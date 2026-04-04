تحدثت الفنانة المصرية يسرا عن تجربتها الأولى مع المخرج المصري محمد سامي في مسلسل «قلب شمس»، الذي يشهد ظهوره الأول كممثل، مؤكدة أن العمل معه رغم صعوبته يمثل إضافة فنية لأي ممثل رغم بعض التحديات أحيانًا.
أسلوب المخرج المرن
وقالت يسرا في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن محمد سامي من أكثر المخرجين ذكاءً وحبًا للمهنة، مشيدة بطريقة تعامله المرنة مع الممثلين، حيث يستمع لملاحظاتهم ويعيد تعديل المشاهد عند الحاجة، معتبرة أن الصراحة المتبادلة كانت سر نجاح التعاون.
الحس الفني وإثارة التشويق
وأضافت يسرا أن سامي يمتلك قدرة على خلق لحظات درامية مشوقة وإثارة اهتمام الجمهور، كما يحرص على معرفة رأي الممثلين في أدائه، موضحة أنه أحيانًا يعترف بالشعور بالضغط على الممثل بعد أن أصبح في موقع الإخراج.
فريق العمل
ويجمع مسلسل «قلب شمس» بجانب يسرا ومحمد سامي كلًا من: درة، إنجي المقدم، محمود قابيل، انتصار، سوسن بدر، بسنت شوقي، إدوارد، منة فضالي، أحمد وفيق، عمرو وهبة، نور إيهاب، أشرف زكي، ميشيل مساك، سولي، أيسل رمزي، وتوانا الجوهري.
أولى تجاربه التمثيلية
ويشهد هذا العمل مشاركة محمد سامي لأول مرة في تجربة تمثيلية إلى جانب توليه مهمة التأليف والإخراج، ما يجعل الجمهور والنقاد متشوقين للعمل.
The Egyptian artist Yousra spoke about her first experience with the Egyptian director Mohamed Sami in the series "Qalb Shams," which marks his debut as an actor, confirming that working with him, despite its challenges, represents an artistic addition for any actor.
The Director's Flexible Style
Yousra stated in television remarks that Mohamed Sami is one of the most intelligent and passionate directors, praising his flexible approach to dealing with actors, as he listens to their feedback and adjusts scenes when necessary, considering that mutual honesty was the secret to the success of their collaboration.
Artistic Sensibility and Creating Excitement
Yousra added that Sami has the ability to create exciting dramatic moments and capture the audience's interest, and he is keen to know the actors' opinions about his performance, explaining that he sometimes admits to feeling pressure on the actor after he has taken on the directing role.
The Cast
The series "Qalb Shams" features, alongside Yousra and Mohamed Sami, actors such as: Dora, Engy Al-Muqaddim, Mahmoud Qabil, Entsar, Sawsan Badr, Basant Shawky, Edward, Mona Fadali, Ahmed Wafiq, Amr Wahba, Nour Ehab, Ashraf Zaki, Michelle Masak, Soli, Aysel Ramzi, and Tawana Al-Johari.
His First Acting Experience
This work marks Mohamed Sami's first participation in an acting role alongside his responsibilities in writing and directing, which makes the audience and critics eager for the project.