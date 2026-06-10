تبيّن لـ«عكاظ» أن المقطع المتداول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، الذي يظهر فيه خطيب يوقف خطبة الجمعة لتوجيه تنبيه للمصلين، محذرا من الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجد، لا يعود لإمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير كما جرى تداوله أخيراً.

وبحسب ما حصلت عليه «عكاظ»، فإن المقطع قديم ويعود لخطيب آخر، فيما أسهمت إعادة نشره خلال الأيام الماضية في تداول معلومات غير دقيقة حول هوية الخطيب الظاهر فيه.

رسالة تحذير من التصوير أثناء الخطبة

ويظهر في المقطع المتداول الخطيب وهو يوجه تنبيهاً للمصلين قائلاً: «يا من يصوّر لا تؤذون الناس بالتصوير، حافظوا على صلاة الجمعة، فمن اشتغل بهذا التصوير تبطل صلاته»، في رسالة تؤكد أهمية المحافظة على أجواء الخشوع وعدم التشويش على المصلين أثناء أداء الشعائر.

«عكاظ» رصدت الظاهرة

وكانت «عكاظ» قد تناولت أخيراً ظاهرة التصوير داخل المساجد وتوثيق العبادات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مستشهدة بالمقطع المتداول، قبل أن يتضح أن الخطيب الظاهر فيه ليس الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير كما جرى تداوله، وإنما الشيخ الدكتور علي الحذيفي.

دعوات متواصلة للتفرغ للعبادة

وتتوافق مضامين المقطع مع الدعوات المتكررة إلى تجنب الانشغال بالتصوير واستخدام الهواتف المحمولة داخل المسجدين الشريفين، والتركيز على العبادة وتعظيم الشعائر، بما يحفظ للمصلين والزوار أجواء السكينة والخشوع.

وكان رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن السديس قد دعا في وقت سابق إلى التفرغ للعبادة وعدم الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجدين الشريفين، حفاظاً على قدسية المكان ومشاعر المصلين.

بين الخشوع والخصوصية

ويرى مختصون أن الانشغال بالتصوير أثناء الصلاة أو الخطب قد يؤثر في الخشوع، كما أن تصوير الآخرين ونشر صورهم أو مقاطعهم دون موافقتهم يثير أبعاداً نظامية وأخلاقية تتعلق بحماية الخصوصية واحترام حرمة الأماكن المقدسة.