أظهرت دراسة حديثة، نشرت في مجلة European Heart Journal، أن زيادة مدة النوم اليومية ولو بمقدار 11 دقيقة فقط تسهم في تقليل مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب، في مؤشر جديد على أهمية النوم كعامل وقائي رئيسي، حيث بيّنت النتائج، أن تحسين جودة ومدة النوم يرتبط بانخفاض مؤشرات الإجهاد والالتهابات المرتبطة بأمراض القلب.

الدراسة اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات صحية واسعة، وأكدت أن التغييرات البسيطة في نمط النوم تحقق أثراً تراكمياً مهماً على المدى الطويل، خصوصًا لدى من يعانون من قلة النوم المزمنة.

ويشير الباحثون إلى أن النوم لم يعد مجرد عامل راحة، بل عنصراً أساسياً في منظومة الصحة العامة، يستوجب العناية به كجزء من نمط حياة متوازن.