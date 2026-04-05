بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء مملكة تايلند أنوتين تشارنفيراكول؛ بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه رئيساً للوزراء.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب مملكة تايلند الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.