أصدر قاضٍ فيدرالي أمريكي حكماً تمهيدياً يوقف جهود إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإلزام الكليات والجامعات بتقديم بيانات تفصيلية حول معايير القبول، بما في ذلك العِرق، معتبراً أن فرض هذا الإجراء جاء بطريقة «متسرعة وفوضوية».

قرار قضائي

وجاء الحكم عن قاضي المحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية إف. دينيس سيلور الرابع في مدينة بوسطن، الذي قضى بوقف إلزام الجامعات العامة في 17 ولاية بتقديم البيانات المطلوبة، في خطوة تُعد انتكاسة قانونية مؤقتة لسياسات الإدارة الأمريكية في هذا الملف.

تفاصيل الطلب

وكانت وزارة التعليم قد طلبت من الجامعات تقديم بيانات مفصلة عن عمليات القبول خلال السنوات السبع الماضية، تشمل العرق والجنس ودرجات الاختبارات والمعدلات التراكمية، ضمن مسعى لتعزيز الشفافية في إجراءات القبول.

خلفية القرار

ويأتي هذا التحرك في أعقاب حكم المحكمة العليا الأمريكية عام 2023، الذي أنهى العمل بسياسات «التمييز الإيجابي» في القبول الجامعي، وهي السياسات التي كانت تأخذ العرق بعين الاعتبار لدعم التنوع. وتسعى إدارة دونالد ترمب إلى التأكد من التزام الجامعات بالحكم، وسط مخاوف من استخدام بدائل غير مباشرة للالتفاف عليه.

انتقادات للإجراءات

ورغم إقراره بامتلاك الحكومة الفيدرالية صلاحية جمع هذه البيانات، انتقد القاضي إف. دينيس سيلور الرابع آلية التنفيذ، مشيراً إلى أن المهلة الزمنية القصيرة (120 يوماً) أعاقت التواصل الفعّال مع الجامعات، وأدت إلى خلل في إجراءات الإخطار والتشاور.

دعوى معارضة

وجاء الحكم استجابة لدعوى رفعتها مجموعة من 17 مدعياً عاماً ديمقراطياً، اعتبروا أن الطلب مرهق ومكلف، وقد يعرّض بيانات شخصية حساسة للكشف، محذرين من توظيف جهة إحصائية محايدة لخدمة أجندات سياسية.

نزاع مستمر

ويقتصر تطبيق القرار حالياً على الجامعات العامة في الولايات التي رفعت الدعوى، فيما تواصل مؤسسات أخرى الامتثال للإجراءات. ومن المتوقع أن يستمر النزاع القانوني، مع إمكانية طعن إدارة الرئيس ترمب على الحكم أمام محاكم أعلى، في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول دور العرق في التعليم العالي الأمريكي.