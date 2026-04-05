أظهرت دراسة حديثة، نشرت في مجلة European Heart Journal، أن زيادة مدة النوم اليومية ولو بمقدار 11 دقيقة فقط تسهم في تقليل مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب، في مؤشر جديد على أهمية النوم كعامل وقائي رئيسي، حيث بيّنت النتائج، أن تحسين جودة ومدة النوم يرتبط بانخفاض مؤشرات الإجهاد والالتهابات المرتبطة بأمراض القلب.
الدراسة اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات صحية واسعة، وأكدت أن التغييرات البسيطة في نمط النوم تحقق أثراً تراكمياً مهماً على المدى الطويل، خصوصًا لدى من يعانون من قلة النوم المزمنة.
ويشير الباحثون إلى أن النوم لم يعد مجرد عامل راحة، بل عنصراً أساسياً في منظومة الصحة العامة، يستوجب العناية به كجزء من نمط حياة متوازن.
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal has shown that increasing daily sleep duration by just 11 minutes can help reduce the risk of heart disease, marking a new indication of the importance of sleep as a key preventive factor. The results indicated that improving the quality and duration of sleep is associated with lower indicators of stress and inflammation related to heart diseases.
The study relied on the analysis of extensive health data and confirmed that simple changes in sleep patterns can have a significant cumulative effect over the long term, especially for those suffering from chronic sleep deprivation.
Researchers point out that sleep is no longer just a comfort factor but a fundamental element of public health that requires attention as part of a balanced lifestyle.