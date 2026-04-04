As the war continues in Iran, the capital Tehran has witnessed explosions in the northern and eastern parts of the city over the past few hours, amid intense flying of fighter jets.



The Fars news agency reported today, Saturday, that shelling targeted the Mahshahr petrochemical area in Ahvaz, confirming the rise of smoke columns, and rescue and firefighting teams were sent to the area.



An Iranian official suggested to Fars that there were casualties from the targeting of Mahshahr, as the shelling hit four petrochemical companies, and the petrochemical organization reported the evacuation of industrial units with no environmental contamination risk in the area.



An Iranian official confirmed the targeting of the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company in Khor Musa, and the Tasnim agency mentioned that a projectile fell near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, indicating that one person was killed as a result of the incident.



Iranian media reported the sound of explosions and the flying of fighter jets in Tehran and Bushehr. It noted that explosions occurred due to shelling on sites in the mountains north of Tehran. The shelling extended to targets in the city of Abadan southeast of Ahvaz, and explosions were heard in West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran. According to Iranian media reports, the areas of Tut Shal, Jamshidiyeh, and Koljal were shelled and witnessed explosions.



In contrast, the Israeli army announced the targeting of key defensive sites, weapons production sites, and research and development centers in Tehran, confirming the continued "deepening of damage to the capabilities of the Iranian regime." Israeli media reported that parts of a missile fell in Kiryat Shmona, damaging homes.



The Israeli site "Ynet" reported significant damage in the city of Bnei Brak, central Israel, following an Iranian missile attack. It noted that the shelling led to widespread destruction at the incident site, with no immediate details available regarding the extent of injuries.



Tasnim agency announced that a projectile fell near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran, resulting in at least one death.



The agency added that "the incident did not cause damage to the main parts of the plant, and production was not affected."



For its part, the American Institute for the Study of War reported the targeting of a nuclear research institute at "Bahar University" in Tehran, the tenth base of the Iranian army in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and the targeting of an ammunition depot and a base for the Revolutionary Guard in Isfahan.