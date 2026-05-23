في الوقت الذي يستقبل فيه سكان محافظة الحرث بمنطقة جازان عيد الأضحى المبارك وشراء لوازم العيد ومنها الأضاحي إلا أن الأهالي يعانون من انعدام خدمة المسالخ في المحافظة وقراها منذ أكثر من 10 سنوات. وقال عدد من السكان إنهم يعانون الأمرين في ذبح الأضاحي ما جعل الكثير منهم يضطرون إلى الذبح العشوائي أو استئجار عمالة بأسعار تصل إلى 200 ريال للذبيحة الواحدة.

وقال المواطن حسن هزازي إن أغلبية السكان يذبحون الأضاحي في المنازل بشكل عشوائي سبب عدم وجود مسلخ في المحافظة، والبعض الآخر يذهب إلى المحافظات المجاورة مثل أحد المسارحة وصامطة لذبح الأضاحي متكبدين مشقة المسافة والوقوف في طوابير الانتظار وسط الزحام الشديد.

من جهته طالب المواطن محمد مجرشي بإيجاد مسلخ للأهالي وإعادة سوق المواشي ليتم شراء الأضاحي وذبحها بطريقة صحيحة بعيداً عن العشوائية التي سادت قرى المحافظة في الأعوام الماضية وهذا العام ما تسبب في انتشار الروائح الكريهة وانتشار الأوبئة داخل القرى التي تتركها مخلفات الأضاحي من جلود وغيرها طيلة أيام العيد.

يشار إلى أن المسلخ الواقع بجوار المحافظة مغلق منذ سنوات، وطالب السكان بإيجاد مشغل وفتحه، خصوصاً مع قدوم عيد الأضحى المبارك.