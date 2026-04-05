تختتم مساء اليوم (الأحد) لقاءات الجولة 27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 لقاءات مهمة، إذ يستضيف الأخدود نظيره الفتح (6:55م)، ويلتقي الرياض بجاره الشباب (9:00م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يواجه الاتفاق جاره القادسية.

على ملعب إيجو بالدمام، وفي قمة لقاءات الليلة يلتقي الاتفاق بجاره القادسية الذي يطمع في النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة منافسته على صدارة الدوري، ويحتل بنو قادس المركز الرابع برصيد 60 نقطة حصدها من 18 انتصارا و6 تعادلات وخسارتين، فيما يطمح الاتفاق للفوز للاقتراب من مراكز القمة، إذ يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصارا و6 تعادلات و9 خسائر.

وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، وفي ديربي الرياض من أجل البقاء يستضيف الرياض جاره الشباب ويطمح كل منهما لحصد الثلاث النقاط سعياً للهروب من مراكز الخطر، ويحتل الشباب المركز الـ12 برصيد 29 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و11 خسارة، ويسعى لحصد النقاط الثلاث للقفز لمراكز الوسط لا سيما بعد تعثر الخليج بالتعادل والحزم بالخسارة في بداية الجولة ليتجمدا عند 31 نقطة، فيما يسعى الرياض للفوز ولا غيره للهروب من مركز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ16 برصيد 19 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات و7 تعادلات و15 خسارة.

وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، وفي لقاء آخر من أجل البقاء يحل الفتح ضيفاً ثقيلاً على الأخدود إذ يسعى كل منهما لخطف النقاط الثلاث للهروب من مراكز الهبوط، ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ13 برصيد 28 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و12 خسارة، فيما يحتل الأخدود المركز الـ17 ما قبل الأخير برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و19 خسارة.

الأخدود × الفتح (6:55م)

الرياض × الشباب (9:00م)

الاتفاق × القادسية (9:00م)