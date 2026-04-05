بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء مملكة تايلند أنوتين تشارنفيراكول؛ بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه رئيساً للوزراء.
وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب مملكة تايلند الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, on the occasion of his re-election as Prime Minister.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand, further progress and advancement.