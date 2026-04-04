كأول امرأة يمنية تتولى هذا المنصب في تاريخ العلاقات بين البلدين، أدت السفيرة جميلة علي رجاء اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي اليوم (السبت) بمقر السفارة اليمنية في الرياض، بمناسبة تعيينها سفيراً فوق العادة، ومفوضاً لدى الولايات المتحدة الامريكية. وجميلة علي رجاء

وجميلة علي رجاء


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي عن ثقته بقدرة السفيرة جميلة علي رجاء، على توظيف خبرتها، ورصيدها الفكري والسياسي في المساهمة الفاعلة بتفكيك السرديات الحوثية المضللة، وتقديم اليمن الجديد كدولة عريقة متصالحة مع نسيجها الإقليمي والدولي.


تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية


ووجه العليمي السفيرة رجاء بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها الكاملة في تمثيل اليمن كرئيس لبعثتها الدبلوماسية في واشنطن، بما يجسد العلاقات الثنائية الراسخة بين البلدين الصديقين، مشيداً بالدور المهم للبعثات الدبلوماسية في تثبيت السردية الوطنية وفق المرجعيات المعتمدة، والتأكيد على أن ما يجري في اليمن ليس صراعاً سياسياً، بل تمرد مسلح، وانقلاب على التوافقات، وتهديد وجودي لمشروع الدولة الوطنية.

يعقد أجتماع مع جميلة علي رجاء

يعقد أجتماع مع جميلة علي رجاء

وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على أهمية البناء على القرار التنفيذي الأمريكي بتصنيف الجماعة الحوثية كمنظمة إرهابية أجنبية، ومضاعفة الضغوط الدولية القصوى عليها، كأخطر جماعات العنف في العالم، مشدداً على أهمية العمل على تعزيز الثقة مع مجتمع المانحين، واستئناف تمويلات المؤسسات الأمريكية الموجهة لدعم برامج التعافي، فضلاً عن بناء شراكات متقدمة لدعم جهود استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء معاناة الشعب اليمني.


دور دبلوماسي


وأثنى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، على ما تشهده الدبلوماسية اليمنية من إصلاحات، والتأكيد على مضاعفة دورها في حشد دعم المجتمع الدولي، واستمرار وحدته إلى جانب الشعب اليمني، وتطلعاته في استعادة مؤسساته الوطنية، وإنهاء الانقلاب.


وأكد العليمي على دور السفارات اليمنية في التعاطي المثمر مع مستجدات المرحلة، والاستجابة الفعالة للمتغيرات الراهنة على كافة المستويات، مشدداً في هذا السياق على أهمية الترويج البنّاء لمشروع الدولة التي يستحقها جميع اليمنيين، وتعرية الحوثي وانتهاكاته الجسيمة لحقوق الإنسان، بوصفها تهديداً دائماً للأمن والسلم الدوليين.


من هي جميلة علي رجاء؟


شغلت رجاء منصب نائب رئيس هيئة التشاور والمصالحة اليمنية، كما عملت ممثلة ومستشارة في السلك الدبلوماسي،


فضلاً عن أنها ناشطة يمنية بارزة.


ولدت جميلة في محافظة تعز في اليمن، وتعتبر من الشخصيات النسائية المؤثرة في مجال السلام وحقوق المرأة والعمل الدبلوماسي، وتقلدت مناصب عُليا في وزارات مختلفة.


وعملت عضواً في مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الذي استمر تسعة أشهر مع مجموعة عمل صعدة في عام 2013، كما أنها حاصلة على شهادة ماجستير في الصحافة من الجامعة الأمريكية بالقاهرة، وشهادة بكالوريوس في الأدب الإنجليزي من جامعة القاهرة.


كما كانت مستشارة للمكاتب الخارجية للحكومات الأوروبية المشاركة في جهود السلام في اليمن، بما في ذلك ألمانيا والمملكة المتحدة، وكذلك الأمم المتحدة.


وهي عضو مؤسس في ميثاق المرأة اليمنية للسلام والأمن، الذي يدعو إلى إشراك المرأة في عمليات بناء السلام.