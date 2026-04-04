The Egyptian artist Yousra spoke about her first experience with the Egyptian director Mohamed Sami in the series "Qalb Shams," which marks his debut as an actor, confirming that working with him, despite its challenges, represents an artistic addition for any actor.

The Director's Flexible Style

Yousra stated in television remarks that Mohamed Sami is one of the most intelligent and passionate directors, praising his flexible approach to dealing with actors, as he listens to their feedback and adjusts scenes when necessary, considering that mutual honesty was the secret to the success of their collaboration.

Artistic Sensibility and Creating Excitement

Yousra added that Sami has the ability to create exciting dramatic moments and capture the audience's interest, and he is keen to know the actors' opinions about his performance, explaining that he sometimes admits to feeling pressure on the actor after he has taken on the directing role.

The Cast

The series "Qalb Shams" features, alongside Yousra and Mohamed Sami, actors such as: Dora, Engy Al-Muqaddim, Mahmoud Qabil, Entsar, Sawsan Badr, Basant Shawky, Edward, Mona Fadali, Ahmed Wafiq, Amr Wahba, Nour Ehab, Ashraf Zaki, Michelle Masak, Soli, Aysel Ramzi, and Tawana Al-Johari.

His First Acting Experience

This work marks Mohamed Sami's first participation in an acting role alongside his responsibilities in writing and directing, which makes the audience and critics eager for the project.