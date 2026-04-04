تلقى ريال مدريد هزيمة قاتلة أمام مضيفه ريال مايوركا بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «إيبيروستار»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
أهداف المباراة
افتتح ريال مايوركا التسجيل في الدقيقة 41، بعد كرة أُرسلت من الجبهة اليمنى استلمها مانويل مورلانيس داخل منطقة الجزاء وسدد في الشباك.
وأدرك المدافع البرازيلي إيدير ميليتاو التعادل لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 88، بضربة رأس قوية بعد ركنية نُفذت من الجانب الأيمن.
وخطف فيدات موريكي الفوز لريال مايوركا في الوقت القاتل، بتسديدة قوية في مرمى الحارس أندري لونين.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد ريال مدريد عند 69 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الليغا، متأخراً بأربع نقاط عن برشلونة، الذي سيواجه أتلتيكو مدريد في وقت لاحق الليلة ضمن منافسات الجولة نفسها.
في المقابل، رفع ريال مايوركا رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الـ17، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.
Real Madrid suffered a devastating defeat against their host Real Mallorca, losing two goals to one in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Iberostar" Stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
Match Goals
Real Mallorca opened the scoring in the 41st minute, after a ball was sent from the right flank that Manuel Morlanes received inside the penalty area and shot into the net.
The Brazilian defender Eder Militao equalized for Real Madrid in the 88th minute with a powerful header after a corner taken from the right side.
Vedat Muriqi snatched the victory for Real Mallorca in stoppage time with a strong shot into the net of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.
Team Standings
With this result, Real Madrid's points remain at 69, placing them second in the La Liga standings, four points behind Barcelona, who will face Atletico Madrid later tonight in the same round.
On the other hand, Real Mallorca raised their points to 31, sitting in 17th place, just two points above the relegation zone.