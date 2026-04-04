تأهل فريق مانشستر سيتي إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي عقب فوزه على ضيفه ليفربول برباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد».

هالاند يفتتح التسجيل

افتتح المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 39 من ركلة جزاء، ثم أضاف نفس اللاعب الهدف الثاني قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بضربة رأس قوية.

سيمينيو يقتل آمال ليفربول

وقضى الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو على آمال ليفربول بتسجيل الهدف الثالث للسيتي في الدقيقة 50، قبل أن يسجل هالاند هدفه الثالث (هاتريك) والرابع لأصحاب الأرض بتسديدة سهلة من داخل منطقة الجزاء مستغلاً انهيار دفاع «الريدز» في الدقيقة 57.

صلاح يهدر ركلة جزاء

وأهدر النجم المصري محمد صلاح ركلة جزاء لليفربول في الدقيقة 64، تصدى لها حارس السيتي جيمس ترافورد ببراعة.

موسم كارثي للريدز

ويعيش ليفربول موسماً كارثياً، حيث تبخرت آماله في حصد أي لقب محلي هذا الموسم، ولم يعد أمامه سوى لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للمنافسة عليه.

ويحل ليفربول ضيفاً على باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.