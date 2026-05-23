في تحول دراماتيكي جديد أشعل منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومحركات البحث، فاجأت مصممة الأزياء ورائدة الأعمال علياء بسيوني الجميع بخطوة غير متوقعة تجاه طليقها النجم أحمد سعد، مفسدةً بذلك سيناريو «القطيعة النهائية» لعام 2026، لتفتح الباب على مصراعيه أمام عاصفة من التكهنات والأسئلة الحارقة حول ما يدور خلف الكواليس المغلقة.

نسفت علياء بسيوني هدوء الانفصال بنشرها عبر خاصية «الستوري» على حسابها في «إنستغرام» البوستر الرسمي لحفلات أحمد سعد المقبلة، في تصرف بدا مهنياً على السطح، لكنه حمل في طياته «شفرات عاطفية» التقطها الجمهور الشغوف على الفور كإشارة لعودة محتملة.

دعم مهني أم تمهيد للعودة؟

هذه الإيماءة الرقمية من علياء لم تمر مرور الكرام، بل تزامنت مع تسريبات من مصادر مقربة أكدت وجود تحركات ساخنة خلف الستار:

  • طبول التهدئة: كشفت كواليس الوسط الفني وجود مساعٍ جادة وتقارب كبير بين الطرفين لإعادة المياه إلى مجاريها وتجنب وقوع الطلاق النهائي البات، بعد فترة قاسية من الخلافات المتلاحقة.
  • صدمة الإعلان السابق: أحمد سعد كان قد فجر قنبلة قبل أسابيع بإعلان انفصاله الرسمي عن علياء بسيوني للمرة الثالثة، مؤكداً بدء إجراءات الطلاق وتجريدها من منصب «مديرة أعماله»، وهو ما جعل عودتها لدعمه بمثابة زلزال غير متوقع.

,حتى هذه اللحظة، يلوذ الثنائي بصمت مطبق ومريب، فلم يخرج أي منهما بنفي أو تأكيد رسمي، مما ضاعف من مفعول الفضول الرقمي لدى المتابعين، إذ انقسمت الآراء بين من يرى في الخطوة مجرد وفاء مهني لذكاء علياء التي قادت سعد لقمة مجده، وبين من يجزم بأن الـ«ستوري» هي أولى خطوات الارتماء مجدداً في عش الزوجية.

وبين اضطرابات الحياة الشخصية وبريق المسارح، يثبت أحمد سعد وعلياء بسيوني مجدداً أنهما الرقم الأصعب في معادلة التريند العربي حالياً، بانتظار ما ستكشفه الأيام القليلة المقبلة من مفاجآت في هذه العلاقة المفتوحة على كل الاحتمالات.