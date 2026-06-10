Sources reported by international media revealed that talks have taken place between Iranian and American officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, over the past two days, as part of efforts to discuss the outstanding issues between the two sides.

According to the sources, Iran rejected a Qatari proposal to hold a trilateral meeting with the United States to discuss contentious files, opting instead to maintain indirect communication channels through intermediaries.

Increased Activity of Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

In a parallel development, economic reports indicated that the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has seen a noticeable increase in recent hours, amid signs of rising shipments leaving the Gulf region.

The reports noted that an increasing number of oil tankers continued to transit through the strait, while some vessels chose to turn off their tracking devices during passage, a move typically interpreted as a desire to reduce electronic visibility while navigating sensitive areas.

American Support Boosts Maritime Navigation

The reports confirmed that American support for maritime navigation has contributed to an increase in the number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which has reflected in the rise of oil flows from Gulf countries.

According to circulating data, the quantities of oil leaving the region have risen to nearly two million barrels per day, amid ongoing monitoring of global markets for any developments that may affect energy supplies.

The Four Iraqi Presidencies Confirm the Monopoly of Weapons by the State

On another note, the four Iraqi presidencies held a meeting to discuss the political and security developments in the country and the region.

The attendees emphasized the need to expedite the completion of the government formation, stressing that the monopoly of weapons by the state represents a fundamental pillar of the rule of law, and that security and military decisions should be exclusively in the hands of official state institutions.

The meeting also reiterated support for state institutions and the enhancement of internal stability in light of the current regional challenges.