كشفت مصادر نقلتها وسائل إعلام دولية عن إجراء محادثات بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة خلال اليومين الماضيين، في إطار مساعٍ لبحث القضايا العالقة بين الجانبين.
وبحسب المصادر، رفضت إيران مقترحاً قطرياً يقضي بعقد اجتماع ثلاثي يجمعها مع الولايات المتحدة لمناقشة الملفات الخلافية، مكتفية باستمرار قنوات التواصل غير المباشر عبر الوسطاء.
نشاط متزايد لناقلات النفط في مضيق هرمز
وفي تطور موازٍ، أفادت تقارير اقتصادية بأن حركة ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز شهدت ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال الساعات الأخيرة، وسط مؤشرات على زيادة الشحنات الخارجة من منطقة الخليج.
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن عدداً متزايداً من ناقلات النفط واصل العبور عبر المضيق، فيما عمدت بعض السفن إلى إطفاء أجهزة التتبع خلال مرورها، في خطوة تُفسَّر عادة بالرغبة في تقليل الظهور الإلكتروني أثناء التنقل في المناطق الحساسة.
دعم أمريكي يعزز حركة الملاحة
وأكدت التقارير أن الدعم الأمريكي للملاحة البحرية أسهم في رفع عدد السفن العابرة لمضيق هرمز، ما انعكس على زيادة تدفقات النفط المنقول من دول الخليج.
ووفق البيانات المتداولة، ارتفعت كميات النفط الخارجة من المنطقة لتقترب من مليوني برميل يومياً، في ظل استمرار مراقبة الأسواق العالمية لأي تطورات قد تؤثر في إمدادات الطاقة.
الرئاسات العراقية الأربع تؤكد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة
على صعيد آخر، عقدت الرئاسات العراقية الأربع اجتماعاً لبحث التطورات السياسية والأمنية في البلاد والمنطقة.
وأكد المجتمعون ضرورة الإسراع في استكمال تشكيل الحكومة، مشددين على أن حصر السلاح بيد الدولة يمثل ركناً أساسياً من أركان سيادة القانون، وأن القرارين الأمني والعسكري يجب أن يكونا حصراً بيد مؤسسات الدولة الرسمية.
كما جدد الاجتماع التأكيد على دعم مؤسسات الدولة وتعزيز الاستقرار الداخلي في ظل التحديات الإقليمية الراهنة.
Sources reported by international media revealed that talks have taken place between Iranian and American officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, over the past two days, as part of efforts to discuss the outstanding issues between the two sides.
According to the sources, Iran rejected a Qatari proposal to hold a trilateral meeting with the United States to discuss contentious files, opting instead to maintain indirect communication channels through intermediaries.
Increased Activity of Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
In a parallel development, economic reports indicated that the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has seen a noticeable increase in recent hours, amid signs of rising shipments leaving the Gulf region.
The reports noted that an increasing number of oil tankers continued to transit through the strait, while some vessels chose to turn off their tracking devices during passage, a move typically interpreted as a desire to reduce electronic visibility while navigating sensitive areas.
American Support Boosts Maritime Navigation
The reports confirmed that American support for maritime navigation has contributed to an increase in the number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which has reflected in the rise of oil flows from Gulf countries.
According to circulating data, the quantities of oil leaving the region have risen to nearly two million barrels per day, amid ongoing monitoring of global markets for any developments that may affect energy supplies.
The Four Iraqi Presidencies Confirm the Monopoly of Weapons by the State
On another note, the four Iraqi presidencies held a meeting to discuss the political and security developments in the country and the region.
The attendees emphasized the need to expedite the completion of the government formation, stressing that the monopoly of weapons by the state represents a fundamental pillar of the rule of law, and that security and military decisions should be exclusively in the hands of official state institutions.
The meeting also reiterated support for state institutions and the enhancement of internal stability in light of the current regional challenges.