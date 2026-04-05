Amid rising geopolitical tensions and a return to a tone of threat, Gulf stock markets are this week awaiting the fate of the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran; this brings a sense of caution back to investors' decisions and fuels market volatility.



While a climate of anticipation and waiting looms over investors' dealings with the possibilities of escalation, analysts believe that recent declines have, on the contrary, opened selective investment opportunities, driven by sharp declines in stock prices and valuation multiples, especially in key sectors and Gulf banks that still enjoy financial robustness and strong cash support.



Between risks and opportunities, attention is turning to how investment portfolios will be repositioned in the coming phase.



Additional Escalation



Analysts clarified that Gulf markets are entering this week in a cautious state of anticipation, with the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump approaching, which carries the potential for additional escalation in the conflict.



They noted that the state of uncertainty has led a segment of investors to shift towards essential consumer sectors, or to short-term bonds and sukuk, in order to protect capital and avoid sharp fluctuations in financial markets.



They mentioned that recent field developments, including the repeated targeting of electrical energy facilities and water desalination plants, will elicit varied reactions, particularly in terms of the behavior of local investors.



They reported that some local investors may view these developments as a source of concern, prompting them to sell out of fear or panic.