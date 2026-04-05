The head coach of Damac, Fabio Carille, confirmed the difficulty of the match that his team lost against Al-Ahli by three goals to none, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshan Saudi."



He expressed his discomfort during the press conference that followed the match, indicating that his team conceded two goals within two minutes against a big team like Al-Ahli, noting that the goals came in accordance with observations that were worked on before the match.



Fabio expressed his desire to correct mistakes in the upcoming phase, confirming that the team has seven matches ahead that he described as finals, through which they aim to achieve positive results.



For his part, the head coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed that playing matches after the international break is not an easy task, expressing his pride in the performance displayed by the players.



He pointed out his satisfaction with the level of discipline when possessing the ball, explaining that the participation of several players who have not had many opportunities recently represents one of the keys to success, emphasizing the importance of the readiness of all team members in the upcoming phase.