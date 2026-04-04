دخلت إيران والولايات المتحدة معركة جديدة للعثور على أحد الطيارَين اللذين تحطمت طائرتهما داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، في حادثه هي الأولى من نوعها منذ بدء الحرب أواخر شهر فبراير الماضي.


وأعلنت القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، اليوم السبت، أنها أسقطت الطائرة، وهي قاذفة من طراز «إف-15-اي». فيما أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأن أحد الطيارَين قفز بالمظلة وأُخرج من إيران في عملية نفذتها قوات خاصة في جنوب غرب البلاد. لكن مصير الطيار الثاني ما زال مجهولاً.


يذكر أنها المرة الأولى منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً التي تسقط نيران معادية طائرات عسكرية أمريكية.


وبعد 5 أسابيع على بدء الحرب التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في 28 فبراير ضد إيران، تعدّ هذه الحادثة تحديّاً كبيراً لسلاح الجو الأمريكي. وزاد الأمر خطورة بعدما أعلنت إيران أنها أصابت طائرة أمريكية أخرى، وهي طائرة دعم جوي سقطت لاحقاً في الخليج.


وكانت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» ذكرت أن طائرة سقطت قرب مضيق هرمز، وأُنقذ قائدها. وبعد صمت طويل، اكتفى البيت الأبيض بالقول إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أُبلغ بفقدان طائرة في جنوب غرب إيران.


وفي مقابلة مع قناة «إن بي سي» NBC، أكد ترمب أن ذلك «لا يغيّر شيئاً على الإطلاق» بشأن احتمال إجراء مفاوضات مع طهران لإيجاد حل للنزاع الذي يؤثر على الاقتصاد العالمي.


ومنذ بداية الحرب، لم يُقتل أي جندي أمريكي داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، ولم يؤسر أي جندي. لكن 13 جندياً قتلوا في مناطق أخرى قريبة.


وقال متحدث باسم القوات المسلحة الإيرانية: إن طائرة «إف-15-اي» أسقطها نظام دفاع جوي للحرس الثوري، مضيفاً أن «عمليات البحث مستمرة».


وكشفت صحيفتا «نيويورك تايمز» و«واشنطن بوست» أنهما تحققتا من صور ومشاهد متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وفي الإعلام الإيراني تُظهر مروحيات وطائرات أمريكية تحلق على علو منخفض فوق المنطقة.


وبث التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني صوراً قال إنها لحُطام الطائرة، معلناً مكافأة لمن يعثر على الطيارين.


وقال الطيار السابق في سلاح الجو الأمريكي هيوستن كانتويل لوكالة «فرانس برس»: إن القوات الخاصة تُبقي وحدات جاهزة دائما خلال عمليات كهذه لإنقاذ الطيارين الذين يسقطون في أرض معادية.


ويُهدد الرئيس ترمب بضرب منشآت مدنية إيرانية، مثل محطات الكهرباء، رغم أن ذلك قد يعرض الولايات المتحدة لانتقادات دولية.


وشهدت مدينة كرج في الضواحي الغربية للعاصمة طهران، تدمير جسر ضخم قيد الإنشاء بفعل الغارات. وبعد قصف الجسر، كتب ترمب على «تروث سوشال»: «أكبر جسر في إيران ينهار، ولن يُستخدم مرة أخرى».


ورد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي بمنشور على «إكس» أكد فيه أن ضرب البنى التحتية المدنية «لن يدفع الإيرانيين إلى الاستسلام».