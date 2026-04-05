أعادت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة ذكرى الشاعرة الراحلة ثريا قابل إلى الواجهة، خلال حفل معايدة جمع نخبة من المثقفين والفنانين والإعلاميين، في مشهد يعكس عمق الروابط داخل الوسط الثقافي، ويؤكد استمرارية الوفاء لرموزه المؤثرة.
صوت جدة
«عكاظ» رصدت نقاشاً بين مدير الجمعية محمد آل صبيح والناقد الفني خالد أبو منذر حول تنظيم أمسية نوعية تستحضر تجربة ثريا قابل، بوصفها من أبرز الأصوات التي أسهمت في تشكيل وجدان الأغنية السعودية. وقدّمت الراحلة نصوصاً خالدة تغنّى بها كبار الفنانين، منهم: طلال مداح، ومحمد عبده، وعبادي الجوهر، فيما حملت لقب «صوت جدة» تعبيراً عن ارتباطها بالمكان وأثرها الممتد.
وأكد آل صبيح، أن الجمعية تواصل دورها كحاضنة للذاكرة الثقافية، عبر استحضار التجارب الرائدة وربطها بالأجيال، مشيداً بمبادرات «أبو منذر» في تعزيز الحراك الثقافي.
The Jeddah Culture and Arts Association has brought back the memory of the late poetess Thuraya Qabil to the forefront during a celebration that gathered a select group of intellectuals, artists, and media figures. This scene reflects the deep connections within the cultural community and confirms the ongoing loyalty to its influential symbols. "Okaz" reported a discussion between the association's director, Mohammed Al-Sabih, and art critic Khalid Abu Munther about organizing a special evening that recalls Thuraya Qabil's experience, as she is one of the most prominent voices that contributed to shaping the essence of Saudi song. The late poetess presented immortal texts that were sung by major artists, including Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, and Abadi Al-Johar, while she carried the title "Voice of Jeddah," expressing her connection to the place and her lasting impact.
Al-Sabih confirmed that the association continues its role as a custodian of cultural memory by recalling pioneering experiences and linking them to new generations, praising Abu Munther's initiatives in enhancing cultural movement.