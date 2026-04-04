حذر الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (السبت) جميع الموجودين في منطقة معبر المصنع على الحدود السورية-اللبنانية والمسافرين على طريق M30.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان: نظراً لاستخدام «حزب الله» معبر المصنع لأغراض عسكرية ولتهريب وسائل قتالية نعتزم شن غارات على المعبر في الوقت القريب، وحرصاً على سلامتكم ندعو جميع الموجودين بالقرب من المعبر وكل من يوجد في المنطقة بضرورة إخلائها فوراً.


من جهتها، أكدت الهيئة العامة للمنافذ والجمارك السورية أن منفذ جديدة يابوس الحدودي مع لبنان مخصص حصراً لعبور المدنيين ولا يُستخدم لأي أغراض عسكرية وسيتم إيقاف حركة العبور عبر المنفذ بشكل مؤقت، إلى حين زوال أي مخاطر محتملة وسيعلن عن استئناف العمل فور التأكد من استقرار الوضع.


من جهته، أخلى الأمن العام اللبناني عند نقطة المصنع عناصره وسحب الوثائق والمستندات بعد التهديد الإسرائيلي بقصف معبر المصنع وطريق M30.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد وجه في وقت سابق إنذاراً لسكان أحياء في مدينة صور ومحيطها في جنوب لبنان وطالبهم بإخلائها، مؤكداً أن الأحياء الأربعة في مدينة صور ومحيطها، بينها مخيم البرج الشمالي سيتعرضون للقصف.


وأشار إلى أن أنشطة «حزب الله» تجبر الجيش الإسرائيلي على العمل ضده بقوة.


ولا يزال نحو 20 ألف شخص، بينهم نحو 15 ألف نازح من القرى المجاورة، يعيشون في مدينة صور، رغم أوامر الإخلاء الإسرائيلية التي أرغمت عشرات الآلاف على النزوح من غالبية أحيائها.

ارتفعت الحصيلة الإجمالية لضحايا الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي حتى اليوم (السبت) إلى 1422 قتيلاً و4294 مصاباً.