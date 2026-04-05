أكد المدير الفني لفريق ضمك فابيو كاريلي، صعوبة المواجهة التي خسرها فريقه أمام الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «روشن السعودي».


وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب اللقاء شعوره بالانزعاج، مبيناً أن فريقه استقبل هدفين خلال دقيقتين أمام فريق كبير بحجم الأهلي، مشيراً إلى أن الأهداف جاءت وفق ملاحظات تم العمل عليها قبل المباراة.


وعبر فابيو عن تطلعه لتصحيح الأخطاء في المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً أن الفريق تنتظره سبع مواجهات وصفها بالنهائيات، يسعى من خلالها لتحقيق نتائج إيجابية.


من جانبه، أكد المدير الفني للأهلي ماتياس يايسله، أن خوض المباريات عقب فترة التوقف الدولي ليس بالأمر السهل، معبراً عن فخره بالأداء الذي قدمه اللاعبون.


وأشار إلى رضاه عن مستوى الانضباط عند امتلاك الكرة، موضحاً أن مشاركة عدد من اللاعبين الذين لم يحظوا بفرص كبيرة في الفترة الماضية تمثل أحد مفاتيح النجاح، مبيناً أهمية جاهزية جميع عناصر الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة.