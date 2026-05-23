في مواجهة قضائية حاسمة حبست أنفاس الوسط الفني في مصر، انطلقت اليوم (السبت)، أولى جلسات المحاكمة الساخنة للفنانة ياسمينا المصري، أمام محكمة جنح القاهرة الاقتصادية، على خلفية اتهامها بشن حملة سب وقذف وتشهير مرئي استهدفت نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الفنان أشرف زكي عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

الجلسة التي شهدت استنفاراً قانونياً كبيراً، تحولت سريعاً إلى ساحة مواجهة مفتوحة، بعدما قدم دفاع نقيب الممثلين أدلة رقمية وصفت بالصادمة، مطالباً بالاقتصاص من المتهمة وتشديد العقوبة بحقها دون أي رأفة.

وشهدت قاعة المحكمة حضوراً مكثفاً لدفاع الفنان أشرف زكي، بقيادة المحامي بالنقض شعبان سعيد، والذي فاجأ الحضور بتحركات قانونية إستراتيجية:

  • حجم التعويض: تقدم الدفاع بدعوى مدنية طالب فيها بتعويض مؤقت قيمته 40 ألف جنيه، مضافاً إليه «جنيه واحد» على سبيل التعويض الرمزي، وهي حيلة قانونية ذكية تهدف لإثبات الضرر الأدبي والمنعطف الجنائي وليس التربح المالي.
  • حافظة المستندات السوداء: فجر محامي النقابة المفاجأة بتقديم حافظة مستندات حوت مقاطع فيديو ومنشورات مرئية مسيئة، مؤكداً أن تحريات أمن الدولة والأجهزة الأمنية والتقارير الفنية، إلى جانب اعترافات المتهمة نفسها، تثبت الجريمة بالدليل القاطع.

وتعود كواليس الأزمة الساخنة إلى بلاغ رسمي تقدم به نقيب الممثلين الذي اتهمها بالسب والقذف والتشهير والتهديد بالإيذاء والطعن في الاعراض والإساءة لسمعته وسمعة عائلته، تحركت على إثره الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة لتلقي القبض على المتهمة في منطقة النزهة، حيث خضعت لتحقيقات استمرت ساعات طوال داخل أروقة النيابة العامة التي أمرت بحبسها أربعة أيام وإحالتها للمحاكمة.

وفي المقابل، حاول دفاع المتهمة تقديم مذكرة تبريرية لتخفيف وطأة الاتهامات، إلا أن محامي النقابة شدد في مرافعته النارية على أن ما نُشر تسبب في أضرار معنوية بالغة أصابت النقيب وأسرته في مقتل، مطالبًا بتوقيع أقصى عقوبة منصوص عليها في القانون. وبعد نهاية الجلسة قررت المحكمة تأجيل القضية المقيدة برقم 6357 لسنة 2026 جنح النزهة إلى يوم 27 يونيو، ومن هنا حتى ذلك الحين يبقى الوسط الفني على جمر الانتظار ترقباً للحكم الذي قد يلقي بالفنانة وصانعة المحتوى خلف القضبان.