تمكن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الدحيل من تحقيق الفوز على نظيره بنادي الغرافة بنتيجة 3-2 ضمن مباريات الجولة 20 من بطولة الدوري القطري الممتاز في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس على استاد خليفة الدولي.


بدأ الدحيل التسجيل مبكراً برأسية مبارك شنان عند الدقيقة السابعة، ثم أدرك الغرافة التعادل عن طريق لاعبه علاء حسين في الدقيقة 25.


ثم عاد الدحيل للتقدم مجدداً عند الدقيقة 37 عن طريق إدميلسون جونيور الذي نجح في الوصول إلى شباك الغرافة بتصويبة قوية من خارج منطقة جزاء الغرافة.


ثم أدرك الغرافة التعادل مجدداً بواسطة تصويبة فرجاني ساسي في الوقت المحتسب بدلاً من الضائع من الشوط الأول.


وفي الشوط الثاني نجح قائد الدحيل المعز علي في إحراز هدف الفوز بعدما استغل مهارته في مراوغة دفاعات الغرافة ومخادعة حارس مرمى الغرافة بمهارة عالية.


ولم تسفر الدقائق المتبقية عن أي جديد على مستوى النتيجة ليطلق حكم اللقاء صافرته معلناً نهاية المباراة بفوز الدحيل على الغرافة بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.


وحصد الدحيل انتصاره الثالث توالياً، ليصل إلى (30) نقطة متقدماً للمركز السادس، في حين أبقت النتيجة الغرافة في المركز الثالث برصيد (34) نقطة.