أبدى قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري سعادته بالحصول على جائزة أفضل لاعب في مباراة فريقه أمام الخليج التي انتهت بنتيجة التعادل الإيجابي 2/2، في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مبيناً أنه كان يمني النفس في تحقيق فريقه للفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أمام فريق الخليج، والتعزيز من حظوظ فريقه في الدوري.


وأوضح باهبري أن فريقه سيواصل الظهور بالمستوى الفني الرائع والسعي لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط من أجل البقاء في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وأكد باهبري أن مواجهة فريقه القادمة أمام الهلال تعتبر من المواجهات المهمة، وستحظى بحضور جماهيري كبير، وستكون ضد فريقه السابق الذي نجح معه خلال تجربته الاحترافية في تحقيق البطولات محلياً وآسيوياً والمشاركة في كأس العالم للاندية، وسيبذل الجهود الكبيرة مع زملائه لاعبي الخلود في تحقيق الفوز والظفر بنقاط المباراة بمشيئة الله، وتبقى كرة القدم لا يوجد بها مستحيل.


وأشار باهبري إلى أن مواجهة الهلال في دوري روشن تأتي قبل المباراة النهائية في كأس الملك، ونطمح في تحقيق الفوز في المباراتين وهدفنا خطف نقاط الدوري، وحصد كأس الملك بمشيئة الله.


واختتم كابتن فريق الخلود حديثه أنه سيواصل تقديم أفضل المستويات الفنية مع فريق الخلود في ظل توافر كافة الأجواء المناسبة والعمل الاحترافي الجيد من قبل إداراة النادي والجهاز الفني، وتبقى مسألة تواجده مع المنتخب السعودي في قائمة كأس العالم 2026 بيد الجهاز الفني للأخضر، متمنياً التوفيق لمنتخبنا الوطني في المونديال القادم».


يذكر أن هتان باهبري وصل للمساهمة العاشرة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين عقب مباراة فريقه أمام الخليج في الجولة الماضية، إذ سجل حتى الآن خمسة أهداف، وصنع خمسة أهداف.