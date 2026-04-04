The President of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Darjal, expressed his gratitude today (Saturday) to the government for its significant support for Iraqi sports.



Darjal said in a speech during the honoring of the national team on the occasion of qualifying for the World Cup, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency: "Words fail for two reasons; the first is our national team's qualification for the World Cup, and what we witnessed over the past two days is something that was unbelievable and has not happened in our lives over the years we have played so far, and the second is the love of the fans for the players in achieving this accomplishment."



He added: "We thank the government for its great support for Iraqi sports," clarifying that "all the ministers were keen to facilitate all the requirements in order to raise Iraq's name high and reach the World Cup."



He pointed out that "the Gulf Cup changed the reality of the country in general on all external and internal levels, and the most important achievement in the Gulf Cup is the solidarity among the Iraqi people."