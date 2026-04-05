The first football team of Al-Duhail Club managed to achieve victory over their counterpart from Al-Gharafa Club with a score of 3-2 in the matches of Round 20 of the Qatari Stars League in the match that took place yesterday at Khalifa International Stadium.



Al-Duhail started scoring early with a header from Mubarak Shanan in the seventh minute, then Al-Gharafa equalized through their player Alaa Hussein in the 25th minute.



Al-Duhail then took the lead again in the 37th minute through Edmilson Junior, who succeeded in finding the net of Al-Gharafa with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area.



Al-Gharafa equalized once again with a shot from Ferjani Sassi in the time added on at the end of the first half.



In the second half, Al-Duhail's captain, Almoez Ali, succeeded in scoring the winning goal after he exploited his skill to dribble past Al-Gharafa's defense and deceived the Al-Gharafa goalkeeper with high skill.



The remaining minutes did not yield any changes in the score, and the referee blew his whistle, announcing the end of the match with Al-Duhail winning against Al-Gharafa by three goals to two.



Al-Duhail achieved their third consecutive victory, reaching (30) points and advancing to sixth place, while the result kept Al-Gharafa in third place with (34) points.