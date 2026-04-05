This evening (Sunday), the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League concludes with three important matches. Al-Akhidood hosts Al-Fateh (6:55 PM), while Riyadh faces its neighbor Al-Shabab (9:00 PM), and at the same time, Al-Ittifaq takes on its neighbor Al-Qadisiyah.

At the Ego Stadium in Dammam, in the highlight of tonight's matches, Al-Ittifaq meets its neighbor Al-Qadisiyah, which is eager for the three points to continue its competition for the top of the league. Al-Qadisiyah occupies the fourth position with 60 points, having achieved 18 wins, 6 draws, and 2 losses, while Al-Ittifaq aims for victory to get closer to the top positions, as it currently sits in seventh place with 39 points from 11 wins, 6 draws, and 9 losses.

At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, in the Riyadh derby for survival, Riyadh hosts its neighbor Al-Shabab, with both teams aiming to secure three points in an effort to escape the danger zone. Al-Shabab is in 12th place with 29 points from 7 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses, and seeks to collect the three points to jump into mid-table, especially after Al-Khaleej's draw and Al-Hazm's loss at the start of the round, leaving them stuck at 31 points. Meanwhile, Riyadh is looking for a win, and nothing less, to escape the relegation zone, as it occupies the 16th position with 19 points from 4 wins, 7 draws, and 15 losses.

At the Prince Hithal bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Najran, in another match for survival, Al-Fateh visits Al-Akhidood, as both teams strive to snatch the three points to escape the relegation places. Al-Fateh is in 13th place with 28 points from 7 wins, 7 draws, and 12 losses, while Al-Akhidood is in 17th place, second to last, with 13 points from 3 wins, 4 draws, and 19 losses.

Al-Akhidood × Al-Fateh (6:55 PM)

Riyadh × Al-Shabab (9:00 PM)

Al-Ittifaq × Al-Qadisiyah (9:00 PM)