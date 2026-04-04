Chelsea qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their guest Port Vale, who play in the third division, with a clean seven-goal victory in the match held today (Saturday) at Stamford Bridge.

Match Goals

Jorell Hato opened the scoring for Chelsea just two minutes into the match, then João Pedro added the second goal in the 25th minute, before Port Vale's Jordan Gabriel increased his team's misery by scoring an own goal in the 42nd minute.

The "Blues" continued their dominance in the second half by adding four more goals, scored by Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estefao Willian, and Alejandro Garnacho in the 57th, 69th, 82nd, and 90+2 minutes.

Defending Champion

Crystal Palace holds the title of the previous edition of the FA Cup, while Arsenal sits atop the list with the most titles, having won 14 times.