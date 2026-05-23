تُشكّل شبكة الأنفاق في مكة والمشاعر إحدى أبرز مشاريع البنية التحتية الحديثة، و تخترق الأنفاق جبال العاصمة المقدسة ذهاباً وإياباً لتسهيل حركة المركبات والمشاة، والإسهام في انسيابية التنقل والوصول إلى المسجد الحرام والمشاعر المقدسة بيُسر وطمأنينة، ويبلغ إجمالي عدد الأنفاق بمكة والمشاعر نحو 62 نفقاً، بأطوال تتجاوز 36,300 متر طولي، ضمن امتداد شبكي متكامل، تضم في مجملها أكثر من 9,869 وحدة إنارة لتعزيز مستويات السلامة، و513 مروحة نفاثة لتحسين جودة الهواء داخل الأنفاق، إلى جانب 326 كاميرا مراقبة لمتابعة الأداء والتشغيل اللحظي، و881 صندوق حريق للاستجابة السريعة، إضافة إلى 42 مولداً احتياطياً، ومنظومات متقدمة تشمل مضخات المياه، وشبكات إطفاء الحريق، والحساسات الذكية، وأنظمة التحكم والحاسب الآلي، كما تعتمد شبكة الأنفاق على منظومة تقنية ذكية متكاملة تشمل أنظمة رقمية للتشغيل والمتابعة اللحظية، وحلولاً مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لرفع كفاءة التحليل والمتابعة، إضافة إلى حساسات ذكية تسهم في سرعة الاستجابة الدقيقة للحالات الطارئة. ووضعت أمانة العاصمة المقدسة الخطط والترتيبات كافة منذ وقت مبكر وقبل دخول الموسم، لتهيئة ومتابعة شبكة الأنفاق التي تسهم في تسهيل الحركة المرورية والحد من الازدحام خلال تنقل ضيوف الرحمن بين المسجد الحرام والمشاعر المقدسة.


كما تُشرف الأمانة على تشغيل وصيانة شبكة الأنفاق من خلال جهاز فني متكامل يضم مهندسين ومشرفين وفنيين متخصصين، يعملون على مدار الساعة.