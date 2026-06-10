كشفت مصادر نقلتها وسائل إعلام دولية عن إجراء محادثات بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة خلال اليومين الماضيين، في إطار مساعٍ لبحث القضايا العالقة بين الجانبين.

وبحسب المصادر، رفضت إيران مقترحاً قطرياً يقضي بعقد اجتماع ثلاثي يجمعها مع الولايات المتحدة لمناقشة الملفات الخلافية، مكتفية باستمرار قنوات التواصل غير المباشر عبر الوسطاء.

نشاط متزايد لناقلات النفط في مضيق هرمز

وفي تطور موازٍ، أفادت تقارير اقتصادية بأن حركة ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز شهدت ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال الساعات الأخيرة، وسط مؤشرات على زيادة الشحنات الخارجة من منطقة الخليج.

وأشارت التقارير إلى أن عدداً متزايداً من ناقلات النفط واصل العبور عبر المضيق، فيما عمدت بعض السفن إلى إطفاء أجهزة التتبع خلال مرورها، في خطوة تُفسَّر عادة بالرغبة في تقليل الظهور الإلكتروني أثناء التنقل في المناطق الحساسة.

دعم أمريكي يعزز حركة الملاحة

وأكدت التقارير أن الدعم الأمريكي للملاحة البحرية أسهم في رفع عدد السفن العابرة لمضيق هرمز، ما انعكس على زيادة تدفقات النفط المنقول من دول الخليج.

ووفق البيانات المتداولة، ارتفعت كميات النفط الخارجة من المنطقة لتقترب من مليوني برميل يومياً، في ظل استمرار مراقبة الأسواق العالمية لأي تطورات قد تؤثر في إمدادات الطاقة.

الرئاسات العراقية الأربع تؤكد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة

على صعيد آخر، عقدت الرئاسات العراقية الأربع اجتماعاً لبحث التطورات السياسية والأمنية في البلاد والمنطقة.

وأكد المجتمعون ضرورة الإسراع في استكمال تشكيل الحكومة، مشددين على أن حصر السلاح بيد الدولة يمثل ركناً أساسياً من أركان سيادة القانون، وأن القرارين الأمني والعسكري يجب أن يكونا حصراً بيد مؤسسات الدولة الرسمية.

كما جدد الاجتماع التأكيد على دعم مؤسسات الدولة وتعزيز الاستقرار الداخلي في ظل التحديات الإقليمية الراهنة.