The National Center of Meteorology has revealed that forecasts indicate light to moderate rain in the Makkah region, including the governorates of Jeddah, Bahra, Khulais, Rabigh, the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah, during the period from Monday to Wednesday, corresponding to 15 – 17 / 12 / 2025.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged citizens and residents to take precautions, follow the issued instructions and guidelines, and stay away from areas where water accumulates and flood channels, in order to ensure the safety of lives and property.