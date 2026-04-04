Former Germany national team coach Joachim Löw denied that he is on his way back to football to take over the coaching of the Ghana national team.



He said through the "Sky Sports" network: No one from Ghana has spoken to me officially. The newspaper "Ghana Soccer Net" indicated that Löw is close to accepting the task of coaching the team for a short period during the 2026 World Cup next summer, after the Ghanaian federation dismissed national coach Otto Addo earlier.



Addo was sacked on Tuesday following a 2-1 loss to Germany in a preparatory match for the World Cup the day before.



The report stated that official confirmations will be settled in the coming weeks, and the newspaper attributed the information to several sources but did not disclose their identities.



When asked about the matter on Friday by the German news agency, German Winfried Schäfer, the technical director of the Ghanaian federation, was surprised.



He said he has no information regarding this proposed agreement with his compatriot Löw, noting that Schäfer is not responsible for selecting the new coach, as the task falls to the president of the Ghanaian federation, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku.



Löw coached Germany from 2006 to 2021, winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and since retiring after the Euro 2020 tournament, he has rejected all coaching offers he received.



Nevertheless, he recently told "Sky" that if he were to take on a new coaching role, it would be at the national team level.



He concluded: Given my experience, this would be the ideal option for me.



The World Cup competitions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will kick off on June 11 next.