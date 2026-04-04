Neom triumphed over its guest Al-Fayha with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed mutual control from both teams, and Saeed Benrahma nearly scored the first goal for Neom before the end of the first half after Al-Fayha's goalkeeper, Mosquera, stumbled. Benrahma shot the ball, but the defense intervened and cleared it. In the last quarter of an hour, Benrahma penetrated from the right side and struck a powerful ground shot that hit the post and found the net, scoring for Neom (74th minute), ending the match with Neom's victory by this goal.



With this result, Neom achieves its tenth victory and reaches 36 points in eighth place, while Al-Fayha suffers its twelfth loss, remaining at 33 points in ninth place.