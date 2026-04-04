انتصر نيوم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة متبادلة من الفريقين وكاد سعيد بن رحمة يحرز الهدف الأول لنيوم قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بعد تعثر حارس الفيحاء موسكيرا، ليسدد بن رحمة الكرة ولكن تدخل الدفاع وأبعدها، وفي ربع الساعة الأخير توغل بن رحمة من الجهة اليمنى وسدد كرة أرضية قوية ارتطمت بالقائم وسكنت الشباك هدفاً لنيوم (د:74)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز نيوم بهذا الهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق نيوم فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة الـ36 في المركز الثامن، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 33 نقطة في المركز التاسع.