كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» أن من استثمر بقيمة 1000 ريال سعودي في أسهم شركة «أبل» قبل نحو 30 عامًا، كان كفيلًا اليوم بتحويل صاحبه إلى ثروة تتجاوز 1.37 مليون ريال سعودي، في واحدة من أبرز قصص النمو بتاريخ الأسواق المالية العالمية.


وبحسب بيانات أسعار السهم المعدلة بعد جميع عمليات تقسيم الأسهم التاريخية، بلغ سعر سهم «أبل» في 28 مايو 1996 نحو 0.236 دولار للسهم الواحد، ولو استثمر شخص آنذاك مبلغ 1000 ريال، أي ما يعادل نحو 266 دولارًا وفق سعر صرف الدولار مقابل الريال البالغ 3.75 ريال، ليتمكن من شراء نحو 1130 سهمًا من الشركة الأمريكية العملاقة.


واليوم، وبعد ثلاثة عقود من النمو المتسارع، ارتفع سعر سهم «أبل» في تداولات 28 مايو 2026 إلى نحو 313.26 دولار للسهم، ما يعني أن القيمة السوقية الحالية لذلك الاستثمار تجاوزت 1.33 مليون ريال سعودي.


ولم تتوقف العوائد عند ارتفاع سعر السهم فقط «المكاسب الرأسمالية»، إذ عادت «أبل» إلى توزيع الأرباح النقدية بشكل ربع سنوي منذ عام 2012، بعد توقف دام سنوات، ما أتاح للمستثمر الذي احتفظ بالسهم الاستفادة من نحو 56 توزيعة نقدية تقريبًا حتى عام 2026.


وبحسب بيانات توزيعات الأرباح المعدلة، فإن إجمالي ما كان سيحصل عليه المستثمر من توزيعات نقدية يُقدّر بأكثر من 11.6 ألف دولار، أي ما يتجاوز 43 ألف ريال سعودي، لترتفع بذلك القيمة الإجمالية للاستثمار شاملًا قيمة الأسهم الحالية والتوزيعات النقدية إلى نحو 1.374 مليون ريال سعودي (بنسبة نمو 137,300% تقريبًا)، دون احتساب إعادة استثمار الأرباح أو العوائد المركبة التي كانت سترفع القيمة النهائية إلى مستويات أعلى.