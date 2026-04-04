The Israeli army warned today (Saturday) all those present in the area of the Masnaa crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border and travelers on the M30 road.



The Israeli army stated in a statement: Due to the use of the Masnaa crossing by Hezbollah for military purposes and for smuggling weapons, we intend to carry out airstrikes on the crossing in the near future. For your safety, we urge all those present near the crossing and anyone in the area to evacuate immediately.



For its part, the Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs confirmed that the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing with Lebanon is exclusively designated for civilian passage and is not used for any military purposes. The movement of passage through the crossing will be temporarily halted until any potential risks are eliminated, and the resumption of operations will be announced as soon as the situation stabilizes.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese General Security evacuated its personnel at the Masnaa point and withdrew documents and papers following the Israeli threat to bomb the Masnaa crossing and the M30 road.



Earlier, the Israeli army had issued a warning to residents of neighborhoods in the city of Tyre and its surroundings in southern Lebanon, demanding that they evacuate, confirming that the four neighborhoods in the city of Tyre and its vicinity, including the Al-Burj Al-Shمالي camp, would be subjected to bombing.



It pointed out that Hezbollah's activities compel the Israeli army to act forcefully against it.



Approximately 20,000 people, including about 15,000 displaced from neighboring villages, are still living in the city of Tyre, despite the Israeli evacuation orders that forced tens of thousands to flee from most of its neighborhoods.

The overall toll of casualties from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 until today (Saturday) has risen to 1,422 dead and 4,294 injured.