It has been revealed to "Okaz" that the video circulating on social media, which shows a preacher stopping the Friday sermon to warn worshippers against being distracted by photography inside the mosque, does not belong to the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Salah Al-Budair, as has been recently circulated.

According to what "Okaz" has obtained, the video is old and belongs to another preacher, while its re-sharing in recent days has contributed to the spread of inaccurate information regarding the identity of the preacher appearing in it.

A Warning Message Against Photography During the Sermon

The circulating video shows the preacher directing a warning to the worshippers, saying: "O you who are taking pictures, do not harm the people with photography, maintain the Friday prayer, for whoever is preoccupied with this photography, their prayer is invalid," in a message emphasizing the importance of preserving the atmosphere of humility and not disturbing the worshippers during the performance of rituals.

"Okaz" Monitored the Phenomenon

"Okaz" had recently addressed the phenomenon of photography inside mosques and documenting acts of worship via social media platforms, citing the circulating video, before it became clear that the preacher appearing in it is not Sheikh Dr. Salah Al-Budair as was circulated, but rather Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Hudhaifi.

Continuous Calls for Devotion to Worship

The contents of the video align with the repeated calls to avoid being distracted by photography and using mobile phones inside the two holy mosques, focusing instead on worship and honoring the rituals, in a way that preserves the atmosphere of tranquility and humility for worshippers and visitors.

The head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, had previously called for devotion to worship and not being distracted by photography inside the two holy mosques, in order to preserve the sanctity of the place and the feelings of the worshippers.

Between Humility and Privacy

Experts believe that being preoccupied with photography during prayer or sermons may affect humility, and that photographing others and sharing their images or clips without their consent raises legal and ethical dimensions related to protecting privacy and respecting the sanctity of holy places.