Iran and the United States have entered a new battle to locate one of the two pilots whose plane crashed inside Iranian territory, in an incident that is the first of its kind since the war began in late February.



The Iranian armed forces announced today, Saturday, that they shot down the aircraft, which was an "F-15" bomber. Meanwhile, U.S. media reported that one of the pilots parachuted out and was extracted from Iran in an operation carried out by special forces in the southwest of the country. However, the fate of the second pilot remains unknown.



It is noteworthy that this is the first time in over 20 years that hostile fire has downed U.S. military aircraft.



Five weeks after the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 against Iran, this incident poses a significant challenge to the U.S. Air Force. The situation became more serious after Iran announced that it had hit another U.S. aircraft, which was a support plane that later crashed in the Gulf.



The "New York Times" reported that a plane crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, and its pilot was rescued. After a long silence, the White House merely stated that President Donald Trump was informed of the loss of an aircraft in southwestern Iran.



In an interview with NBC, Trump confirmed that this "doesn't change anything at all" regarding the possibility of negotiations with Tehran to find a solution to the conflict affecting the global economy.



Since the beginning of the war, no U.S. soldiers have been killed on Iranian territory, nor has any soldier been captured. However, 13 soldiers have been killed in other nearby areas.



An Iranian armed forces spokesperson stated that the "F-15" was shot down by a Revolutionary Guard air defense system, adding that "search operations are ongoing."



The "New York Times" and "Washington Post" revealed that they verified images and footage circulating on social media and Iranian media showing U.S. helicopters and planes flying at low altitude over the area.



Iranian state television broadcast images it claimed were of the plane wreckage, announcing a reward for anyone who finds the pilots.



Former U.S. Air Force pilot Houston Cantwell told AFP that special forces always keep units ready during such operations to rescue pilots who crash in hostile territory.



President Trump has threatened to strike Iranian civilian facilities, such as power stations, although this could expose the United States to international criticism.



The city of Karaj, in the western suburbs of the capital Tehran, witnessed the destruction of a massive under-construction bridge due to the airstrikes. After the bridge was bombed, Trump wrote on "Truth Social": "The largest bridge in Iran is collapsing and will never be used again."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded with a post on "X," confirming that striking civilian infrastructure "will not drive Iranians to surrender."