أصدر قاضٍ فيدرالي أمريكي حكماً تمهيدياً يوقف جهود إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإلزام الكليات والجامعات بتقديم بيانات تفصيلية حول معايير القبول، بما في ذلك العِرق، معتبراً أن فرض هذا الإجراء جاء بطريقة «متسرعة وفوضوية».
قرار قضائي
وجاء الحكم عن قاضي المحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية إف. دينيس سيلور الرابع في مدينة بوسطن، الذي قضى بوقف إلزام الجامعات العامة في 17 ولاية بتقديم البيانات المطلوبة، في خطوة تُعد انتكاسة قانونية مؤقتة لسياسات الإدارة الأمريكية في هذا الملف.
تفاصيل الطلب
وكانت وزارة التعليم قد طلبت من الجامعات تقديم بيانات مفصلة عن عمليات القبول خلال السنوات السبع الماضية، تشمل العرق والجنس ودرجات الاختبارات والمعدلات التراكمية، ضمن مسعى لتعزيز الشفافية في إجراءات القبول.
خلفية القرار
ويأتي هذا التحرك في أعقاب حكم المحكمة العليا الأمريكية عام 2023، الذي أنهى العمل بسياسات «التمييز الإيجابي» في القبول الجامعي، وهي السياسات التي كانت تأخذ العرق بعين الاعتبار لدعم التنوع. وتسعى إدارة دونالد ترمب إلى التأكد من التزام الجامعات بالحكم، وسط مخاوف من استخدام بدائل غير مباشرة للالتفاف عليه.
انتقادات للإجراءات
ورغم إقراره بامتلاك الحكومة الفيدرالية صلاحية جمع هذه البيانات، انتقد القاضي إف. دينيس سيلور الرابع آلية التنفيذ، مشيراً إلى أن المهلة الزمنية القصيرة (120 يوماً) أعاقت التواصل الفعّال مع الجامعات، وأدت إلى خلل في إجراءات الإخطار والتشاور.
دعوى معارضة
وجاء الحكم استجابة لدعوى رفعتها مجموعة من 17 مدعياً عاماً ديمقراطياً، اعتبروا أن الطلب مرهق ومكلف، وقد يعرّض بيانات شخصية حساسة للكشف، محذرين من توظيف جهة إحصائية محايدة لخدمة أجندات سياسية.
نزاع مستمر
ويقتصر تطبيق القرار حالياً على الجامعات العامة في الولايات التي رفعت الدعوى، فيما تواصل مؤسسات أخرى الامتثال للإجراءات. ومن المتوقع أن يستمر النزاع القانوني، مع إمكانية طعن إدارة الرئيس ترمب على الحكم أمام محاكم أعلى، في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول دور العرق في التعليم العالي الأمريكي.
A U.S. federal judge has issued a preliminary ruling that halts the Trump administration's efforts to require colleges and universities to provide detailed data on admissions criteria, including race, deeming the imposition of this measure as "hasty and chaotic."
Judicial Decision
The ruling came from U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston, who ordered a stop to the requirement for public universities in 17 states to provide the requested data, marking a temporary legal setback for the administration's policies on this issue.
Details of the Request
The Department of Education had requested universities to provide detailed data on admissions processes over the past seven years, including race, gender, test scores, and GPAs, as part of an effort to enhance transparency in admissions procedures.
Background of the Decision
This move follows a 2023 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that ended the use of "affirmative action" policies in college admissions, which had considered race to support diversity. The Trump administration seeks to ensure that universities comply with the ruling, amid concerns about the use of indirect alternatives to circumvent it.
Criticism of the Procedures
While acknowledging that the federal government has the authority to collect this data, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV criticized the implementation mechanism, noting that the short timeframe (120 days) hindered effective communication with universities and led to flaws in the notification and consultation processes.
Opposition Lawsuit
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of 17 Democratic attorneys general, who argued that the request is burdensome and costly, and may expose sensitive personal data, warning against employing a neutral statistical agency to serve political agendas.
Ongoing Dispute
The application of the ruling is currently limited to public universities in the states that filed the lawsuit, while other institutions continue to comply with the procedures. The legal dispute is expected to continue, with the possibility of the Trump administration appealing the ruling to higher courts, amid rising debate over the role of race in American higher education.