تحدثت الفنانة المصرية يسرا عن تجربتها الأولى مع المخرج المصري محمد سامي في مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يشهد ظهوره الأول كممثل، مؤكدة أن العمل معه رغم صعوبته يمثل إضافة فنية لأي ممثل رغم بعض التحديات أحيانًا.

أسلوب المخرج المرن

وقالت يسرا في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن محمد سامي من أكثر المخرجين ذكاءً وحبًا للمهنة، مشيدة بطريقة تعامله المرنة مع الممثلين، حيث يستمع لملاحظاتهم ويعيد تعديل المشاهد عند الحاجة، معتبرة أن الصراحة المتبادلة كانت سر نجاح التعاون.

الحس الفني وإثارة التشويق

وأضافت يسرا أن سامي يمتلك قدرة على خلق لحظات درامية مشوقة وإثارة اهتمام الجمهور، كما يحرص على معرفة رأي الممثلين في أدائه، موضحة أنه أحيانًا يعترف بالشعور بالضغط على الممثل بعد أن أصبح في موقع الإخراج.

فريق العمل

ويجمع مسلسل «قلب شمس» بجانب يسرا ومحمد سامي كلًا من: درة، إنجي المقدم، محمود قابيل، انتصار، سوسن بدر، بسنت شوقي، إدوارد، منة فضالي، أحمد وفيق، عمرو وهبة، نور إيهاب، أشرف زكي، ميشيل مساك، سولي، أيسل رمزي، وتوانا الجوهري.

أولى تجاربه التمثيلية

ويشهد هذا العمل مشاركة محمد سامي لأول مرة في تجربة تمثيلية إلى جانب توليه مهمة التأليف والإخراج، ما يجعل الجمهور والنقاد متشوقين للعمل.