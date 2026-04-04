تأهل فريق تشيلسي إلى دور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، عقب تغلبه على ضيفه بورت فيل الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثالثة، بسباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج».
أهداف المباراة
افتتح جوريل هاتو التسجيل لتشيلسي بعد دقيقتين فقط من انطلاق اللقاء، ثم أضاف جواو بيدرو الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، قبل أن يزيد لاعب بورت فيل جوردان غابرييل معاناة فريقه بتسجيل هدف بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 42.
وواصل «البلوز» هيمنته في الشوط الثاني بإضافة أربعة أهداف، بتوقيع توسين أدارابيويو وأندري سانتوس وإستيفاو ويليان وأليخاندرو غارناتشو في الدقائق 57 و69 و82 و90+2.
بطل النسخة الماضية
ويحمل كريستال بالاس لقب النسخة الماضية من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، بينما يتربع أرسنال على عرش الأكثر تتويجاً بـ14 لقباً.
Chelsea qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their guest Port Vale, who play in the third division, with a clean seven-goal victory in the match held today (Saturday) at Stamford Bridge.
Match Goals
Jorell Hato opened the scoring for Chelsea just two minutes into the match, then João Pedro added the second goal in the 25th minute, before Port Vale's Jordan Gabriel increased his team's misery by scoring an own goal in the 42nd minute.
The "Blues" continued their dominance in the second half by adding four more goals, scored by Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estefao Willian, and Alejandro Garnacho in the 57th, 69th, 82nd, and 90+2 minutes.
Defending Champion
Crystal Palace holds the title of the previous edition of the FA Cup, while Arsenal sits atop the list with the most titles, having won 14 times.