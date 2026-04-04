Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their guest Liverpool with a clean four-goal victory in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium.



Haaland opens the scoring

The Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 39th minute with a penalty kick, then added the second goal before the end of the first half with a powerful header.



Simenio kills Liverpool's hopes

The Ghanaian Antoine Simenio dashed Liverpool's hopes by scoring the third goal for City in the 50th minute, before Haaland scored his third goal (hat-trick) and the fourth for the hosts with an easy shot from inside the penalty area, taking advantage of the collapse of the "Reds" defense in the 57th minute.



Salah misses a penalty

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the 64th minute, which was brilliantly saved by City goalkeeper James Trafford.



A disastrous season for the Reds

Liverpool is having a disastrous season, as their hopes of winning any domestic title this season have evaporated, leaving them with only the Champions League title to compete for.

Liverpool will visit French club Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.