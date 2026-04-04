كشف أحمد أبو زهرة تفاصيل الحالة الصحية الحرجة لوالده الفنان عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، بعد نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى في القاهرة ودخوله العناية المركزة.

أزمة مفاجئة

وأوضح، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن والده يعاني منذ فترة من مشكلات صحية متعددة، خصوصاً في الرئة، لافتاً إلى تعرضه لحالة إغماء مفاجئة خلال الأيام الماضية، استدعت نقله بشكل عاجل إلى العناية المركزة، ولا يزال يتلقى الرعاية الطبية منذ نحو 15 يوماً.

لا يستجيب للعلاج

وأضاف أن الأطباء أكدوا معاناة والده من انخفاض ملحوظ في نسبة الصوديوم بالجسم، إلى جانب مشكلات في الرئة، مشيراً إلى أن حالته ما زالت حرجة، إذ لا يستجيب للعلاج حتى الآن، ولا يعي بمن حوله أو يتفاعل معهم.

قرار الاعتزال

وكان عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة قد أعلن اعتزاله الفن نهائياً في 2023، بعد أزمات صحية ونفسية، تأثراً بوفاة زوجته، مؤكداً حينها أن قراره لا رجعة فيه.

مسيرة فنية

ويعد عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة من أبرز نجوم الفن في مصر والعالم العربي، إذ قدّم مسيرة حافلة بالأعمال في المسرح والسينما والتلفزيون، واشتهر بأدائه القوي وصوته المميز.