في مواجهة قضائية حاسمة حبست أنفاس الوسط الفني في مصر، انطلقت اليوم (السبت)، أولى جلسات المحاكمة الساخنة للفنانة ياسمينا المصري، أمام محكمة جنح القاهرة الاقتصادية، على خلفية اتهامها بشن حملة سب وقذف وتشهير مرئي استهدفت نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الفنان أشرف زكي عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
الجلسة التي شهدت استنفاراً قانونياً كبيراً، تحولت سريعاً إلى ساحة مواجهة مفتوحة، بعدما قدم دفاع نقيب الممثلين أدلة رقمية وصفت بالصادمة، مطالباً بالاقتصاص من المتهمة وتشديد العقوبة بحقها دون أي رأفة.
وشهدت قاعة المحكمة حضوراً مكثفاً لدفاع الفنان أشرف زكي، بقيادة المحامي بالنقض شعبان سعيد، والذي فاجأ الحضور بتحركات قانونية إستراتيجية:
- حجم التعويض: تقدم الدفاع بدعوى مدنية طالب فيها بتعويض مؤقت قيمته 40 ألف جنيه، مضافاً إليه «جنيه واحد» على سبيل التعويض الرمزي، وهي حيلة قانونية ذكية تهدف لإثبات الضرر الأدبي والمنعطف الجنائي وليس التربح المالي.
- حافظة المستندات السوداء: فجر محامي النقابة المفاجأة بتقديم حافظة مستندات حوت مقاطع فيديو ومنشورات مرئية مسيئة، مؤكداً أن تحريات أمن الدولة والأجهزة الأمنية والتقارير الفنية، إلى جانب اعترافات المتهمة نفسها، تثبت الجريمة بالدليل القاطع.
وتعود كواليس الأزمة الساخنة إلى بلاغ رسمي تقدم به نقيب الممثلين الذي اتهمها بالسب والقذف والتشهير والتهديد بالإيذاء والطعن في الاعراض والإساءة لسمعته وسمعة عائلته، تحركت على إثره الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة لتلقي القبض على المتهمة في منطقة النزهة، حيث خضعت لتحقيقات استمرت ساعات طوال داخل أروقة النيابة العامة التي أمرت بحبسها أربعة أيام وإحالتها للمحاكمة.
وفي المقابل، حاول دفاع المتهمة تقديم مذكرة تبريرية لتخفيف وطأة الاتهامات، إلا أن محامي النقابة شدد في مرافعته النارية على أن ما نُشر تسبب في أضرار معنوية بالغة أصابت النقيب وأسرته في مقتل، مطالبًا بتوقيع أقصى عقوبة منصوص عليها في القانون. وبعد نهاية الجلسة قررت المحكمة تأجيل القضية المقيدة برقم 6357 لسنة 2026 جنح النزهة إلى يوم 27 يونيو، ومن هنا حتى ذلك الحين يبقى الوسط الفني على جمر الانتظار ترقباً للحكم الذي قد يلقي بالفنانة وصانعة المحتوى خلف القضبان.
In a decisive legal confrontation that held the artistic community in Egypt breathless, the first session of the heated trial of artist Yasmina Al-Masri commenced today (Saturday) before the Economic Misdemeanor Court in Cairo, following accusations of launching a campaign of slander, defamation, and visual defamation targeting the head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, artist Ashraf Zaki, through social media platforms.
The session, which witnessed significant legal mobilization, quickly transformed into an open battleground, after the defense for the head of the actors presented shocking digital evidence, demanding retribution from the accused and a harsh penalty against her without any mercy.
The courtroom saw a heavy presence of defense for artist Ashraf Zaki, led by lawyer Shabaan Said, who surprised attendees with strategic legal maneuvers:
- Amount of Compensation: The defense submitted a civil lawsuit demanding a temporary compensation of 40,000 Egyptian pounds, plus "one pound" as symbolic compensation, a clever legal tactic aimed at proving moral damage and the criminal twist rather than financial gain.
- Black Document File: The union's lawyer shocked everyone by presenting a file containing videos and offensive visual posts, asserting that investigations by state security and security agencies, along with technical reports and the accused's own confessions, provide conclusive evidence of the crime.
The background of this heated crisis traces back to an official complaint filed by the head of the actors, who accused her of slander, defamation, threats of harm, assault on honor, and damaging his reputation and that of his family. In response, the security agencies of Cairo's Security Directorate moved to arrest the accused in the Al-Nuzha area, where she underwent hours of interrogation within the corridors of the Public Prosecution, which ordered her detention for four days and referred her to trial.
In contrast, the defense for the accused attempted to present a justifying memorandum to mitigate the severity of the accusations; however, the union's lawyer emphasized in his fiery plea that what was published caused severe moral damages that deeply affected the head of the syndicate and his family, demanding the maximum penalty stipulated by law. After the session concluded, the court decided to postpone the case registered under number 6357 for the year 2026, Misdemeanor Al-Nuzha, to June 27. Until then, the artistic community remains on the coals of anticipation for a verdict that may throw the artist and content creator behind bars.