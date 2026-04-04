Real Madrid suffered a devastating defeat against their host Real Mallorca, losing two goals to one in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Iberostar" Stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

Match Goals

Real Mallorca opened the scoring in the 41st minute, after a ball was sent from the right flank that Manuel Morlanes received inside the penalty area and shot into the net.

The Brazilian defender Eder Militao equalized for Real Madrid in the 88th minute with a powerful header after a corner taken from the right side.

Vedat Muriqi snatched the victory for Real Mallorca in stoppage time with a strong shot into the net of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Team Standings

With this result, Real Madrid's points remain at 69, placing them second in the La Liga standings, four points behind Barcelona, who will face Atletico Madrid later tonight in the same round.

On the other hand, Real Mallorca raised their points to 31, sitting in 17th place, just two points above the relegation zone.