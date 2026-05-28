A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that someone who invested 1,000 Saudi Riyals in shares of "Apple" about 30 years ago could today have turned that investment into a fortune exceeding 1.37 million Saudi Riyals, in one of the most remarkable growth stories in the history of global financial markets.



According to adjusted stock price data after all historical stock splits, the price of "Apple" shares on May 28, 1996, was approximately $0.236 per share. If a person had invested 1,000 Riyals at that time, equivalent to about $266 based on the exchange rate of 3.75 Riyals to the dollar, they would have been able to purchase around 1,130 shares of the American tech giant.



Today, after three decades of rapid growth, the price of "Apple" shares in trading on May 28, 2026, has risen to about $313.26 per share, meaning that the current market value of that investment has exceeded 1.33 million Saudi Riyals.



The returns did not stop at just the increase in share price, known as "capital gains." "Apple" resumed distributing cash dividends quarterly since 2012, after a hiatus of several years, allowing investors who held onto the shares to benefit from approximately 56 cash distributions by 2026.



According to adjusted dividend data, the total amount that the investor would have received from cash distributions is estimated to be over $11.6 thousand, which exceeds 43 thousand Saudi Riyals, thus raising the total value of the investment, including the current value of the shares and cash distributions, to about 1.374 million Saudi Riyals (an approximate growth rate of 137,300%), without accounting for the reinvestment of dividends or compound returns that would have increased the final value to even higher levels.



