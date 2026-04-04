Ahmed Abu Zahra revealed details about the critical health condition of his father, the artist Abdulrahman Abu Zahra, after he was transferred to one of the major hospitals in Cairo and admitted to intensive care.

Sudden Crisis

He explained, in a special statement to "Okaz," that his father has been suffering for some time from multiple health issues, particularly in the lungs, noting that he experienced a sudden fainting spell in recent days, which necessitated his urgent transfer to intensive care, where he has been receiving medical care for about 15 days.

Not Responding to Treatment

He added that the doctors confirmed his father's significant drop in sodium levels in the body, along with lung problems, indicating that his condition remains critical, as he has not responded to treatment so far and is not aware of or interacting with those around him.

Retirement Decision

Abdulrahman Abu Zahra had announced his retirement from art permanently in 2023, following health and psychological crises, affected by the death of his wife, affirming at that time that his decision was final.

Artistic Career

Abdulrahman Abu Zahra is considered one of the most prominent stars in art in Egypt and the Arab world, having presented a rich career filled with works in theater, cinema, and television, and he is well-known for his powerful performances and distinctive voice.