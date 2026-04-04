في الأيام الأخيرة، انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر صور وفيديوهات صادمة تظهر سماء بلون أحمر دموي كثيف، مع انعدام شبه كامل للرؤية، وأطلق عليها البعض اسم «العاصفة الدموية».

الظاهرة بدأت بشكل بارز في ليبيا، ثم امتدت إلى جزيرة كريت اليونانية ومناطق أخرى في حوض البحر المتوسط، ما أثار حالة من القلق والتساؤلات حول إمكانية وصولها إلى مصر.

ما هي «العاصفة الدموية» علمياً

رغم الاسم المثير الذي يوحي بالدراما، فإن «العاصفة الدموية» أو «العاصفة الحمراء» ليست مصطلحاً علمياً رسمياً، بل وصف بصري لعواصف غبارية صحراوية شديدة، تنشأ عندما تهب رياح قوية مرتبطة بمنخفضات جوية، فترفع ملايين الأطنان من الرمال والغبار الدقيق من الصحراء الكبرى.

ويحتوي هذا الغبار على نسب عالية من أكاسيد الحديد (الصدأ)، التي تشتت أشعة الشمس وتعطي السماء لوناً أحمر أو برتقالياً داكناً، يشبه مشهداً من فيلم خيال علمي.

في ليبيا، تسببت العاصفة في تدهور حاد للرؤية الأفقية، وارتباك في حركة التنقل، وغلاف كثيف من الغبار غطى المدن، كما امتد تأثير مشابه إلى اليونان، حيث تحولت سماء كريت إلى اللون الأحمر الداكن في الأول من أبريل، ما أدى إلى اضطرابات في الرحلات الجوية وانخفاض الرؤية.

موقف مصر من الظاهرة

بدورها، حسمت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية المصرية الجدل بشكل قاطع، حيث أكدت عضو المركز الإعلامي بالهيئة منار غانم أن ما يتردد عن تعرض مصر لـ«عاصفة دموية» أو رملية قوية خلال الفترة القادمة عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، وهي مجرد شائعات تسبب ذعراً غير مبرر.

وأوضحت أن التأثير على مصر كان محدوداً جداً، واقتصر على أقصى الحدود الغربية في منطقة السلوم، وبشدة أخف بكثير مما حدث في ليبيا، وقد انتهى تماماً مع تحرك العاصفة.

من جانبه، أشار مدير إدارة التحليل والتنبؤات بالهيئة محمود شاهين إلى أن الكتل الهوائية المؤثرة على مصر حالياً تختلف عن تلك في ليبيا، ما يمنع انتقال التأثير القوي، وأكدت الهيئة أنها تتابع صور الأقمار الصناعية وخرائط الطقس لحظياً، وستعلن عن أي ظاهرة جوية مؤثرة مسبقاً بوقت كافٍ.

وشهدت مصر أخيراً بعض العواصف الترابية العادية في مناطق متفرقة، مصحوبة برياح وأتربة، لكنها لم تصل إلى مستوى «الدموية» الذي رُصد في ليبيا واليونان، فيما يتجه الطقس في البلاد نحو الاستقرار النسبي خلال الأيام القادمة، دون مؤشرات على تقلبات حادة أو عواصف غبارية شديدة.

نصائح وقائية

ونصحت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية المصرية بالالتزام بالتعليمات التي وضعتها في حال ظهور عواصف ترابية، وهي البقاء في المنازل قدر الإمكان، خصوصاً كبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض التنفسية، ارتداء الكمامات إذا لزم الأمر، وإغلاق النوافذ جيداً، تجنب القيادة في حال انخفاض الرؤية، والابتعاد عن اللوحات الإعلانية والأشجار.