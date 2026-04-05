في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية وعودة نبرة التهديد، تترقب أسواق الأسهم الخليجية هذا الأسبوع مصير المهلة التي حددها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران؛ ما يعيد حالة الحذر إلى قرارات المستثمرين ويغذي تقلبات الأسواق.


وبينما يخيّم مناخ الترقب والانتظار على تعاملات المستثمرين مع احتمالات التصعيد، يرى محللون أن التراجعات الأخيرة فتحت في المقابل فرصاً استثمارية انتقائية، مدفوعة بانخفاضات حادة في أسعار الأسهم ومضاعفات التقييم، خصوصاً في قطاعات أساسية وبنوك خليجية ما زالت تتمتع بمتانة مالية ودعم نقدي قوي.


وبين المخاطر والفرص، تتجه الأنظار إلى كيفية إعادة تموضع المحافظ الاستثمارية خلال المرحلة القادمة.

تصعيد إضافي


وأوضح محللون أن الأسواق الخليجية تدخل هذا الأسبوع في مرحلة ترقب حذرة، مع اقتراب انتهاء المهلة التي حددها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وما تحمله من احتمالات تصعيد إضافي في الحرب.


وبينوا أن حالة عدم اليقين دفعت شريحة من المستثمرين إلى التحول نحو القطاعات الاستهلاكية الأساسية، أو إلى السندات والصكوك قصيرة الأجل، بهدف حماية رأس المال وتجنب التقلبات الحادة في الأسواق المالية.


وذكروا أن التطورات الميدانية الأخيرة، بما في ذلك الاستهداف المتكرر لمنشآت الطاقة الكهربائية ومحطات تحلية المياه، ستُحدث ردود فعل متباينة، لاسيما على مستوى سلوك المستثمرين المحليين.


وأفادوا بأن بعض المستثمرين المحليين قد ينظرون إلى هذه التطورات بوصفها مصدر قلق، ما يدفعهم إلى البيع بدافع الخوف أو الهلع.