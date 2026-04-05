تختتم مساء اليوم (الأحد) لقاءات الجولة 27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 لقاءات مهمة، إذ يستضيف الأخدود نظيره الفتح (6:55م)، ويلتقي الرياض بجاره الشباب (9:00م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يواجه الاتفاق جاره القادسية.
على ملعب إيجو بالدمام، وفي قمة لقاءات الليلة يلتقي الاتفاق بجاره القادسية الذي يطمع في النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة منافسته على صدارة الدوري، ويحتل بنو قادس المركز الرابع برصيد 60 نقطة حصدها من 18 انتصارا و6 تعادلات وخسارتين، فيما يطمح الاتفاق للفوز للاقتراب من مراكز القمة، إذ يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصارا و6 تعادلات و9 خسائر.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، وفي ديربي الرياض من أجل البقاء يستضيف الرياض جاره الشباب ويطمح كل منهما لحصد الثلاث النقاط سعياً للهروب من مراكز الخطر، ويحتل الشباب المركز الـ12 برصيد 29 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و11 خسارة، ويسعى لحصد النقاط الثلاث للقفز لمراكز الوسط لا سيما بعد تعثر الخليج بالتعادل والحزم بالخسارة في بداية الجولة ليتجمدا عند 31 نقطة، فيما يسعى الرياض للفوز ولا غيره للهروب من مركز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ16 برصيد 19 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات و7 تعادلات و15 خسارة.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، وفي لقاء آخر من أجل البقاء يحل الفتح ضيفاً ثقيلاً على الأخدود إذ يسعى كل منهما لخطف النقاط الثلاث للهروب من مراكز الهبوط، ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ13 برصيد 28 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و12 خسارة، فيما يحتل الأخدود المركز الـ17 ما قبل الأخير برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و19 خسارة.
الأخدود × الفتح (6:55م)
الرياض × الشباب (9:00م)
الاتفاق × القادسية (9:00م)
This evening (Sunday), the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League concludes with three important matches. Al-Akhidood hosts Al-Fateh (6:55 PM), while Riyadh faces its neighbor Al-Shabab (9:00 PM), and at the same time, Al-Ittifaq takes on its neighbor Al-Qadisiyah.
At the Ego Stadium in Dammam, in the highlight of tonight's matches, Al-Ittifaq meets its neighbor Al-Qadisiyah, which is eager for the three points to continue its competition for the top of the league. Al-Qadisiyah occupies the fourth position with 60 points, having achieved 18 wins, 6 draws, and 2 losses, while Al-Ittifaq aims for victory to get closer to the top positions, as it currently sits in seventh place with 39 points from 11 wins, 6 draws, and 9 losses.
At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, in the Riyadh derby for survival, Riyadh hosts its neighbor Al-Shabab, with both teams aiming to secure three points in an effort to escape the danger zone. Al-Shabab is in 12th place with 29 points from 7 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses, and seeks to collect the three points to jump into mid-table, especially after Al-Khaleej's draw and Al-Hazm's loss at the start of the round, leaving them stuck at 31 points. Meanwhile, Riyadh is looking for a win, and nothing less, to escape the relegation zone, as it occupies the 16th position with 19 points from 4 wins, 7 draws, and 15 losses.
At the Prince Hithal bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Najran, in another match for survival, Al-Fateh visits Al-Akhidood, as both teams strive to snatch the three points to escape the relegation places. Al-Fateh is in 13th place with 28 points from 7 wins, 7 draws, and 12 losses, while Al-Akhidood is in 17th place, second to last, with 13 points from 3 wins, 4 draws, and 19 losses.
Al-Akhidood × Al-Fateh (6:55 PM)
Riyadh × Al-Shabab (9:00 PM)
Al-Ittifaq × Al-Qadisiyah (9:00 PM)