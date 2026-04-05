تمكن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الدحيل من تحقيق الفوز على نظيره بنادي الغرافة بنتيجة 3-2 ضمن مباريات الجولة 20 من بطولة الدوري القطري الممتاز في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس على استاد خليفة الدولي.
بدأ الدحيل التسجيل مبكراً برأسية مبارك شنان عند الدقيقة السابعة، ثم أدرك الغرافة التعادل عن طريق لاعبه علاء حسين في الدقيقة 25.
ثم عاد الدحيل للتقدم مجدداً عند الدقيقة 37 عن طريق إدميلسون جونيور الذي نجح في الوصول إلى شباك الغرافة بتصويبة قوية من خارج منطقة جزاء الغرافة.
ثم أدرك الغرافة التعادل مجدداً بواسطة تصويبة فرجاني ساسي في الوقت المحتسب بدلاً من الضائع من الشوط الأول.
وفي الشوط الثاني نجح قائد الدحيل المعز علي في إحراز هدف الفوز بعدما استغل مهارته في مراوغة دفاعات الغرافة ومخادعة حارس مرمى الغرافة بمهارة عالية.
ولم تسفر الدقائق المتبقية عن أي جديد على مستوى النتيجة ليطلق حكم اللقاء صافرته معلناً نهاية المباراة بفوز الدحيل على الغرافة بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.
وحصد الدحيل انتصاره الثالث توالياً، ليصل إلى (30) نقطة متقدماً للمركز السادس، في حين أبقت النتيجة الغرافة في المركز الثالث برصيد (34) نقطة.
The first football team of Al-Duhail Club managed to achieve victory over their counterpart from Al-Gharafa Club with a score of 3-2 in the matches of Round 20 of the Qatari Stars League in the match that took place yesterday at Khalifa International Stadium.
Al-Duhail started scoring early with a header from Mubarak Shanan in the seventh minute, then Al-Gharafa equalized through their player Alaa Hussein in the 25th minute.
Al-Duhail then took the lead again in the 37th minute through Edmilson Junior, who succeeded in finding the net of Al-Gharafa with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area.
Al-Gharafa equalized once again with a shot from Ferjani Sassi in the time added on at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Al-Duhail's captain, Almoez Ali, succeeded in scoring the winning goal after he exploited his skill to dribble past Al-Gharafa's defense and deceived the Al-Gharafa goalkeeper with high skill.
The remaining minutes did not yield any changes in the score, and the referee blew his whistle, announcing the end of the match with Al-Duhail winning against Al-Gharafa by three goals to two.
Al-Duhail achieved their third consecutive victory, reaching (30) points and advancing to sixth place, while the result kept Al-Gharafa in third place with (34) points.