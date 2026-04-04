The Italian municipality of Riccione, located on the Adriatic coast near Rimini, announced the purchase of a villa where former Italian leader Benito Mussolini spent his summer vacations, in order to prevent it from falling into the hands of "fascist nostalgists."

The leftist mayor of the municipality, Daniela Angelini, stated that purchasing "Mussolini's villa" through a public auction is considered "an act of love and vision," and that returning the property to public ownership represents a victory for the entire city.

The municipality successfully overcame a private competitor, a former member of the "Italian Social Movement" (the neo-fascist party founded by Mussolini supporters after World War II).





Controversial History

The villa was built in 1893 close to the seaside and was purchased by Rachele, Mussolini's second wife, in 1934.

Mussolini—who was born in the nearby town of Predappio in the Emilia-Romagna region—often arrived there by seaplane, using it for government work during his stay. The Mussolini family later expanded the villa to include a third floor, 20 rooms, and a tennis court.

After the end of World War II and the fall of the fascist regime, the villa became public property. During the Riccione economic boom in the 1950s and 1960s, it was used for various commercial purposes, including a veterinary clinic for dogs and a restaurant, and a communist mayor attempted to demolish it in the late 1970s.

However, the villa remained abandoned for years until it was purchased in the late 1990s by the savings bank of Rimini (Casa di Risparmio), which renovated it and opened it in 2005 as a center for art exhibitions and public events, including civil wedding ceremonies.





Ongoing Political Controversy

The villa and its association with Mussolini have sparked a long-standing division in Riccione, and the debate resurfaced last year when the "Casa di Risparmio" foundation decided to put it up for sale at auction. Advisors from the "Brothers of Italy" party (the far-right party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni) called for the preservation of the name "Mussolini's Villa" regardless of the buyer.

Mayor Angelini confirmed that the name will remain unchanged, despite pressure from some of her allies to change it, stating that "history must be planted, not erased," warning that changing the name could turn the villa into "a shrine for fascist nostalgists, which this administration will never accept."





Future Plans

Angelini explained that the plan is to continue using the villa as a public community space, including organizing exhibitions that tell "the good, the bad, and the ugly" of 20th-century history, along with other social and cultural events.

She added, "Yes, the name evokes a horrific story, and we will tell it; it cannot be erased, but it must be narrated in the right way, ensuring that our democratic values shine through."

Riccione, like most of the Emilia-Romagna region, has been a traditional stronghold of the left since the end of World War II; however, the municipality did not officially revoke the "honorary citizenship" granted to Mussolini until 2025.

Angelini stated, "This is a man whose hands were stained with crimes, and he did not deserve this honor; the villa is another story that will be used as an expression of our community's values and our democracy."

