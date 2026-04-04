أعرب رئيس الاتحاد العراقي لكرة القدم عدنان درجال اليوم (السبت) عن شكره للحكومة على دعمها الكبير للرياضة العراقية.


وقال درجال في كلمة خلال تكريم المنتخب الوطني بمناسبة التأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم، ونقلتها وكالة الأنباء العراقية: «الكلمات تعجز لسببين؛ الأول هو تأهل منتخبنا الوطني إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، وما رافق ذلك مما شاهدناه خلال اليومين الماضيين، شيء لم يكن يُصدَّق ولم يمر في حياتنا على مدى السنوات التي لعبناها حتى الآن، والثاني محبة الجماهير للاعبين في تحقيق هذا المنجز».


وأضاف: «نشكر الحكومة على دعمها الكبير للرياضة العراقية»، موضحًا أن «جميع الوزراء كانوا حريصين على تسهيل كافة المتطلبات من أجل رفع اسم العراق عاليًا والوصول إلى كأس العالم».


وأشار إلى أن «بطولة كأس الخليج غيرت واقع البلد بشكل عام على كافة الأصعدة الخارجية والداخلية، وأهم ما تحقق في كأس الخليج هو التلاحم بين الشعب العراقي».