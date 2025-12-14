كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن التوقعات تشير إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة مكة المكرمة، تشمل محافظات جدة، بحرة، خليص، رابغ، العاصمة المقدسة، الكامل، الجموم، الليث، والقنفذة، وذلك خلال الفترة من يوم الإثنين وحتى يوم الأربعاء الموافق 15 – 17 / 12 / 2025م.

من جانبها، دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني المواطنين والمقيمين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، واتباع التعليمات والإرشادات الصادرة، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع المياه ومجاري السيول، حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.