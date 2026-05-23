The tunnel network in Mecca and the holy sites is one of the most prominent modern infrastructure projects. The tunnels penetrate the mountains of the holy capital back and forth to facilitate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, contributing to the smooth transportation and easy access to the Sacred Mosque and the holy sites with comfort and reassurance. The total number of tunnels in Mecca and the holy sites is about 62, with lengths exceeding 36,300 linear meters, forming an integrated network that includes more than 9,869 lighting units to enhance safety levels, and 513 jet fans to improve air quality inside the tunnels, along with 326 surveillance cameras to monitor performance and real-time operation, and 881 fire boxes for rapid response, in addition to 42 backup generators, and advanced systems that include water pumps, fire extinguishing networks, smart sensors, and control and computer systems. The tunnel network also relies on an integrated smart technology system that includes digital systems for operation and real-time monitoring, and AI-supported solutions to enhance analysis and monitoring efficiency, along with smart sensors that contribute to the rapid and accurate response to emergencies. The Secretariat of the Holy Capital has put in place all plans and arrangements early on, before the season begins, to prepare and monitor the tunnel network that helps facilitate traffic movement and reduce congestion during the transit of the guests of الرحمن between the Sacred Mosque and the holy sites.



The Secretariat also oversees the operation and maintenance of the tunnel network through a comprehensive technical team that includes engineers, supervisors, and specialized technicians, working around the clock.