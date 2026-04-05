أعادت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة ذكرى الشاعرة الراحلة ثريا قابل إلى الواجهة، خلال حفل معايدة جمع نخبة من المثقفين والفنانين والإعلاميين، في مشهد يعكس عمق الروابط داخل الوسط الثقافي، ويؤكد استمرارية الوفاء لرموزه المؤثرة.

صوت جدة

«عكاظ» رصدت نقاشاً بين مدير الجمعية محمد آل صبيح والناقد الفني خالد أبو منذر حول تنظيم أمسية نوعية تستحضر تجربة ثريا قابل، بوصفها من أبرز الأصوات التي أسهمت في تشكيل وجدان الأغنية السعودية. وقدّمت الراحلة نصوصاً خالدة تغنّى بها كبار الفنانين، منهم: طلال مداح، ومحمد عبده، وعبادي الجوهر، فيما حملت لقب «صوت جدة» تعبيراً عن ارتباطها بالمكان وأثرها الممتد.

وأكد آل صبيح، أن الجمعية تواصل دورها كحاضنة للذاكرة الثقافية، عبر استحضار التجارب الرائدة وربطها بالأجيال، مشيداً بمبادرات «أبو منذر» في تعزيز الحراك الثقافي.