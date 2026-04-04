A U.S. federal judge has issued a preliminary ruling that halts the Trump administration's efforts to require colleges and universities to provide detailed data on admissions criteria, including race, deeming the imposition of this measure as "hasty and chaotic."

Judicial Decision

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston, who ordered a stop to the requirement for public universities in 17 states to provide the requested data, marking a temporary legal setback for the administration's policies on this issue.

Details of the Request

The Department of Education had requested universities to provide detailed data on admissions processes over the past seven years, including race, gender, test scores, and GPAs, as part of an effort to enhance transparency in admissions procedures.

Background of the Decision

This move follows a 2023 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that ended the use of "affirmative action" policies in college admissions, which had considered race to support diversity. The Trump administration seeks to ensure that universities comply with the ruling, amid concerns about the use of indirect alternatives to circumvent it.

Criticism of the Procedures

While acknowledging that the federal government has the authority to collect this data, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV criticized the implementation mechanism, noting that the short timeframe (120 days) hindered effective communication with universities and led to flaws in the notification and consultation processes.

Opposition Lawsuit

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of 17 Democratic attorneys general, who argued that the request is burdensome and costly, and may expose sensitive personal data, warning against employing a neutral statistical agency to serve political agendas.

Ongoing Dispute

The application of the ruling is currently limited to public universities in the states that filed the lawsuit, while other institutions continue to comply with the procedures. The legal dispute is expected to continue, with the possibility of the Trump administration appealing the ruling to higher courts, amid rising debate over the role of race in American higher education.