نفى مدرب منتخب ألمانيا السابق يواكيم لوف، أن يكون في طريقه للعودة إلى كرة القدم من جديد من أجل تولي تدريب منتخب غانا.


وقال لوف عبر شبكة «سكاي سبورت»: لا أحد من غانا قد تحدث معي بشكل رسمي. وبيّنت صحيفة «غانا سوكر نت» أن لوف بات قريباً من قبول مهمة تدريب المنتخب لفترة قصيرة خلال نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 الصيف القادم، بعدما أقال الاتحاد الغاني المدرب الوطني أوتو أدو في وقت سابق.


وتمت إقالة أدو يوم الثلاثاء في أعقاب الخسارة 2-1 من ألمانيا في مباراة تحضيرية لكأس العالم في اليوم السابق.


وقال التقرير إن التأكيدات الرسمية ستحسم الأسابيع القادمة، ونسبت الصحيفة إلى مصادر عدة المعلومات لكن دون الكشف عن هويتها.


وعندما سئل الألماني وينفريد شايفر المدير الفني للاتحاد الغاني عن الأمر يوم الجمعة من قبل وكالة الأنباء الألمانية، فوجئ بالأمر.


وقال إنه ليس لديه معلومة بشأن هذا الاتفاق المزمع مع مواطنه لوف، علما بأن شايفر ليس مسؤولاً عن اختيار المدرب الجديد، إذ تعود المهمة لرئيس الاتحاد الغاني كيرت إدوين سيمون أوكراكو.


وتولى لوف تدريب ألمانيا في الفترة من 2006 حتى 2021، وفاز بكأس العالم في البرازيل عام 2014، ومنذ اعتزاله عقب بطولة يورو 2020، رفض كل العروض التدريبية التي تلقاها.


رغم ذلك فإنه أخبر «سكاي» أخيراً أنه إذا كان بصدد تولي مهمة تدريبية جديدة فستكون على مستوى منتخب وطني.


وختم: بالنظر إلى خبرتي، فإن هذا سيكون الخيار الأمثل بالنسبة لي.


وتنطلق منافسات كأس العالم بالولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا 11 يونيو القادم.