انتقد خافيير باستوري، وكيل أعمال لاعب تشيلسي إنزو فرنانديز، العقوبة المفروضة على موكله من قبل ناديه بسبب تصريحاته الأخيرة.

وكان مدرب تشيلسي ليام روسينيور قد أعلن أمس (الجمعة) استبعاد إنزو فرنانديز من المباراتين القادمتين، بسبب تصريحاته بأنه «سيدرس خياراته بعد كأس العالم»، إلى جانب إعلان رغبته في العيش في مدريد، في تلميح واضح لرغبته باللعب في الدوري الإسباني.

عقوبة «غير عادلة»

وقال باستوري في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية: «العقوبة غير عادلة تماماً، إيقاف اللاعب مباراتين قرار قاسٍ للغاية، كما أنه لا يوجد سبب حقيقي أو مبرر لإيقافه».

وأضاف وكيل اللاعب الأرجنتيني: «لا نفهم العقوبة، لأنه لم يذكر أي نادٍ أو يقول إنه يريد مغادرة تشيلسي، بل على العكس؛ لقد سُئل عن المدينة الأوروبية التي يرغب في العيش فيها يوماً ما وأجاب: مدريد».


وكيل إنزو فرنانديز ينتقد قرار تشيلسي «الظالم»


رفض تمديد العقد يثير أزمة

وتابع الوكيل، الذي لعب سابقاً لباريس سان جيرمان وروما قبل أن يؤكد اعتزاله العام الماضي ويؤسس وكالته الخاصة، أن تشيلسي قد يكون محبطاً بسبب رفض اللاعب عروض تمديد العقد.

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «خطتنا بعد كأس العالم هي الاجتماع مع تشيلسي مرة أخرى، وإذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فسنبحث خيارات أخرى».