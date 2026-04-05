A recent study published in the European Heart Journal has shown that increasing daily sleep duration by just 11 minutes can help reduce the risk of heart disease, marking a new indication of the importance of sleep as a key preventive factor. The results indicated that improving the quality and duration of sleep is associated with lower indicators of stress and inflammation related to heart diseases.

The study relied on the analysis of extensive health data and confirmed that simple changes in sleep patterns can have a significant cumulative effect over the long term, especially for those suffering from chronic sleep deprivation.

Researchers point out that sleep is no longer just a comfort factor but a fundamental element of public health that requires attention as part of a balanced lifestyle.