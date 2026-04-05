The Jeddah Culture and Arts Association has brought back the memory of the late poetess Thuraya Qabil to the forefront during a celebration that gathered a select group of intellectuals, artists, and media figures. This scene reflects the deep connections within the cultural community and confirms the ongoing loyalty to its influential symbols. "Okaz" reported a discussion between the association's director, Mohammed Al-Sabih, and art critic Khalid Abu Munther about organizing a special evening that recalls Thuraya Qabil's experience, as she is one of the most prominent voices that contributed to shaping the essence of Saudi song. The late poetess presented immortal texts that were sung by major artists, including Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, and Abadi Al-Johar, while she carried the title "Voice of Jeddah," expressing her connection to the place and her lasting impact.

Al-Sabih confirmed that the association continues its role as a custodian of cultural memory by recalling pioneering experiences and linking them to new generations, praising Abu Munther's initiatives in enhancing cultural movement.