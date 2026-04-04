وكيل إنزو فرنانديز ينتقد قرار تشيلسي «الظالم»

Javier Pastore, the agent of Chelsea player Enzo Fernandez, criticized the punishment imposed on his client by the club due to his recent statements.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior announced yesterday (Friday) the exclusion of Enzo Fernandez from the next two matches, due to his statements that he "will consider his options after the World Cup," along with expressing his desire to live in Madrid, a clear hint at his wish to play in La Liga.

"Unfair" Punishment

Pastore stated in comments reported by the British newspaper "Daily Mail": "The punishment is completely unfair; a two-match suspension for the player is an extremely harsh decision, and there is no real reason or justification for his suspension."

The Argentine player's agent added: "We do not understand the punishment, as he did not mention any club or say that he wants to leave Chelsea; on the contrary, he was asked about the European city he would like to live in one day and he answered: Madrid."





Contract Extension Refusal Sparks Crisis

The agent, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Roma before confirming his retirement last year and establishing his own agency, continued that Chelsea may be frustrated due to the player's refusal of contract extension offers.

He concluded his remarks by saying: "Our plan after the World Cup is to meet with Chelsea again, and if no agreement is reached, we will explore other options."