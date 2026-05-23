At a time when the residents of Al-Harth Governorate in the Jazan region are celebrating the blessed Eid al-Adha and purchasing holiday supplies, including sacrifices, the locals are suffering from the lack of slaughterhouse services in the governorate and its villages for more than 10 years. A number of residents stated that they face significant difficulties in slaughtering the sacrifices, which has forced many of them to resort to random slaughter or hire laborers at prices reaching 200 riyals for each sacrifice.

Citizen Hassan Hazzazi mentioned that the majority of residents slaughter their sacrifices at home in a random manner due to the absence of a slaughterhouse in the governorate, while others go to neighboring governorates like Al-Masirah and Samtah to slaughter their sacrifices, enduring the hardship of distance and standing in long queues amidst heavy crowds.

For his part, citizen Mohammed Majrashi called for the establishment of a slaughterhouse for the locals and the reopening of the livestock market to purchase and properly slaughter the sacrifices, away from the randomness that has prevailed in the villages of the governorate in previous years and this year, which has led to the spread of unpleasant odors and the proliferation of epidemics within the villages due to the remains of the sacrifices, such as skins and others, left for days during the holiday.

It is noteworthy that the slaughterhouse located next to the governorate has been closed for years, and residents have called for the establishment of a facility and its opening, especially with the approach of the blessed Eid al-Adha.