصعبة يعيد التوازن بين الجهد والمكافأة، ويمنح شعوراً بالإنجاز مع الوقت، وتؤكد الدكتورة روس أن الأنشطة التي تتطلب جهداً ذهنياً كبيراً، مثل الكلمات المتقاطعة المشفرة، تعيد توازن الجهد والمكافأة في الدماغ، وتشير الدراسات إلى أن الشعور بالعجز المؤقت ثم التغلب عليه يولد إحساساً بالإتقان يدوم ويتعزز مع الوقت.

لا تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في كل شيء

تحذّر عالمة الأعصاب بجامعة تسمانيا الدكتورة ليلى لاندوسكي، من الاعتماد المفرط على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مؤكدة أن التفكير الذاتي لو كان خاطئاً هو ما يبني قدرات الدماغ.

وتنصح بإنشاء مسودة أفكار مع السماح بالخطأ، ثم التحقق من الإجابة، مؤكدة أن هذا يعزز بناء المسارات العصبية ويبني «احتياطياً إدراكياً» يؤخر التدهور المعرفي.

مارس الرياضة بكثافات متفاوتة

تُحسن أي رياضة تقريباً المزاج والتعلم والذاكرة، لكن الفائدة الأكبر تأتي من التنويع، والتمارين الهوائية تزيد من إنتاج بروتين BDNF الذي يساعد على نمو خلايا جديدة في الحُصين (مركز الذاكرة)، بينما تمارين المقاومة ترفع هرمون الأوستيوكالسين الذي يدعم وظائف الدماغ.

وينصح بالجمع بين المشي السريع أو الركض البطيء أو ركوب الدراجة مع تمارين الأثقال أو الضغط والقرفصاء، أما الأكثر فعالية ضد «تعفن الدماغ» فهو تمرين HIIT (التدريب المتقطع عالي الكثافة) 3 مرات أسبوعياً، إذ أثبتت الدراسات أنه لا يؤخر التدهور المعرفي فحسب، بل يُحسّن الإدراك فعلياً، وتستمر فوائده حتى بعد التوقف لسنوات.

«اغسل» دماغك بالنوم الجيد

أثناء مراحل النوم العميق، ينشط نظام الـ«غليفماتيك» الذي يعمل كمنظف طبيعي للدماغ، فيزيل الفضلات الاستقلابية المتراكمة خلال اليوم، ويُضاعف النوم هذه العملية، لذاجرب النوم على الجانب، حيث أظهرت الدراسات أنه يعزز التنظيف أكثر. والأهم: التزم بجدول نوم منتظم.

خصص فترات راحة خالية من الشاشات

عامل فترات «الديتوكس الرقمي» كالتزام غير قابل للتفاوض، مثل اجتماع عمل أو التزام عائلي، ضع هاتفك في غرفة أخرى، وابحث عن 30 دقيقة يومياً على الأقل، اجعل الوقت بعيداً عن الشاشة متعة لا واجباً: اقرأ كتاباً ورقياً، اعتنِ بنباتات المنزل، اكتب في مذكراتك، أو مارس الرسم.

اقرأ بسرعة أكبر قليلاً

إذا شعرت بالملل أثناء القراءة، فقد يكون السبب أن النص ليس صعباً بما يكفي، ويُقدر علماء أن الدماغ يعالج المعلومات بسرعة تصل إلى 1,400 كلمة في الدقيقة، بينما يقرأ معظمنا بـ250 كلمة فقط. جرب تحريك عينيك بسرعة أكبر عندما يبدأ ذهنك في التشتت؛ ستصبح المهمة أكثر تحدياً وستستغرقك القصة أكثر.

توقف عن التنقل بين المهمات

كل تبديل بين المهمات يترك «بقايا انتباه» في الدماغ، مما يبطئك ويزيد من الأخطاء. أغلق كل الإشعارات غير الضرورية، ورتب أهم مهماتك في بداية اليوم.

درّب وعيك ومارس التأمل الحسي

ركز لثوانٍ على صوت معين حولك (تغريد طائر، ساعة تدق، حركة مرور بعيدة)، هذه التمارين تبني «عضلة الانتباه»، كرر التجربة مع الحواس الأخرى: شعور الملابس على الجلد، أو نقاط تماس جسمك مع الكرسي.

قم بـ«مسح التوتر»

خذ 10 دقائق لتسمية الأمور التي تقلقك أو تشعرك بالثقل. تسمية الضغوط تعيد وظائف التنفيذ الإدراكي وتقلل شدة الاستجابة العاطفية.

امشِ بوعي كامل وأعد إحياء هواية قديمة

ركز على كل حركة في المشي: الضغط على الأرض، نقل الوزن، عمل العضلات، كما أن العودة إلى هوايات قديمة مثل تعلم لغة، أو عزف آلة موسيقية، أو الرقص أو التصوير، تحفز مناطق متعددة في الدماغ وتبني دوائر عصبية جديدة.

أخيراً، إذا كنت في منتصف العمر أو أكبر، لا تهمل فحوصات الضغط الدموي والكوليسترول، فهما من أقوى عوامل خطر الإصابة بالخرف. النظام الغذائي الصحي والرياضة والتواصل الاجتماعي كلها عوامل وقائية مهمة.

بهذه الخطوات البسيطة والمدعومة علمياً، يمكنك حماية دماغك من «تعفن العصر الرقمي» واستعادة قوته وتركيزه.