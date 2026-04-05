The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the riots and assaults, and the attempts to vandalize the property that targeted the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, in addition to the unacceptable insults directed at the national symbols of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

The ministry confirmed the Kingdom's rejection of these assaults and its refusal of all forms of violence against diplomats, emphasizing the necessity of providing protection for diplomats and diplomatic missions in compliance with relevant international laws and agreements.