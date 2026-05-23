في ليلة قاسية تحوّلت فيها ملاذات النزوح البسيطة إلى مصيدة مائية مرعبة، اهتز الشمال السوري على وقع كارثة إنسانية مفاجئة، بعدما ارتفع منسوب نهر الفرات بشكل متسارع وغير متوقع لعام 2026، ليحاصر مخيم جرابلس من كل الجهات، ويحوله إلى ما يشبه «جزيرة غارقة» وسط ممرات طينية وموجات غاضبة وضعت عشرات العائلات في مواجهة مباشرة مع الماء.

المشهد الذي وثقته عدسات الكاميرات بدا كأنه فصل من فصول المعاناة السورية، إذ استنفرت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري طاقاتها في عمليات إجلاء ملحمية، وشق المنقذون طريقهم وسط المياه الهادرة وهم يحملون الأطفال والضعفاء على أكتافهم للوصول بهم إلى بر الأمان.

غضب الطبيعة والسدود.. كيف حوصرت الخيام؟

الفيضانات التي ضربت ريف حلب الشرقي لم تأتِ زاحفة بهدوء، بل فاجأت السكان في عقر خيامهم نتيجة تضافر أسباب طبيعية وبشرية:

  • الأمطار النادرة: هطلت أمطار غزيرة بكثافة غير معتادة في هذا التوقيت من العام بعد فترات جفاف طويلة، مما جعل التربة العطشى عاجزة عن امتصاص الطوفان.
  • فخ السدود المائية: كشفت مصادر محلية أن الكارثة تسارعت بفعل عمليات تصريف مائي ضخمة ومفاجئة من سدود واقعة في مناطق أعلى المجرى في تركيا، ما ضاعف الضغط المائي وقذف بالسيول نحو خيام النازحين القابعة على ضفاف النهر في الجانب السوري.

الفرات يغدر بالسوريين.. مخيم جرابلس يتحوّل لـ«جزيرة غارقة» وسط السيول

وبالتوازي مع إنقاذ الأرواح، خاضت فرق الطوارئ معركة شرسة لإنقاذ ما يمكن إنقاذه، إذ انتشرت الآليات لشفط المياه الآسنة من داخل الخيام والمنازل المؤقتة التي غرقت أمتعتها بالكامل، مع سحب السيارات العالقة في الأوحال قبل أن تجرفها التيارات المائية.

ووسط هذا البرد الخانق والواقع الإنساني المرير، أمضى سكان المخيم ساعات حاسمة تحت قلق مرير، وأعينهم معلقة بالسماء ترقباً لأي تقلبات جوية جديدة قد تجدد السيول وتعمق جراح أجساد لم تكد تبرأ من مأساة حتى تباغتها أخرى.