The captain of the Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, expressed his happiness at receiving the award for Best Player in his team's match against Al-Khaleej, which ended in a positive draw of 2-2 in the last round of the Saudi Pro League. He indicated that he had hoped for his team to win and collect the three points against Al-Khaleej, thereby enhancing his team's chances in the league.



Bahbari explained that his team will continue to perform at a high technical level and strive to achieve victories and gather points in order to remain in the Saudi Pro League.



Bahbari confirmed that his team's upcoming match against Al-Hilal is considered one of the important encounters, which will attract a large audience. It will be against his former team, with which he succeeded during his professional career in winning titles locally and in Asia, as well as participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. He and his teammates at Al-Khulood will exert great efforts to achieve victory and secure the match points, God willing, as there is no impossible in football.



Bahbari pointed out that the match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League comes before the final match in the King’s Cup. We aspire to win both matches, and our goal is to seize league points and win the King’s Cup, God willing.



The captain of Al-Khulood concluded his remarks by stating that he will continue to deliver his best performances with the Al-Khulood team, given the availability of all suitable conditions and the good professional work from the club's management and coaching staff. The matter of his presence with the Saudi national team in the list for the 2026 World Cup is in the hands of the coaching staff of the Green Falcons, wishing success for our national team in the upcoming World Cup.



It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari reached his tenth contribution in the Saudi Pro League following his team's match against Al-Khaleej in the last round, having scored five goals and assisted five goals so far.