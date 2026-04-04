تأهل فريق مانشستر سيتي إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي عقب فوزه على ضيفه ليفربول برباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد».
هالاند يفتتح التسجيل
افتتح المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 39 من ركلة جزاء، ثم أضاف نفس اللاعب الهدف الثاني قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بضربة رأس قوية.
سيمينيو يقتل آمال ليفربول
وقضى الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو على آمال ليفربول بتسجيل الهدف الثالث للسيتي في الدقيقة 50، قبل أن يسجل هالاند هدفه الثالث (هاتريك) والرابع لأصحاب الأرض بتسديدة سهلة من داخل منطقة الجزاء مستغلاً انهيار دفاع «الريدز» في الدقيقة 57.
صلاح يهدر ركلة جزاء
وأهدر النجم المصري محمد صلاح ركلة جزاء لليفربول في الدقيقة 64، تصدى لها حارس السيتي جيمس ترافورد ببراعة.
موسم كارثي للريدز
ويعيش ليفربول موسماً كارثياً، حيث تبخرت آماله في حصد أي لقب محلي هذا الموسم، ولم يعد أمامه سوى لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للمنافسة عليه.
ويحل ليفربول ضيفاً على باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their guest Liverpool with a clean four-goal victory in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium.
Haaland opens the scoring
The Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 39th minute with a penalty kick, then added the second goal before the end of the first half with a powerful header.
Simenio kills Liverpool's hopes
The Ghanaian Antoine Simenio dashed Liverpool's hopes by scoring the third goal for City in the 50th minute, before Haaland scored his third goal (hat-trick) and the fourth for the hosts with an easy shot from inside the penalty area, taking advantage of the collapse of the "Reds" defense in the 57th minute.
Salah misses a penalty
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the 64th minute, which was brilliantly saved by City goalkeeper James Trafford.
A disastrous season for the Reds
Liverpool is having a disastrous season, as their hopes of winning any domestic title this season have evaporated, leaving them with only the Champions League title to compete for.
Liverpool will visit French club Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.