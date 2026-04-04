تأهل فريق تشيلسي إلى دور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، عقب تغلبه على ضيفه بورت فيل الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثالثة، بسباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج».

أهداف المباراة

افتتح جوريل هاتو التسجيل لتشيلسي بعد دقيقتين فقط من انطلاق اللقاء، ثم أضاف جواو بيدرو الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، قبل أن يزيد لاعب بورت فيل جوردان غابرييل معاناة فريقه بتسجيل هدف بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 42.

وواصل «البلوز» هيمنته في الشوط الثاني بإضافة أربعة أهداف، بتوقيع توسين أدارابيويو وأندري سانتوس وإستيفاو ويليان وأليخاندرو غارناتشو في الدقائق 57 و69 و82 و90+2.

بطل النسخة الماضية

ويحمل كريستال بالاس لقب النسخة الماضية من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، بينما يتربع أرسنال على عرش الأكثر تتويجاً بـ14 لقباً.