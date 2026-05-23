In a decisive legal confrontation that held the artistic community in Egypt breathless, the first session of the heated trial of artist Yasmina Al-Masri commenced today (Saturday) before the Economic Misdemeanor Court in Cairo, following accusations of launching a campaign of slander, defamation, and visual defamation targeting the head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, artist Ashraf Zaki, through social media platforms.

The session, which witnessed significant legal mobilization, quickly transformed into an open battleground, after the defense for the head of the actors presented shocking digital evidence, demanding retribution from the accused and a harsh penalty against her without any mercy.

The courtroom saw a heavy presence of defense for artist Ashraf Zaki, led by lawyer Shabaan Said, who surprised attendees with strategic legal maneuvers:

Amount of Compensation: The defense submitted a civil lawsuit demanding a temporary compensation of 40,000 Egyptian pounds, plus "one pound" as symbolic compensation, a clever legal tactic aimed at proving moral damage and the criminal twist rather than financial gain.

Black Document File: The union's lawyer shocked everyone by presenting a file containing videos and offensive visual posts, asserting that investigations by state security and security agencies, along with technical reports and the accused's own confessions, provide conclusive evidence of the crime.

The background of this heated crisis traces back to an official complaint filed by the head of the actors, who accused her of slander, defamation, threats of harm, assault on honor, and damaging his reputation and that of his family. In response, the security agencies of Cairo's Security Directorate moved to arrest the accused in the Al-Nuzha area, where she underwent hours of interrogation within the corridors of the Public Prosecution, which ordered her detention for four days and referred her to trial.

In contrast, the defense for the accused attempted to present a justifying memorandum to mitigate the severity of the accusations; however, the union's lawyer emphasized in his fiery plea that what was published caused severe moral damages that deeply affected the head of the syndicate and his family, demanding the maximum penalty stipulated by law. After the session concluded, the court decided to postpone the case registered under number 6357 for the year 2026, Misdemeanor Al-Nuzha, to June 27. Until then, the artistic community remains on the coals of anticipation for a verdict that may throw the artist and content creator behind bars.