تبيّن لـ«عكاظ» أن المقطع المتداول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، الذي يظهر فيه خطيب يوقف خطبة الجمعة لتوجيه تنبيه للمصلين، محذرا من الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجد، لا يعود لإمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير كما جرى تداوله أخيراً.
وبحسب ما حصلت عليه «عكاظ»، فإن المقطع قديم ويعود لخطيب آخر، فيما أسهمت إعادة نشره خلال الأيام الماضية في تداول معلومات غير دقيقة حول هوية الخطيب الظاهر فيه.
رسالة تحذير من التصوير أثناء الخطبة
ويظهر في المقطع المتداول الخطيب وهو يوجه تنبيهاً للمصلين قائلاً: «يا من يصوّر لا تؤذون الناس بالتصوير، حافظوا على صلاة الجمعة، فمن اشتغل بهذا التصوير تبطل صلاته»، في رسالة تؤكد أهمية المحافظة على أجواء الخشوع وعدم التشويش على المصلين أثناء أداء الشعائر.
«عكاظ» رصدت الظاهرة
وكانت «عكاظ» قد تناولت أخيراً ظاهرة التصوير داخل المساجد وتوثيق العبادات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مستشهدة بالمقطع المتداول، قبل أن يتضح أن الخطيب الظاهر فيه ليس الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير كما جرى تداوله، وإنما الشيخ الدكتور علي الحذيفي.
دعوات متواصلة للتفرغ للعبادة
وتتوافق مضامين المقطع مع الدعوات المتكررة إلى تجنب الانشغال بالتصوير واستخدام الهواتف المحمولة داخل المسجدين الشريفين، والتركيز على العبادة وتعظيم الشعائر، بما يحفظ للمصلين والزوار أجواء السكينة والخشوع.
وكان رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن السديس قد دعا في وقت سابق إلى التفرغ للعبادة وعدم الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجدين الشريفين، حفاظاً على قدسية المكان ومشاعر المصلين.
بين الخشوع والخصوصية
ويرى مختصون أن الانشغال بالتصوير أثناء الصلاة أو الخطب قد يؤثر في الخشوع، كما أن تصوير الآخرين ونشر صورهم أو مقاطعهم دون موافقتهم يثير أبعاداً نظامية وأخلاقية تتعلق بحماية الخصوصية واحترام حرمة الأماكن المقدسة.
It has been revealed to "Okaz" that the video circulating on social media, which shows a preacher stopping the Friday sermon to warn worshippers against being distracted by photography inside the mosque, does not belong to the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Salah Al-Budair, as has been recently circulated.
According to what "Okaz" has obtained, the video is old and belongs to another preacher, while its re-sharing in recent days has contributed to the spread of inaccurate information regarding the identity of the preacher appearing in it.
A Warning Message Against Photography During the Sermon
The circulating video shows the preacher directing a warning to the worshippers, saying: "O you who are taking pictures, do not harm the people with photography, maintain the Friday prayer, for whoever is preoccupied with this photography, their prayer is invalid," in a message emphasizing the importance of preserving the atmosphere of humility and not disturbing the worshippers during the performance of rituals.
"Okaz" Monitored the Phenomenon
"Okaz" had recently addressed the phenomenon of photography inside mosques and documenting acts of worship via social media platforms, citing the circulating video, before it became clear that the preacher appearing in it is not Sheikh Dr. Salah Al-Budair as was circulated, but rather Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Hudhaifi.
Continuous Calls for Devotion to Worship
The contents of the video align with the repeated calls to avoid being distracted by photography and using mobile phones inside the two holy mosques, focusing instead on worship and honoring the rituals, in a way that preserves the atmosphere of tranquility and humility for worshippers and visitors.
The head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, had previously called for devotion to worship and not being distracted by photography inside the two holy mosques, in order to preserve the sanctity of the place and the feelings of the worshippers.
Between Humility and Privacy
Experts believe that being preoccupied with photography during prayer or sermons may affect humility, and that photographing others and sharing their images or clips without their consent raises legal and ethical dimensions related to protecting privacy and respecting the sanctity of holy places.