تلقى ريال مدريد هزيمة قاتلة أمام مضيفه ريال مايوركا بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «إيبيروستار»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

أهداف المباراة

افتتح ريال مايوركا التسجيل في الدقيقة 41، بعد كرة أُرسلت من الجبهة اليمنى استلمها مانويل مورلانيس داخل منطقة الجزاء وسدد في الشباك.

وأدرك المدافع البرازيلي إيدير ميليتاو التعادل لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 88، بضربة رأس قوية بعد ركنية نُفذت من الجانب الأيمن.

وخطف فيدات موريكي الفوز لريال مايوركا في الوقت القاتل، بتسديدة قوية في مرمى الحارس أندري لونين.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد ريال مدريد عند 69 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الليغا، متأخراً بأربع نقاط عن برشلونة، الذي سيواجه أتلتيكو مدريد في وقت لاحق الليلة ضمن منافسات الجولة نفسها.

في المقابل، رفع ريال مايوركا رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الـ17، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.