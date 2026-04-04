فيما تتواصل الحرب في إيران، شهدت العاصمة طهران خلال الساعات الماضية انفجارات دوّت في شمال وشرقي المدينة؛ وسط تحليق مكثف لمقاتلات.


وأفادت وكالة «فارس» للأنباء، اليوم السبت، بأن قصفاً استهدف منطقة ماهشهر للبتروكيميات بالأهواز، مؤكدة تصاعد أعمدة الدخان، وتم إرسال فرق الإنقاذ والإطفاء للمنطقة.


ورجح مسؤول إيراني لوكالة «فارس» سقوط قتلى في استهداف ماهشهر، إذ استهدف القصف 4 شركات للبتروكيماويات، وأفادت مؤسسة البتروكيماويات بإخلاء وحدات صناعية ولا خطر من تلوث بيئي بالمنطقة.


وأكد مسؤول إيراني استهداف شركة بندر الإمام للبتروكيماويات في خور موسى، وذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» أن مقذوفاً سقط قرب محطة بوشهر النووية، مشيرة إلى مقتل شخص جراء الحادثة.


وتحدث إعلام إيراني عن دوي انفجارات وتحليق مقاتلات في طهران وبوشهر. وذكر أن انفجارات دوت جراء قصف على مواقع في جبال بشمالي طهران. وامتد القصف إلى أهداف في مدينة عبادان جنوب شرقي الأهواز، ودوت انفجارات في محافظة أذربيجان الغربية، شمال غربي إيران. وبحسب ما نقل الإعلام الإيراني، فقد تعرضت مناطق توت شال وجمشيدية وكلجال إلى قصف وشهدت انفجارات.


بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف مواقع دفاعية رئيسية ومواقع لإنتاج الأسلحة ومراكز للبحث والتطوير في طهران، مؤكداً تواصل «تعميق الضرر بقدرات النظام الإيراني». وأفاد إعلام إسرائيلي بسقوط أجزاء من صاروخ في كريات شمونة وتضرر منازل.


وأفاد موقع «واي نت» الإسرائيلي، بوقوع أضرار كبيرة في مدينة بني براك، وسط إسرائيل، بعد هجوم صاروخي إيراني. وأشار إلى أن القصف أدى إلى دمار واسع في موقع الحادثة، دون توفر تفاصيل فورية حول حجم الإصابات.


وأعلنت وكالة «تسنيم»، أن مقذوفاً سقط قرب محطة بوشهر النووية، جنوب غربي إيران، ما أودى بحياة شخص على الأقل.


وأضافت الوكالة أن «الواقعة لم تسبب أضراراً بالأجزاء الرئيسية من المحطة، والإنتاج لم يتأثر».


من جهته، أفاد معهد دراسات الحرب الأمريكي باستهداف معهد للأبحاث النووية في «جامعة بهشتي» في طهران، والقاعدة العاشرة للجيش الإيراني بمحافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، واستهداف مستودع ذخيرة وقاعدة لقوات الحرس الثوري في أصفهان.