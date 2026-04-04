أعلنت بلدية ريتشوني الإيطالية، الواقعة على الساحل الأدرياتيكي قرب ريميني، شراء فيلا كان الزعيم الإيطالي السابق بنيتو موسوليني يقضي فيها إجازاته الصيفية، وذلك لمنع وقوعها في أيدي «النوستالجيين الفاشيين».

وقالت عمدة البلدية المنتمية إلى اليسار دانييلا أنجليني إن شراء «فيلا موسوليني» عبر مزاد علني يُعد «فعلاً من الحب والرؤية»، وإن إعادة العقار إلى الملكية العامة يمثل انتصاراً للمدينة بأكملها.

وكانت البلدية قد نجحت في التغلب على منافس خاص، وهو شخص سابق في «الحركة الاجتماعية الإيطالية» (الحزب النيوفاشي الذي أسسه مؤيدو موسوليني بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية).


تاريخ مثير للجدل

بُنيت الفيلا عام 1893 على مقربة من شاطئ البحر، واشترتها راشيلي، الزوجة الثانية لموسوليني، عام 1934.

كان موسوليني -الذي ولد في بلدة بريدابيو المجاورة بمنطقة إميليا رومانيا- يصل إليها غالباً بطائرة مائية، ويستخدمها لإجراء أعمال حكومية أثناء إقامته، ثم قامت عائلة موسوليني بتوسيع الفيلا لتشمل طابقاً ثالثاً، و20 غرفة، وملعب تنس.
وبعد نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية وسقوط النظام الفاشي انتقلت الفيلا إلى الملكية العامة، وخلال طفرة ريتشوني الاقتصادية في الخمسينات والستينات استخدمت لأغراض تجارية متنوعة، من بينها عيادة بيطرية للكلاب ومطعم، وحاول عمدة شيوعي في أواخر السبعينات هدمها.

لكن ظلت الفيلا مهجورة لسنوات، قبل أن يشتريها في أواخر التسعينات بنك التوفير في ريميني (كاسا دي ريسبارميو)، الذي رممها وافتتحها عام 2005 كمركز للمعارض الفنية والفعاليات العامة، بما في ذلك حفلات الزفاف المدنية.


جدل سياسي مستمر

وأثارت الفيلا وارتباطها بموسوليني انقساماً طويلاً في ريتشوني، وعاد الجدل ليتصدر المشهد العام الماضي عندما قررت مؤسسة «كاسا دي ريسبارميو» طرحها للبيع في مزاد. وطالب مستشارون من حزب «إخوة إيطاليا» (اليمين المتطرف)، الذي تتزعمه رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني، بالحفاظ على اسم «فيلا موسوليني» مهما كان المشتري.

وأكدت العمدة أنجليني أن الاسم سيبقى كما هو، رغم ضغوط بعض حلفائها لتغييره، وقالت إن «التاريخ يجب أن يُزرع ولا يُمحى»، محذرة من أن تغيير الاسم قد يحول الفيلا إلى «مزار للنوستالجيين الفاشيين، وهذا أمر لن تقبله هذه الإدارة أبداً».


الخطط المستقبلية

وأوضحت أنجليني أن الخطة تتمثل في الاستمرار باستخدام الفيلا كفضاء مجتمعي عام، بما في ذلك تنظيم معارض تروي «الجيد والسيئ والقبيح» من تاريخ القرن العشرين، إلى جانب فعاليات اجتماعية وثقافية أخرى.

وأضافت: «نعم، الاسم يستحضر قصة بشعة، وسنرويها، لا يمكن محوها، بل يجب سردها بالطريقة الصحيحة، مع التأكد من بروز قيم الديموقراطية لدينا».

وتُعد ريتشوني، مثل معظم منطقة إميليا رومانيا، معقلاً تقليدياً لليسار منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، ومع ذلك، لم تلغِ البلدية رسمياً «الجنسية الفخرية» التي منحت لموسوليني إلا في عام 2025.

وقالت أنجليني: «هذا رجل تلطخت يداه بالجرائم، ولم يكن يستحق هذا التكريم، أما الفيلا فهي قصة أخرى ستُستخدم كتعبير عن قيم مجتمعنا وديموقراطيتنا».