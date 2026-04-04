As the first Yemeni woman to hold this position in the history of relations between the two countries, Ambassador Jamila Ali Rajea took the constitutional oath today (Saturday) before the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, at the Yemeni embassy in Riyadh, on the occasion of her appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America. وجميلة علي رجاء



Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi expressed his confidence in Ambassador Jamila Ali Rajea's ability to leverage her experience and intellectual and political capital to actively contribute to dismantling the misleading Houthi narratives and presenting a new Yemen as an ancient state that is reconciled with its regional and international fabric.



Enhancing Bilateral Relations



Al-Alimi directed Ambassador Rajea to fully assume her responsibilities in representing Yemen as the head of its diplomatic mission in Washington, embodying the solid bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. He praised the important role of diplomatic missions in solidifying the national narrative according to the established references, emphasizing that what is happening in Yemen is not a political conflict, but an armed rebellion, a coup against agreements, and an existential threat to the national state project.

يعقد أجتماع مع جميلة علي رجاء

He emphasized the importance of building on the U.S. executive decision to designate the Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organization and intensifying maximum international pressure on it, as one of the most dangerous violent groups in the world. He stressed the importance of working to enhance trust with the donor community and resuming funding from American institutions directed at supporting recovery programs, as well as building advanced partnerships to support efforts to restore state institutions and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.



Diplomatic Role



Al-Alimi praised the reforms taking place in Yemeni diplomacy and emphasized the need to double its role in mobilizing international support and maintaining unity alongside the Yemeni people and their aspirations to restore their national institutions and end the coup.



He affirmed the role of Yemeni embassies in effectively engaging with the developments of the current phase and responding effectively to the ongoing changes at all levels, stressing in this context the importance of constructively promoting the state project that all Yemenis deserve and exposing the Houthis and their grave violations of human rights, as a constant threat to international peace and security.



Who is Jamila Ali Rajea?



Rajea served as the Deputy Chair of the Yemeni Consultative and Reconciliation Authority and has worked as a representative and advisor in the diplomatic corps,



in addition to being a prominent Yemeni activist.



Jamila was born in Taiz Governorate in Yemen and is considered one of the influential female figures in the fields of peace, women's rights, and diplomatic work, having held senior positions in various ministries.



She was a member of the National Dialogue Conference, which lasted nine months with the Saada Working Group in 2013, and she holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the American University in Cairo and a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Cairo University.



She has also served as an advisor to the foreign offices of European governments involved in peace efforts in Yemen, including Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the United Nations.



She is a founding member of the Yemeni Women's Charter for Peace and Security, which calls for the inclusion of women in peacebuilding processes.