أعلنت بلدية ريتشوني الإيطالية، الواقعة على الساحل الأدرياتيكي قرب ريميني، شراء فيلا كان الزعيم الإيطالي السابق بنيتو موسوليني يقضي فيها إجازاته الصيفية، وذلك لمنع وقوعها في أيدي «النوستالجيين الفاشيين».
وقالت عمدة البلدية المنتمية إلى اليسار دانييلا أنجليني إن شراء «فيلا موسوليني» عبر مزاد علني يُعد «فعلاً من الحب والرؤية»، وإن إعادة العقار إلى الملكية العامة يمثل انتصاراً للمدينة بأكملها.
وكانت البلدية قد نجحت في التغلب على منافس خاص، وهو شخص سابق في «الحركة الاجتماعية الإيطالية» (الحزب النيوفاشي الذي أسسه مؤيدو موسوليني بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية).
تاريخ مثير للجدل
بُنيت الفيلا عام 1893 على مقربة من شاطئ البحر، واشترتها راشيلي، الزوجة الثانية لموسوليني، عام 1934.
كان موسوليني -الذي ولد في بلدة بريدابيو المجاورة بمنطقة إميليا رومانيا- يصل إليها غالباً بطائرة مائية، ويستخدمها لإجراء أعمال حكومية أثناء إقامته، ثم قامت عائلة موسوليني بتوسيع الفيلا لتشمل طابقاً ثالثاً، و20 غرفة، وملعب تنس.
وبعد نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية وسقوط النظام الفاشي انتقلت الفيلا إلى الملكية العامة، وخلال طفرة ريتشوني الاقتصادية في الخمسينات والستينات استخدمت لأغراض تجارية متنوعة، من بينها عيادة بيطرية للكلاب ومطعم، وحاول عمدة شيوعي في أواخر السبعينات هدمها.
لكن ظلت الفيلا مهجورة لسنوات، قبل أن يشتريها في أواخر التسعينات بنك التوفير في ريميني (كاسا دي ريسبارميو)، الذي رممها وافتتحها عام 2005 كمركز للمعارض الفنية والفعاليات العامة، بما في ذلك حفلات الزفاف المدنية.
جدل سياسي مستمر
وأثارت الفيلا وارتباطها بموسوليني انقساماً طويلاً في ريتشوني، وعاد الجدل ليتصدر المشهد العام الماضي عندما قررت مؤسسة «كاسا دي ريسبارميو» طرحها للبيع في مزاد. وطالب مستشارون من حزب «إخوة إيطاليا» (اليمين المتطرف)، الذي تتزعمه رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني، بالحفاظ على اسم «فيلا موسوليني» مهما كان المشتري.
وأكدت العمدة أنجليني أن الاسم سيبقى كما هو، رغم ضغوط بعض حلفائها لتغييره، وقالت إن «التاريخ يجب أن يُزرع ولا يُمحى»، محذرة من أن تغيير الاسم قد يحول الفيلا إلى «مزار للنوستالجيين الفاشيين، وهذا أمر لن تقبله هذه الإدارة أبداً».
الخطط المستقبلية
وأوضحت أنجليني أن الخطة تتمثل في الاستمرار باستخدام الفيلا كفضاء مجتمعي عام، بما في ذلك تنظيم معارض تروي «الجيد والسيئ والقبيح» من تاريخ القرن العشرين، إلى جانب فعاليات اجتماعية وثقافية أخرى.
وأضافت: «نعم، الاسم يستحضر قصة بشعة، وسنرويها، لا يمكن محوها، بل يجب سردها بالطريقة الصحيحة، مع التأكد من بروز قيم الديموقراطية لدينا».
وتُعد ريتشوني، مثل معظم منطقة إميليا رومانيا، معقلاً تقليدياً لليسار منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، ومع ذلك، لم تلغِ البلدية رسمياً «الجنسية الفخرية» التي منحت لموسوليني إلا في عام 2025.
وقالت أنجليني: «هذا رجل تلطخت يداه بالجرائم، ولم يكن يستحق هذا التكريم، أما الفيلا فهي قصة أخرى ستُستخدم كتعبير عن قيم مجتمعنا وديموقراطيتنا».
The Italian municipality of Riccione, located on the Adriatic coast near Rimini, announced the purchase of a villa where former Italian leader Benito Mussolini spent his summer vacations, in order to prevent it from falling into the hands of "fascist nostalgists."
The leftist mayor of the municipality, Daniela Angelini, stated that purchasing "Mussolini's villa" through a public auction is considered "an act of love and vision," and that returning the property to public ownership represents a victory for the entire city.
The municipality successfully overcame a private competitor, a former member of the "Italian Social Movement" (the neo-fascist party founded by Mussolini supporters after World War II).
Controversial History
The villa was built in 1893 close to the seaside and was purchased by Rachele, Mussolini's second wife, in 1934.
Mussolini—who was born in the nearby town of Predappio in the Emilia-Romagna region—often arrived there by seaplane, using it for government work during his stay. The Mussolini family later expanded the villa to include a third floor, 20 rooms, and a tennis court.
After the end of World War II and the fall of the fascist regime, the villa became public property. During the Riccione economic boom in the 1950s and 1960s, it was used for various commercial purposes, including a veterinary clinic for dogs and a restaurant, and a communist mayor attempted to demolish it in the late 1970s.
However, the villa remained abandoned for years until it was purchased in the late 1990s by the savings bank of Rimini (Casa di Risparmio), which renovated it and opened it in 2005 as a center for art exhibitions and public events, including civil wedding ceremonies.
Ongoing Political Controversy
The villa and its association with Mussolini have sparked a long-standing division in Riccione, and the debate resurfaced last year when the "Casa di Risparmio" foundation decided to put it up for sale at auction. Advisors from the "Brothers of Italy" party (the far-right party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni) called for the preservation of the name "Mussolini's Villa" regardless of the buyer.
Mayor Angelini confirmed that the name will remain unchanged, despite pressure from some of her allies to change it, stating that "history must be planted, not erased," warning that changing the name could turn the villa into "a shrine for fascist nostalgists, which this administration will never accept."
Future Plans
Angelini explained that the plan is to continue using the villa as a public community space, including organizing exhibitions that tell "the good, the bad, and the ugly" of 20th-century history, along with other social and cultural events.
She added, "Yes, the name evokes a horrific story, and we will tell it; it cannot be erased, but it must be narrated in the right way, ensuring that our democratic values shine through."
Riccione, like most of the Emilia-Romagna region, has been a traditional stronghold of the left since the end of World War II; however, the municipality did not officially revoke the "honorary citizenship" granted to Mussolini until 2025.
Angelini stated, "This is a man whose hands were stained with crimes, and he did not deserve this honor; the villa is another story that will be used as an expression of our community's values and our democracy."